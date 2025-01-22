December 2024 Quarterly Report

Westgold is an agile ASX200 Australian gold company.
With six operating mines and combined processing capacity of ~7Mtpa across two of Western Australia's most prolific gold regions – we have a clear vision and strategy to sustainably produce +500,000ozpa from FY26/27.
Financial values are reported in A$ unless otherwise specified
PERTH, Western Australia, Jan. 23, 2025 /CNW/ - Westgold Resources Limited (ASX: WGX) (TSX: WGX) (Westgold or the Company) is pleased to report results for the period ending 31 December 2024 (Q2 FY25).
Safety Performance Total Recordable Injury Frequency Rate (TRIFR) of 6.85 / million hours – an improvement of ~7%
Record gold production in Q2 FY25 of 80,886oz Au @ AISC of A$2,703/oz with increased net mine cashflow of $45M funding the Company's operational and growth capital requirements
EXPLORATION & RESOURCE DEVELOPMENT
Seventeen drill rigs operating across portfolio
Bluebird-South Junction Resource and Reserve grown to 1.4Moz and 573Koz respectively
Starlight Mineral Resource grown by 91%, underpinning expansion plan for Fortnum
Impressive drill results from both the Murchison and Southern Goldfields:
68.00m at 5.48g/t Au in hole 24BLDD171 at South Junction
6.60m @ 41.84g/t Au in hole WF440N1-05AE at Beta Hunt Fletcher Zone
5.65m at 360.84 g/t Au in hole NF1120RD28 at Starlight
CORPORATE
Ore purchase agreement signed with New Murchison Gold - set to increase Murchison production in FY26
Balance sheet bolstered with additional A$200M corporate facility - providing Westgold access to a total of A$300M in corporate facilities without mandatory hedging.
Closing cash, bullion, and liquid investments at 31 December 2024 of $152M
Westgold remains 100% unhedged – offering full exposure to escalating gold price
Westgold Managing Director and CEO Wayne Bramwell commented:
"Q2, FY25 was the first full quarter of Westgold stewardship of the Southern Goldfields assets. Outputs continue to lift with a record group gold production of 80,886oz - increasing net mine cash flows to $45M and funding the Company's operational and growth capital requirements. Westgold also drew down $50M from the corporate facility during the period to balance the working capital requirements of our much larger business.
The FY25 strategy is to systematically reconfigure the larger portfolio to generate higher levels of free cashflow with capital investment in critical mine infrastructure at Beta Hunt and Bluebird-South Junction, and resource development drilling key to achieving this.
In the Southern Goldfields we have rapidly demonstrated the ability to lift mine outputs. We are investing for the next decade of operations at Beta Hunt with the key enablers to higher mine productivity including a clean mine water supply, upgrades to underground pumping, power, ventilation and facilities for our workforce. All of these projects are underway and on completion will set this mine up to consistently deliver >2Mtpa run rates during 2025.
In the Murchison, we are steadily expanding the Bluebird-South Junction mine to lift outputs to 1-1.5Mtpa run rates in 2025, ultimately sustaining the Bluebird mill from a single source. A change in ground support methodology to support the expansion and transition to a larger transverse open stoping mining method slowed the progress of this ramp up in Q2, and with those changes now implemented, Bluebird-South Junction mine output is increasing again.
Seventeen drill rigs are operational today. At South Junction, intersections such as 68.00m at 5.48g/t Au and 45.00m at 4.18g/t Au highlight the quality and thickness of the mineral endowment. At the Fletcher Zone, five rigs are operational, with highly encouraging results including 6.6m at 41.84g/t and 24.6m at 6.9g/t Au building our confidence in a third mining front.
Our strategic asset review commenced with the Fortnum scoping study defining a pathway to a higher margin, expanded 1.5Mtpa facility with a 10-year integrated mine plan. At Meekatharra we finalised an ore purchase agreement with a Murchison explorer that unlocks value for all shareholders and will provide a new softer feed source to our Bluebird mill in FY26.
Strong treasury management is key to delivering our strategy and providing returns to our shareholders. During the quarter Westgold expanded our corporate facility to $300M without mandatory hedging to support mine and process plant expansion plans as this investment will reduce operating cost and enhance future cashflows.
Building a simpler, yet larger scale and more profitable business requires investment and time.
Six months on post-merger, Westgold now has the portfolio that can deliver increased levels of free cash flow. Our capital investments are focussed on higher mine productivity and lowering our all in sustaining costs with the Group's Q4, FY25 exit run rate the measure of our success."
Executive Summary
Cash Position at 31 December 2024
Q2, FY25 was the first full quarter of Westgold stewardship of the Southern Goldfield assets.
Westgold closed the quarter with cash, bullion and liquid investments of $152M (see Figure 1). This result was driven by record group gold production of 80,886oz, increasing net mine cash flows of $45M and funding the Company's operational and growth capital requirements.
Westgold also draw down $50M from the corporate facility during the period to balance the working capital requirements of now, a much larger business.
Figure 1: Cash, Bullion, and Liquid Investments Movement (A$M) – Q2 FY25
Merger costs of $13M relating to Karora Resources Inc's North American advisor costs finalised in Q2.
Dividend payment relates to payment of FY24 Final Dividend (declared 1.25 cent per share fully franked).
Working capital movement of $29M reflects the timing of creditor payments.
The draw down of $50M from the corporate facility provides prudent overall treasury management of a larger business.
Group Production Highlights – Q2 FY25
Westgold achieved its highest quarterly gold production in Q2 FY25, producing 80,886 ounces and generating $45M in net mine cashflow.
This included 46,461 ounces from the Murchison and 34,425 ounces from the Southern Goldfields. Notwithstanding the quarter-on-quarter improvement in ounces produced, the ramp up at the Bluebird-South Junction and Beta Hunt underground mines was slower than planned.
All-In Sustaining Cost (AISC) for the quarter was $2,703/oz (Q1 FY25 $2,422/oz). The elevated AISC $/oz in Q2 FY25 was due to lower than anticipated production from Bluebird-South Junction and Beta Hunt combined with the impact of absorbing a full quarter of Southern Goldfields operating costs.
