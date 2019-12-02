December Events at Indigo: Join Rush Frontman Geddy Lee in Halifax for an Exclusive Book Signing, Plus, Bestselling Author Neil Pasricha Signs Copies of His New Book, You Are Awesome

TORONTO, Dec. 2, 2019 /CNW/ - From bestselling authors to the most anticipated new releases, Indigo stores across Canada are thrilled to announce the following events in December. i



INDIGOKIDS PRESENTS: THE ELF ON THE SHELF MASCOT TOUR

Join us as we welcome the season with Elf on the Shelf. Enjoy themed colouring sheets and a snap a picture with Scout Elf himself.

Date and location:

Chapters Vega

Mississauga, ON

Sunday, December 8 at 10 a.m.

Indigo Square One

Mississauga, ON

Sunday, December 8 at 1 p.m.

INDIGOKIDS PRESENTS: ANDREA BEATY

Join author of the bestselling Questioneers series, Andrea Beaty, as she discusses and signs her newest picture book Sofia Valdez, Future Prez.

Date and location:

Indigo Hillcrest

Richmond Hill, ON

Wednesday, December 4 at 5 p.m.

IN PERSON: LANCE HORNBY

Join author and sports columnist Lance Hornby as he signs copies of his new book, If These Walls Could Talk: Toronto Maple Leafs: Stories From The Toronto Maple Leafs Ice, Locker Room, and Press Box.

Event Guidelines:

Line-up will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Individuals must have purchased a copy of If These Walls Could Talk: Toronto Maple Leafs to be in the book signing line; proof of purchase required from any Indigo, Chapters, Coles or Indigospirit location, or Indigo.ca.

to be in the book signing line; proof of purchase required from any Indigo, Chapters, Coles or Indigospirit location, or Indigo.ca. No posed photography, only candid photos from the line

No memorabilia will be signed

Date and location

Indigo Oshawa Centre

Oshawa, ON

Thursday, December 5 at 7 p.m.

IN PERSON: LISA DAWN BOLTON

Join local food stylist and writer Lisa Dawn Bolton as she signs copies of her book On Boards: Simple & Inspiring Recipe Ideas to Share at Every Gathering.

Date and location:

Coles Bentall Centre

Vancouver, BC

Thursday, December 5 at noon

IN PERSON: KEN DRYDEN

Join Hall of Fame goaltender and bestselling author, Ken Dryden, as he signs his new book, Scotty: A Hockey Life Like No Other.

Event Guidelines:

Line-up will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Individuals must have purchased a copy of Scotty to be in the book signing line; proof of purchase required from any Indigo, Chapters, Coles or Indigospirit location, or Indigo.ca.

to be in the book signing line; proof of purchase required from any Indigo, Chapters, Coles or Indigospirit location, or Indigo.ca. No posed photography, only candid photos from the line

No memorabilia will be signed

Dates and locations:

Chapters St. Catharines

St. Catharines, ON

Friday, December 6 at 4 p.m.

Indigo Barrie

Barrie, ON

Saturday, December 7 at 2 p.m.

IN CONVERSATION: HOLLY BLACK

Join #1 New York Times bestselling author, Holly Black, to discuss the highly anticipated finale to The Folk of the Air trilogy, The Queen Of Nothing. Book signing to follow.



Event Guidelines

Individuals must have a wristband to be in the event space and book signing line

A limited number of tickets (wristbands) are available. Each ticket will admit one person and include one signed copy of the book, The Queen of Nothing .

. Tickets are not available for purchase in-store.

Maximum one (1) ticket per person. One (1) book maximum per person per ticket.

Guests will receive a numbered wristband when they arrive at the store on the day of the event. They must exchange their Ticketscene ticket for a numbered wristband at that time.

Wristbands are non-transferrable and cannot be sold.

Access to the event area will only be granted to those guests who received a numbered wristband.

Seating is first come, first served for those with a wristband

Candid photography and posed photography from the line-up is allowed.

Backlist is permitted

Additional copies of The Queen of Nothing will be available for purchase at the event and will be signed while quantities last.

Ticket Price: $20 + tax & service fees. Please note, this event is SOLD OUT.

Date and location:

Indigo Yorkdale

Toronto, ON

Friday, December 6 at 7 p.m.

IN PERSON: DAVID O'KEEFE

Join bestselling author, award-winning historian, and host of History Channel's War Junk, David O'Keefe as he signs copies of his latest book, Seven Days In Hell: Canada's Battle For Normandy and The Rise Of The Black Watch Snipers.

Date and location:

Chapters Pointe-Claire

Pointe-Claire, QC

Saturday, December 7 at 2 p.m.

IN PERSON: ERIN ROMEO

Join nutrition coach and food prep specialist, Erin Romeo as she signs copies of her debut cookbook, The Visual Guide To Easy Meal Prep: Save Time And Eat Healthy With Over 75 Recipes.



Date and location:

Indigo Windsor

Windsor, ON

Saturday, December 7 at 1 p.m.

IN PERSON: NEIL PASRICHA

Join million-copy bestselling author of The Book of Awesome series and The Happiness Equation, Neil Pasricha, as he signs his new book, You Are Awesome: How To Navigate Change, Wrestle With Failure, And Live An Intentional Life.

Event Guidelines:

Line-up will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Individuals must have purchased a copy of You Are Awesome to be in the book signing line; proof of purchase required from any Indigo, Chapters, Coles or Indigospirit location, or Indigo.ca.

to be in the book signing line; proof of purchase required from any Indigo, Chapters, Coles or Indigospirit location, or Indigo.ca. Backlist titles will be signed.

Dates and locations:

Indigo Yorkdale

Toronto, ON

Thursday, December 12 at 10 a.m.



Indigospirit 1st Canadian Place

Toronto, ON

Thursday, December 12 at noon

Indigo Oshawa Centre

Oshawa, ON

Friday, December 13 at 10 a.m.

Indigo Yonge and Eglinton

Toronto, ON,

Friday, December 13 at 1:30 p.m.

INDIGO EXCLUSIVE: IN PERSON: GEDDY LEE

Join legendary Rush frontman, Geddy Lee, at this exclusive event as he signs copies of his book Geddy Lee's Big Beautiful Book of Bass. This book is the ultimate gift for Rush fans or the bass enthusiast in your life!

Event Guidelines:

A limited number of tickets are available for purchase through Ticketscene.

Limit of four (4) tickets per person.

Ticket price includes one (1) signed copy of Geddy Lee's Big Beautiful Book of Bass. The book will be provided at the event.

Big Beautiful Book of Bass. The book will be provided at the event. Tickets are not available for purchase in-store.

Guests will exchange their Ticketscene ticket for a numbered wristband at Coles Halifax Shopping Centre beginning at 12pm on December 14th .

on . Individuals must have a wristband to join the signing lineup.

Candid photos from the line are allowed; no posed photography.

Memorabilia is not permitted at this event and will not be signed.

Ticket Price: $89.30 + tax & service fees

Buy tickets here

Date and location:

Coles Halifax Shopping Centre

Halifax, NS

Saturday, December 14 at 4 p.m.