Capital growth projects continued to advance across the Group in line with the current strategy to ramp up production in H2 FY25.
The Company sold 86,879oz of gold for the quarter achieving a record price of $4,066/oz, generating $353Min revenue. With Westgold free of any fixed forward sales contracts, the Company continues to offer shareholders full exposure to record spot gold prices.
Westgold's operations generated $110M of mine operating cashflows with the achieved gold price $1,363/oz over AISC. AISC for Q2 FY25 of $219M (Q1 FY25 of $187M) including $32M in additional costs from the Southern Goldfields being under Westgold's control for the first full quarter.
As illustrated in Figure 3 the monthly AISC since post-merger (August 2024) has been relatively consistent.
Capital expenditure during Q2 FY25 of $56M(Q1 FY25 $58M) includes $29M investment in growth projects (Bluebird-South Junction and the Great Fingall development), $27M upgrading processing facilities, infrastructure and equipment across the sites.
Investment in exploration and resource development of $9M(Q1 FY25 $14M) for the quarter was focussed on Bluebird-South Junction and Starlight in the Murchison, and the Fletcher Zone, Larkin Zone and Two Boys underground in the Southern Goldfields.
The net mine cash inflow for Q2 FY25 was $45M (refer Table 1 under Group Performance Metrics).
Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG)
People
People are a key enabler of operational productivity. Westgold is committed to investing in building organisation capability and lowering workforce turnover. Westgold's continued focus on diversity and inclusion has been recognised at the AMEC Awards 2024, with Westgold celebrated as finalists for the Diversity and Inclusion Award. Respect in the Workplace training was rolled out to the business and a Respect Hotline was established as another avenue for the workforce to raise workplace concerns.
At the end of the quarter, Westgold employed 2,100 employees and contractors.
Safety and Sustainability
Westgold has maintained a strong focus on safety, resulting in continued positive trends across key performance indicators this quarter. The Total Recordable Injury Frequency Rate (TRIFR) decreased to 6.85 injuries per million hours worked, representing a 7.09% improvement quarter-on-quarter. The business recorded zero (0) Lost Time Injuries, resulting in a 3.52% decrease in the Lost Time Injury Frequency Rate (LTIFR) to 0.98. The High Potential Incident Rate (HiPR) increased from 5.18 to 6.09.
During this quarter, zero (0) Significant Environmental Incidents were recorded.
Group Performance Metrics
Westgold's quarterly physical and financial outputs for Q2 FY25 are summarised below.
The Group operates across the Murchison and Southern Goldfields regions of Western Australia with the Murchison Operations incorporating four underground mines (Bluebird-South Junction, Starlight, Big Bell, and Fender) and three processing hubs (Fortnum, Tuckabianna and Bluebird).
Westgold's merger with Karora Resources Inc completed on 1 August 2024. These assets are grouped and reported as Westgold's Southern Goldfields operations – incorporating the Beta Hunt and Two Boys underground mines and two processing hubs (Higginsville and Lakewood).
Physical Summary
Units
Murchison
Southern Goldfields
Group
ROM - UG Ore Mined
t
664,568
450,555
1,115,123
UG Grade Mined
g/t
2.3
2.3
2.3
ROM - OP Ore Mined
t
-
-
-
OP Grade Mined
g/t
-
-
-
Ore Processed
t
749,182
592,823
1,342,005
Head Grade
g/t
2.1
2.0
2.1
Recovery
%
90
92
91
Gold Produced
oz
46,461
34,425
80,886
Gold Sold
oz
50,263
36,616
86,879
Achieved Gold Price
A$/oz
4,066
4,066
4,066
Cost Summary
Mining
A$'M
72
52
124
Processing
A$'M
32
24
56
Admin
A$'M
6
5
11
Stockpile Movements
A$'M
(6)
3
(3)
Royalties
A$'M
5
12
17
Cash Cost (produced oz)
A$'M
109
96
205
Corporate Costs
A$'M
3
1
4
Sustaining Capital
A$'M
7
3
10
All-in Sustaining Costs
A$'M
119
100
219
All-in Sustaining Costs
A$/oz
2,556
2,903
2,703
Notional Cashflow Summary
Notional Revenue (produced oz)
A$'M
189
140
329
All-in Sustaining Costs
A$'M
(119)
(100)
(219)
Mine Operating Cashflow
A$'M
70
40
110
Growth Capital
A$'M
(26)
(3)
(29)
Plant and Equipment
A$'M
(15)
(12)
(27)
Exploration Spend
A$'M
(5)
(4)
(9)
Net Mine Cashflow
A$'M
24
21
45
Net Mine Cashflow
A$/oz
509
605
554
Table 1: Westgold Q2 FY25 Performance
Q2 FY25 Group Performance Overview
Westgold processed 1,342,005t (Q1 FY25 – 1,289,561t) of ore in total at an average grade of 2.1g/t Au (Q1 FY25 – 2.1g/t Au), producing 80,886oz of gold (Q1 FY25 – 77,369oz). Group AISC in Q2 FY25 was $219M (Q1 FY25 - $187M).
The $32M increase reflects the enlarged Westgold post-merger accounting for three months' worth of production at the Southern Goldfields in comparison to two months in Q1 FY25.
MURCHISON
The Murchison operations produced 46,461oz of gold (Q1 FY25 – 52,889oz), largely as a result of lower production from the Bluebird-South Junction mine and reduced access to low grade stockpiles.
Total AISC of $119M was in line with the prior quarter (Q1 AISC - $121M). Total AISC continues to trend down against historical average quarterly AISC, demonstrating the effectiveness of Westgold's cost optimisation and focus on profitability. Mining costs in the Murchison operations were $1,549/oz (Q1 FY25 $1,074/oz) coinciding with additional costs to re-establish access to remnant mining areas at Big Bell being offset by lower sustaining capital requirements. In addition, a revision to ground support requirements in the South Junction area of the Bluebird-South Junction mine, slowed production from South Junction and resulted in increased ground support costs for this quarter.
Total Capital expenditure of $41M, included Growth Capital ($26M) and Plant and Equipment ($15M) across the Murchison operations. Growth Capital related to the Great Fingall development and expansions to the Bluebird-South Junction and Starlight mines.
Plant and Equipment capital includes investment related to processing facilities ($6M), Bluebird-South Junction primary ventilation fans ($3M) and Bluebird paste plant ($2M) during the quarter.
SOUTHERN GOLDFIELDS
Q2 represents the first full quarter of operation under Westgold's ownership. The Southern Goldfields production continued to increase, delivering 34,425oz of gold (Q1 FY25 – 24,480oz).
The additional month's operation resulted in increased total AISC in the Southern Operations quarter on quarter (Q2 AISC - $100M vs Q1 ASIC - $65M). On a per ounce basis, AISC was higher at $2,903/oz (Q1 AISC – $2,696/oz) as a result of production being impacted due to a bearing failure on a primary ventilation fan and a burst rising main (impacting pumping) at Beta Hunt.
Produced ounces were under budget due to lower grades seen in development tonnage and smaller content of coarse gold from the A Zone lode at Beta Hunt. Grade reconciliation was an issue with the inherited resource model now being populated with a backlog of drill data left from the previous operators and new drill data from the latest Westgold drilling.
Total Capital Expenditure of $15M, included Growth Capital ($3M) and Plant and Equipment ($12M) across the Southern Goldfields operations relating to Beta Hunt mine, processing facilities and underground equipment.
Table 2: Q2 FY25 Group Mining Physicals
Ore Mined ('000 t)
Mined Grade (g/t)
Contained ounces (Oz)
Murchison
Bluebird
88
3.42
9,649
Fender
76
2.26
5,531
Big Bell
333
1.81
19,338
Starlight
168
2.67
14,374
Southern Goldfields
Beta Hunt
407
2.26
29,555
Two Boys
44
2.22
3,125
GROUP
1,115
2.28
81,571
Table 3: Q2 FY25 Group Processing Physicals
Ore Milled ('000 t)
Head Grade (g/t)
Recovery (%)
Gold Production (Oz)
Murchison
Bluebird
89
3.38
93
8,982
Fender
64
2.13
85
3,757
Open Pit & Low Grade1
66
1.22
85
2,194
Bluebird Hub
219
2.36
89
14,933
Big Bell
301
1.86
87
15,609
Open Pit & Low Grade
21
0.69
86
402
Tuckabianna Hub
322
1.78
87
16,011
Starlight
167
2.82
95
14,364
Open Pit & Low Grade
41
0.94
95
1,153
Fortnum Hub
208
2.46
95
15,517
Southern Goldfields
Beta Hunt
247
2.31
92
16,896
Lakewood Hub
247
2.31
92
16,896
Beta Hunt
167
2.26
92
11,107
Two Boys
52
2.28
92
3,470
Pioneer OP
2
2.21
92
155
Open Pit & Low Grade
125
0.78
92
2,797
Higginsville Hub
346
1.72
92
17,529
GROUP TOTAL
1,342
2.06
91
80,886
1
Includes low grade ore mined at Big Bell and trucked to Bluebird
The production ramp-up at Bluebird-South Junction ended Q1 in line with planned throughput rates and poised to commence substantial stoping operations at South Junction. In October updated geotechnical modelling highlighted the need to enhance ground support for both existing and new development drives in South Junction to support the expansion and transition to a larger transverse open stoping mining method.
While this required additional resources and temporarily slowed production ramp-up during Q2 FY25, the enhanced ground support management plan – which is not dissimilar to ground support used in other Westgold mines – is not expected to materially impact steady state mining rates or anticipated mining costs going forward.
By December, full access was restored to the South Junction mining fronts and production momentum regained. The planned 1.2Mtpa run rate is now expected to be achieved in late Q4.
In conjunction with the expansion in mining rates, project works remain on track for underground HV electrical upgrades, primary ventilation upgrades and paste fill infrastructure. The completion of these projects will ensure sustained production growth from South Junction.
Bluebird Mill (Meekatharra)
Lower than anticipated production at Bluebird-South Junction and lower production at Fender in November (see section below for details) constrained ore supply to the Bluebird mill. As a result, the Bluebird mill operated at reduced capacity during Q2.
However, this situation created a valuable opportunity to address legacy maintenance issues. These items including screening upgrade, tankage repairs and reline, elution circuit upgrade and structural repairs where completed, ensuring enhanced availability and reliability as Bluebird-South Junction progresses toward its ramp-up to 1.2Mtpa.
Fender Underground Mine (Cue)
Production at Fender had a strong start to the quarter, achieving record production in October. A severe, yet localised rainfall event in November temporarily impacted critical underground dewatering infrastructure. Production returned to steady levels in December, with substantial works completed to enhance surface flood protection.
Looking ahead to Q3, the focus will be advancing the Fender decline to access the next level in the sequence, positioning the mine for sustained steady state production.
Big Bell Underground Mine (Cue)
Production from the cave increased compared to the previous quarter due to commencement of remnant cave mining, averaging 110kt per month, with a record production month achieved in December. A scoping study was completed early in Q2 on mining remnant areas of the cave, with the study identifying low-cost production that could be mined from remnant drawpoints between the 320 and 585 levels.
Efforts to re-establish access to the remnant drawpoints commenced in the upper levels of the cave with some remnants being mined during the quarter and setting the stage to commence increased levels of bogging activity in Q3.
The ability to mine remnants in the upper areas of the cave has insured continued ore availability when combined with the ore from the cave bottom. This has allowed Westgold to defer the development of the long hole open stoping mine in the Big Bell Deeps and prioritise the Bluebird-South Junction and Beta Hunt mine expansions.
This deferral is expected to reduce capital expenditure in FY25 by up to $20M.
Great Fingall Underground Mine (Cue)
The development of the Great Fingall project made strong progress during the quarter, with development advancing as planned.
The establishment of the Life-of-Mine (LOM) infrastructure is progressing smoothly, with preparations underway for the installation of an upgraded primary ventilation fan in early Q3. This upgrade will support the continued growth of the mine and ensure adequate ventilation to meet production demands.
Furthermore, the upgrade to the dewatering infrastructure is on track, with a new rising main being drilled to support the installation of a new pump station on the 1660 level. Early Mining Opportunity
Over the last year, Westgold investigated the possibility of mining flat lying structures in the vicinity of the existing Great Fingall Open Pit, collectively termed the Fingall Flats. A drilling program of the Fingall Flats, completed in Q4 FY24, provided confidence that the grade and distribution of gold warranted further development of a mine plan which would enable extraction.
Westgold has completed substantial work derisking the mining of this ore which daylights into the exiting pit walls and contacts historical mine development. Higher than anticipated complexity of the derisking work delayed production expectations from H1 into H2 FY25.
With this work now completed, Westgold have built a robust mine plan that sees the development of bulk stopes to recover Great Fingall Flats ore, with mining to commence in late-Q3 FY25 following the completion of ore drives during Q2.
These early, bulk stopes are expected to substantially reduce execution risk and increase recoverability of the ore whilst optimising operating costs. It is expected that over 100kt of ore can be mined from this source at a mined grade of ~1.3-1.7g/t and rate of approximate 20kt/month as a precursor to accessing the higher grade, virgin stopes from Q4 FY25.
Tuckabianna Processing Hub (Cue)
Big Bell underground ore was the primary source of ore feed to the Tuckabianna processing hub, with throughput remaining steady at 107kt per month and recovery at 87%. The plant experienced minimal unplanned downtime during the quarter, with the planned mill reline completed in November.
Construction of the Tuckabianna West in-pit tailings storage facility is progressing well, with planned completion set for early Q3. Earthworks, piping, and power line installation have been successfully completed according to plan. Once completed, the facility will secure 8 years of tailings storage capacity.
Starlight Underground Mine (Fortnum)
Production and grade from Starlight continue to exceed expectations, with the 1095 level development yielding high-grade ore, significantly boosting Starlight's production output for the quarter. Production continues in Nightfall on the 1140 and 1160 levels, as well as in Starlight on the 865 level.
Progress on the ventilation upgrade is moving forward smoothly, with the development of a new vent portal completed during the quarter. The planned upgrade of primary fans in Q3 will further support the mine's expansion into the Nightfall area.
Fortnum Processing Hub (Fortnum)
Starlight underground material contributed 90% of the ore feed to the Fortnum processing hub, with the remaining 10% sourced from low-grade stockpiles. In November, the processing plant achieved its highest throughput since May 2020, processing 73kt of ore. Planned maintenance during the quarter included a full reline of both the Ball and SAG mills.
Additionally, the completion of the TSF2 Cell 2 lift to 518mRL in November provided increased tailings storage capacity.
Southern Goldfields
Beta Hunt Underground Mine (Kambalda)
Beta Hunt had a strong start to the quarter, achieving a record in October with ore production of 161kt (1.9Mt annualised rate), and the fifth highest monthly mined ounces on record, totalling 11.2koz. This strong performance was supported by operational improvements, including enhanced manning levels and surface remoting over shift changes, highlighting Beta Hunt's potential to achieve a 2Mtpa production rate.
In November and December, production was impacted by ventilation restrictions due to a bearing failure on the primary fan and a burst rising main. These issues hindered production output and impeded capital development progress, delaying access to additional production fronts in the A-Zone and Western Flanks.
Westgold is in the process of updating resource models and establishing 24-hour geology support at Beta Hunt, after an internal study identified these as key drivers for grade underperformance against plan. Despite substantial drilling having been completed across Western Flanks and A-zone, the inherited Beta Hunt resource models excluded substantial infill definition data, causing poor grade reconciliation.
This data is being incorporated into current resource models as a priority, with the work expected to be completed in January 2025. The lack of 24-hour geology coverage underground has been identified as the primary driver a poor spatial compliance at Beta Hunt to plan, resulting in increased ore dilution.
Another key driver for lower than planned Beta Hunt grade was the lack of anticipated coarse gold presentation in ore, which until as recently as last year, was predictably found in accordance with Karora's models.
Despite these challenges, Beta Hunt continues to demonstrate strong production potential. The focus moving into Q3 will be on addressing key operational challenges, including resolving ventilation constraints and upgrading underground water supply and dewatering infrastructure, ensuring Beta Hunt is set up for growth and sustained efficiency.
Lakewood Processing Hub (Kalgoorlie)
Beta Hunt underground material served as the primary ore feed for the 1.2Mtpa Lakewood Mill at Kalgoorlie, continuing to support the mill's operations effectively.
Lakewood processing achieved strong throughput for the quarter, meeting forecasted throughput levels despite a setback caused by the premature failure of a ball mill discharge grate. The issue was promptly addressed, and sustained high throughput helped mitigate the impact of this downtime.
Construction of a new Tailings Facility cell was successfully completed during the quarter, further enhancing the site's tailings management capacity.
Two Boys Underground Mine (Higginsville)
Production from the Two Boys underground mine remains steady, demonstrating consistent performance. The development of the ML70 diamond drill drive was successfully completed during the quarter, and grade control drilling has now commenced.
Fourteen holes have been completed as part of Westgold's first drilling program, with assays from three of these holes indicating a potential extension to the life of mine. This positive result enhances the outlook for continued production and further resource potential.
Higginsville Processing Hub (Higginsville)
The 1.6Mtpa Higginsville processing plant currently relies on Two Boys underground and surplus Beta Hunt underground ore as its primary ore feed sources. During the quarter, the mill head grade was slightly below forecast due to increased low grade stockpile blending with lower ore supply from both mines.
The Chalice return water system experienced multiple pump failures, leading to a temporary reduction in plant availability. In response, significant resources have been allocated to improving the reliability of the return water system to minimise future disruptions and optimise plant performance.
The TSF 2-4 Stage 4 lift is progressing as planned and remains on track for completion in early Q3. Looking ahead, the primary focus will be on enhancing the reliability of the Chalice return water system and completing the TSF lift to further support ongoing plant efficiency.
Exploration and Resource Development
Westgold continues to invest in exploration and resource development across the Company's highly prospective tenement portfolio. Key activities have been summarised in this section.
Murchison
RESOURCE DEVELOPMENT ACTIVITIES
Starlight (Fortnum)
The Nightfall lode has driven the recent period of elevated performance at Fortnum, and thus the site has continued to focus resources to this orebody. Drilling has continued to define this high-grade area ahead of the mining front to ensure maximum extraction of value for the operation. Better results from resource definition work returned this quarter include:
35.96m at 5.51 g/t Au from 161m in NF1120RD22;
5.65m at 360.84 g/t Au from 27m and 10.79m at 66.79 g/t Au from 74m in NF1120RD28; and
10.85m at 10.52 g/t Au from 209m in NF1120RD29.
During the quarter, a significant Mineral Resource Estimate upgrade was released for Starlight (refer ASX 13 November 2024 - Starlight Mineral Resource Grows by 91%) which now stands at 12.9Mt at 2.7g/t Au for 1.13Moz of gold - a 91% increase on the June 2024 Starlight Mineral Resource Estimate. The expanded Mineral Resource Estimate is the product of concerted investment in resource definition drilling over a 2-year period and features a newly defined Open Pit Mineral Resource Estimate of 4.2Mt at 2.2g/t au for 290koz.
The updated Mineral Resources Estimate subsequently underpinned a Scoping Study detailing an expanded Fortnum Gold Operation featuring an increased milling rate of 1.5Mtpa over a ten-year life (refer ASX 17 December 2024 - Fortnum Expansion Study).
Bluebird-
South Junction (Meekatharra)
Westgold's significant and ongoing investment in surface and underground drilling at Bluebird-South Junction was rewarded this quarter with the announcement of a 65% increase in Measured and Indicated Resources on the June 2024 Mineral Resource Estimate, contributing to a total Bluebird-South Junction Mineral Resource Estimate of 1.4Moz (refer ASX 18 November 2024 - Bluebird-South Junction Mineral Resource Grows to 1.4Moz). This figure represents a 240% growth in the Mineral Resource Estimate post mining depletion over an 18-month period.
The Mineral Resource Estimate increase led to a doubling of the Ore Reserve for the project, which now stands at 7.2Mt at 2.5g/t Au for 573koz (refer ASX 4 December 2024 - Westgold Doubles Bluebird-South Junction Ore Reserve).
Westgold intends to maintain this trajectory of growth at Bluebird-South Junction, with drilling continuing on both surface and underground with four rigs active during the quarter. Better results returned from this work include the following spectacular infill intersections at South Junction:
68.00m at 5.48g/t Au from 150m in 24BLDD171;
67.64m at 2.83g/t Au from 163m in 24BLDD170;
45.00m at 4.18g/t Au from 222m in 24BLDD171;
49.26m at 3.66g/t Au from 206m in 24BLDD083A;
14.70m at 10.11g/t Au from 168m in 24BLDD079;
43.00m at 3.50g/t Au from 217m in 24BLDD151; and
20.90m at 7.37g/t Au from 204m in 24BLDD152.
Big Bell (Cue)
Resource drilling at Big Bell remains ongoing, progressively providing improved definition within the broader mine plan. Better results returned this quarter include:
21.15m at 3.11g/t Au from 188m in 24BBDD0014;
18.62m at 2.16g/t Au from 202m in 24BBDD0018; and
21.18m at 3.48g/t Au from 217m in 24BBDD0019A.
Fender (Cue)
Some broader-scale intervals were encountered from drilling conducted this quarter, which will provide incremental upside against the current mine plan. Better results from this work include:
13.72m at 3.25g/t Au 109m in 24FNDD0042;
9.10m at 2.61g/t Au 92m in 24FNDD0043; and
5.55m at 7.26g/t Au 91m in 24FNDD0048.
Great Fingall (Cue)
Diamond drilling recommenced at Great Fingall this quarter from underground, with activities targeting first ore horizons within both the Great Fingall and Golden Crown Reefs, resource extensions, exploration targets at Great Fingall and grade control activities within the Great Fingall Flats subsequent to ore development activities being completed on the 1850 Level.
Grade control modelling to allow stope design on the 1850 is progressing, and immediately following this geotechnical modelling to understand stope stability and pit wall exposures will be completed which will allow production in this area to commence early Q3 FY25.
Some of the better results returned by drilling at Great Fingall this quarter include:
3.98m at 37.10g/t Au from 309m in 24GFDD079;
4.4m at 8.81g/t Au from 323m in 24GFDD082; and
5.31m at 4.33g/t Au from 8m in 24GFDD130.
Progress was also made this quarter in terms of evaluating large-scale open pit opportunities in the Cuddingwarra area. A district-scale resource model amalgamation exercise was completed by specialist mining consultancy. Evaluation works on this model are scheduled to commence in coming quarter.
GREENFIELDS ACTIVITIES
Greenfields activities in the Murchison included 5,787m of reverse circulation (RC) drilling testing the Mt View target at Day Dawn (Cue), the Champion target at Nannine (Meekatharra) and the Five Ways targets at Peak Hill (Fortnum).
The Mt View program was testing the historic Mt View reef system located proximal to the Great Fingall Reef which is currently under development by the Company. Assay results returned some encouragement including 2.00m @ 47.93g/t Au in hole 24GCRC04, 3.00m @ 2.34g/t Au in hole 24GCRC039 and 3.00m @ 1.85g/t Au in hole 24GCRC034. Further assessment of the results and potential follow-up planning is underway.
The Champion RC drilling program was testing the historic Champion Reef system which is the northern extension of the Caledonian system at Nannine.
This program successfully intersected the reef in all holes with some encouraging results including 8.00m @ 5.05g/t Au in hole 24NNRC001, 3.00m @ 3.53g/t Au in hole 24NNRC008 and 4.00m @ 2.74g/t Au in hole 24NNRC013.
The Peak Hill RC program only commenced during December and no results have been returned as yet.
In addition to the new RC drilling programs, the assay results of the early stage aircore (AC) drilling program completed at Labouchere (Fortnum) last quarter were finalised with some significant encouragement including 3.00m @ 6.07g/t Au in hole 24LBAC044, 5.00m @ 2.07g/t Au in hole 24LBAC079 and 3.00m @ 0.73g/t Au in hole 24BLAC029. Follow-up RC drilling programs are in planning for the March quarter.
Southern Goldfields
RESOURCE DEVELOPMENT ACTIVITIES
Beta Hunt (Kambalda)
Westgold is continuing to work through legacy infrastructure constraints to increase the rate of geological data capture at Beta Hunt. The number of rigs available on site has increased to seven, with the Company remaining focused on acquiring enough data to enable a Maiden Mineral Resource Estimate to be undertaken for the Flecher zone in the soonest possible timeframe.
To this end, initial results from the Westgold Fletcher drilling campaign have been returned with better results including:
6.6m at 41.84g/t Au from 516m in WF440N1-05AE;
31m at 5.63g/t Au from 228m in WF440VD-54AE; and
24.6m at 6.9g/t Au from 274m in WF440VD-55AE.
Resource development work elsewhere in the mine has also returned some impressive results during the quarter, with the drilling currently underway in the Larkin zone. Better results returned form drilling at Larkin this quarter include:
18.5m at 6.76g/t Au from 119m in LL320-07AG;
2m at 30.6g/t Au from 105m in LL395INC-07AR; and
14.85m at 3.61g/t Au from 165m in LL395INC-11AR
Higginsville
The first drill platform at the Two Boys underground operation was completed during the quarter, allowing resource extension drilling activities to subsequently commence. It is envisaged that this initial Westgold drill program at Two Boys will continue for the bulk of Q3 FY25, with the results allowing Westgold to solidify the Two Boys mine plan.
At Lake Cowan, resource definition drilling at Atreides and Harkonnen was completed. Subsequently, drilling activities progressed onto grade control works which were ongoing at quarter's end. It is envisaged that grade control drilling will be concluded in mid-January, allowing a resumption of open mining activity in Higginsville prior to the end of Q3 FY25. Better results returned from this resource development work include:
4m at 6.52g/t Au from 17m in KHKRC0046;
18m at 1.54g/t Au from 27m in KHKRC0047; and
4m at 10.57g/t Au from 10m in KHKRC0075.
Initial evaluation and mine planning studies were completed on the southern Higginsville Line of Lode underground targets. Although these studies are preliminary, the metrics generated were sufficiently encouraging to allow Westgold to contemplate a first phase of resource drilling. This drilling will be planned over the coming months and is expected to commence following the completion of the first phase of drilling at Two Boys.
GREENFIELDS ACTIVITIES
Greenfields activities in the Southern Goldfields region continued with a focus on the development of accelerated exploration plans for both Beta Hunt and the Higginsville region with planning, target reviews and the ongoing development of drilling programs undertaken during the quarter.
In addition to the target generation works, 20 RC holes for 4,021m were drilled testing the Erin and Bandido targets and 2 diamond core holes of 480m were drilled at the Erin target. Erin and Bandido are located proximal to the Higginsville mill. Assay results for these holes had not been received at the end of the quarter.
Greenfields targeting at Beta Hunt accelerated during the period with the construction of a new 3D Exploration model for the entire sub-lease area. This model will become the key targeting tool for new discoveries proximal to the existing mining operations. The southeast extension of the Mason system has been identified as the priority target with program drill design underway.
Corporate
At the end of Q2 FY25, Westgold's total cash, bullion and investments totalled $152M.
Cash, Bullion and Investments
Description
Sep 2024 Quarter ($M)
Dec 2024 Quarter ($M)
Variance ($M)
Variance (%)
Cash
55
123
68
124
Bullion
37
17
(20)
(54)
Investments
11
12
1
9
Cash and Bullion
103
152
49
48
Debt
On 28 October 2024 Westgold announced it had executed a commitment letter with its existing lenders to increase its $100M Syndicated Facility Agreement to $300M through the addition of a new $200M facility. The new $200M facility strengthens the Company's balance sheet by providing access to a total of $300M of facilities that may be utilised for general corporate purposes.
At quarter end Westgold had drawn down $50M from its Corporate Facilities to balance the working capital requirements for operations and growth of a much larger business. This leaves a balance of $250M in undrawn capacity. Combined with its cash balance of $152M, the Company had at the end of the quarter, $402M in available liquidity.
The Company has equipment financing arrangements on acquired plant and equipment under normal commercial terms with expected repayments of approximately $44M for the financial year.
Gold Hedging
Westgold is fully unhedged and completely leveraged to the gold price with an achieved gold price of $4,066/oz for Q2 FY25 (Q1 FY25 $3,723/oz).
Synergies
The table below identifies the post-merger pre-tax synergies which have been realised to date. Work to realise further savings continue with substantial opportunities having been already identified and expected to be delivered over the next year.
Pre-tax Synergies
Realised savings ($M/annum)
Corporate Management
21
Professional Services
2
Commercial contracts
5
Total realised savings to date
28
Strategic Review – Fortnum Expansion Scoping Study
The merger with Karora has created the opportunity to review all assets within Westgold's expanded portfolio. This review commenced in the prior quarter, and in the current quarter, it delivered a scoping study outlining the potential for an expansion of the Fortnum Gold Operation, located 140km north of Meekatharra[2].
The study outlines a 10-year integrated mine plan, including the Starlight, Nathan's, and Yarlarweelor open pits, and an expansion of the existing Starlight underground operation. The updated Mineral Resource Estimate for Starlight is now 12.9Mt at 2.7g/t Au for 1.13Moz, a 91% increase from previous estimates.
Key highlights of the Study include:
Mill expansion: From 0.9Mtpa to 1.5Mtpa.
Life of Mine (LOM) gold production: 713koz – 871koz at an All-In Sustaining Cost (AISC) range of $1,404 – $2,916/oz.
Financial metrics: Mid-point NPV₈ of $306M at $3,500/oz gold price, increasing to $498M at $4,000/oz; mid-point free cash flow of $777M at $3,500/oz, rising to $1.2B at $4,000/oz.
Capital investment: Approximately $294M over the LOM, with modest upfront capital costs.
The study indicates that the Fortnum Expansion Project is financially viable and materially derisked, with plans to advance drilling and evaluation to support a Final Investment Decision within 12 months.
Crown Prince Ore Purchase
On 12 December 2024, Westgold announced a gold ore purchase agreement with Zeus Mining Pty Ltd, a subsidiary of New Murchison Gold Limited (NMG). This agreement, pending NMG shareholder approval, involves Westgold purchasing 30,000 to 50,000 tonnes of gold ore per month from NMG's Crown Prince open pit operation, starting mid-2025. The ore will be processed at Westgold's Bluebird plant, increasing production and reducing costs at the operation.
This collaboration is expected to benefit both companies by leveraging existing infrastructure and unlocking value for NMG shareholders without the need for additional capital investment. The initial term of the agreement is two years, with potential extensions on a quarterly basis.
OTCQX trading
In August 2024, Westgold commenced trading on the TSX, providing North American investors unprecedented access to Westgold securities. With the TSX listing well established, Westgold has elected to discontinue trading on the OTCQX Best Market, resulting in its WGXRF securities recommencing trading on the Pink market.
Share Capital
Westgold closed the quarter with the following capital structure:
Security Type
Number on Issue
Fully Paid Ordinary Shares
943,109,690
Performance Rights (Rights)
9,209,727
2
Refer to ASX announcement titled "Fortnum Expansion Study" – 17 December 2024
7
130
24BBDD0066
6,977,551
564,655
- 307
8.00m at 1.53g/t Au
171
-14
131
Fender
Fender
24FNDD0024
6,975,385
562,843
267
NSI
-16
53
24FNDD0025
6,975,385
562,843
267
NSI
-24
50
24FNDD0026
6,975,385
562,843
266
NSI
-34
56
24FNDD0041
6,975,307
562,763
248
12.90m at 2.06g/t Au
89
-12
71
24FNDD0042
6,975,307
562,763
248
13.72m at 3.25g/t Au
109
-25
94
24FNDD0043
6,975,306
562,762
248
9.10m at 2.61g/t Au
92
-39
79
24FNDD0044
6,975,307
562,763
248
6.00m at 2.91g/t Au
85
-14
83
24FNDD0048
6,975,307
562,763
248
5.55m at 7.26g/t Au
91
-12
122
24FNDD0050
6,975,305
562,762
248
NSI
-23
132
24FNDD0051
6,975,306
562,762
248
11.90m at 1.80g/t Au
97
-37
93
24FNDD0052
6,975,306
562,762
248
9.35m at 2.60g/t Au
85
-25
94
24FNDD0053
6,975,306
562,762
248
NSI
-37
117
24FNDD0054A
6,975,306
562,762
248
1.94m at 3.76g/t Au
97
-24
119
Great Fingall
Golden Crown
24GCDD002
6,961,709
584,229
143
NSI
10
206
24GCDD003
6,961,709
584,229
142
NSI
-1
214
24GCDD004
6,961,709
584,229
142
NSI
-12
221
Great Fingall
24GFDD078
6,961,843
584,402
166
2.51m at 2.46g/t Au
310
-36
41
24GFDD079
6,961,843
584,402
165
1.43m at 10.30g/t Au
213
-33
30
3.98m at 37.10g/t Au
309
24GFDD080
6,961,843
584,402
165
4.35m at 1.30g/t Au
314
-41
30
24GFDD081A
6,961,843
584,402
165
NSI
-52
30
24GFDD082
6,961,843
584,402
165
4.4m at 8.81g/t Au
323
-49
29
24GFDD083
6,961,844
584,402
165
NSI
-40
20
24GFDD105
6,961,843
584,402
166
NSI
-48
19
24GFDD105A
6,961,843
584,402
165
1.01m at 21.67g/t Au
310
-37
32
1.3m at 8.70g/t Au
314
24GFDD106
6,961,843
584,402
165
4.47m at 5.33g/t Au
307
-36
32
24GFDD107
6,961,844
584,401
166
3.59m at 1.87g/t Au
309
-33
35
24GFDD108
6,961,844
584,402
166
NSI
-36
37
24GFDD118
6,961,844
584,401
165
3.6m at 5.37g/t Au
317
-32
39
24GFDD122
6,961,844
584,401
165
NSI
-41
25
24GFDD126
6,961,844
584,401
166
NSI
-41
35
24GFDD127
6,962,169
584,717
271
2.64m at 3.90g/t Au
12
-37
28
24GFDD128
6,962,169
584,717
273
4.18m at 2.84g/t Au
11
24
234
24GFDD129
6,962,165
584,721
272
NSI
49
242
24GFDD130
6,962,166
584,721
274
3.86m at 1.30g/t Au
-
34
219
5.31m at 4.33g/t Au
8
24GFDD131
6,962,160
584,728
272
3.48m at 2.27g/t Au
-
39
214
4.32m at 2.88g/t Au
6
24GFDD132
6,962,161
584,730
273
3m at 2.65g/t Au
-
69
213
.53m at 11.00g/t Au
6
3.18m at 1.63g/t Au
9
Mountain View
24GCRC025
6962610
584563
432.0
NSI
-59
93
24GCRC026
6962640
584592
434.0
4m @ 0.52 g/t
-55
89
24GCRC026
6962640
584592
434.0
4m @ 1.37 g/t
-55
89
24GCRC027
6962580
584599
434.0
6m @ 0.61 g/t
-55
90
24GCRC032
6962550
584549
431.0
NSI
-59
94
24GCRC032
6962550
584549
431.0
4m @ 0.68 g/t
-59
94
24GCRC034
6962490
584505
430.0
3m @ 1.85 g/t
-56
85
24GCRC034
6962490
584505
430.0
4m @ 0.64 g/t
-56
85
24GCRC038
6962520
584460
430.0
5m @ 1.03 g/t
-56
94
24GCRC039
6962500
584469
434.0
3m @ 2.34 g/t
-69
85
24GCRC041
6962460
584400
432.0
8m @ 0.79 g/t
-73
86
24GCRC041
6962460
584400
432.0
2m @ 47.93 g/t
-73
86
24GCRC042
6962404
584405
434.0
2m @ 1.12 g/t
-74
81
Bluebird
Bluebird - South Junction Underground
24BLDD067
7,043,642
641,494
101
8.75m at 0.34g/t Au
0
-26
132
38.00m at 1.56g/t Au
87
10.00m at 1.21g/t Au
187
9.00m at 0.40g/t Au
255
11.00m at 0.77g/t Au
267
7.00m at 0.82g/t Au
281
24BLDD075
7,043,646
641,496
101
16.65m at 2.61g/t Au
156
-54
83
6.90m at 3.47g/t Au
176
22.25m at 2.03g/t Au
344
2.00m at 16.68g/t Au
368
24BLDD076
7,043,646
641,495
101
13.45m at 3.83g/t Au
128
-56
96
17.84m at 4.66g/t Au
144
6.65m at 9.92g/t Au
174
8.35m at 3.24g/t Au
189
8.00m at 3.62g/t Au
328
3.90m at 3.90g/t Au
340
10.50m at 1.71g/t Au
356
5.21m at 1.04g/t Au
375
24BLDD079
7,043,644
641,495
101
21.00m at 5.16g/t Au
135
-55
119
14.70m at 10.11g/t Au
168
17.50m at 1.07g/t Au
236
12.00m at 1.93g/t Au
364
8.45m at 1.04g/t Au
379
3.11m at 17.76g/t Au
408
24BLDD080
7,043,644
641,495
101
28.50m at 3.49g/t Au
117
-53
105
10.20m at 4.00g/t Au
151
16.02m at 2.70g/t Au
164
24BLDD083A
7,043,625
641,464
102
16.00m at 2.29g/t Au
42
-52
125
6.70m at 0.80g/t Au
186
2.00m at 3.59g/t Au
199
49.26m at 3.66g/t Au
206
6.50m at 2.14g/t Au
307
7.50m at 4.85g/t Au
317
24BLDD123
7,043,833
641,351
168
3.90m at 2.19g/t Au
282
-42
124
7.99m at 2.78g/t Au
360
4.55m at 0.69g/t Au
370
5.00m at 8.45g/t Au
377
2.92m at 3.45g/t Au
390
24BLDD124B
7,043,831
641,350
169
NSI
-44
142
24BLDD139
7,043,642
641,494
101
31.00m at 2.22g/t Au
99
-37
126
7.40m at 3.92g/t Au
133
6.00m at 0.90g/t Au
143
24BLDD141
7,043,622
641,462
102
35.00m at 2.77g/t Au
131
-31
135
10.11m at 5.13g/t Au
170
24BLDD143
7,043,622
641,462
102
34.50m at 2.28g/t Au
177
-27
149
2.00m at 3.90g/t Au
318
3.16m at 2.79g/t Au
348
11.13m at 3.72g/t Au
396
24BLDD151
7,043,622
641,461
102
18.38m at 7.23g/t Au
195
-29
153
43.00m at 3.50g/t Au
217
12.00m at 1.66g/t Au
268
24BLDD152
7,043,622
641,461
102
20.90m at 7.37g/t Au
204
-27
156
31.00m at 3.16g/t Au
228
9.00m at 1.36g/t Au
274
24BLDD152W1
7,043,621
641,461
102
NSI
-27
156
24BLDD158
7,043,845
641,355
168
2.00m at 1.79g/t Au
273
-49
107
3.96m at 1.55g/t Au
378
3.30m at 0.87g/t Au
395
24BLDD159
7,043,844
641,355
169
3.34m at 1.07g/t Au
272
-45
111
16.00m at 1.46g/t Au
386
4.02m at 4.23g/t Au
411
6.36m at 1.89g/t Au
522
24BLDD165
7,043,832
641,351
171
NSI
13
110
24BLDD165A
7,043,832
641,351
171
NSI
17
110
24BLDD165B
7,043,832
641,351
171
7.40m at 1.43g/t Au
377
23
110
24BLDD166
7,043,832
641,351
171
9.31m at 0.85g/t Au
192
22
118
24BLDD167
7,043,832
641,351
171
2.00m at 3.56g/t Au
199
29
102
24BLDD168
7,044,006
641,656
59
NSI
-50
106
24BLDD169
7,043,996
641,653
58
NSI
-47
143
24BLDD170
7,043,622
641,462
102
10.00m at 0.93g/t Au
45
-46
124
14.00m at 6.75g/t Au
138
67.64m at 2.83g/t Au
163
5.00m at 1.74g/t Au
273
4.68m at 1.21g/t Au
345
2.56m at 6.96g/t Au
354
24BLDD171
7,043,622
641,462
102
4.00m at 1.72g/t Au
53
-44
133
68.00m at 5.48g/t Au
150
45.00m at 4.18g/t Au
222
4.00m at 4.74g/t Au
385
24BLDD172
7,043,622
641,462
102
9.00m at 3.12g/t Au
164
-41
141
37.50m at 3.54g/t Au
178
15.97m at 2.79g/t Au
225
14.30m at 3.25g/t Au
245
24BLDD173
7,043,646
641,496
103
4.33m at 2.82g/t Au
185
10
89
24BLDD174
7,043,644
641,495
103
2.00m at 2.53g/t Au
89
12
108
24BLDD175
7,044,006
641,656
58
NSI
-19
97
24BLDD176
7,043,943
641,579
48
2.77m at 11.36g/t Au
61
-13
83
4.87m at 4.28g/t Au
80
24BLDD177
7,043,943
641,579
48
3.15m at 7.34g/t Au
80
-26
97
24BLDD178
7,043,943
641,579
47
2.00m at 27.35g/t Au
101
-42
79
4.21m at 14.47g/t Au
115
24BLDD179
7,043,943
641,579
47
2.09m at 3.67g/t Au
107
-47
86
24BLDD179
7,043,943
641,579
47
7.36m at 12.15g/t Au
115
-47
86
24BLDD180
7,043,943
641,579
47
3.00m at 2.53g/t Au
81
-46
98
24BLDD180
7,043,943
641,579
47
7.77m at 14.25g/t Au
104
-46
98
24BLDD181
7,043,943
641,579
47
5.70m at 8.10g/t Au
116
-50
100
4.35m at 3.45g/t Au
126
24BLDD182
7,043,943
641,579
47
5.60m at 9.43g/t Au
98
-45
111
24BLDD183
7,043,943
641,579
47
7.50m at 13.01g/t Au
138
-52
118
24BLDD184
7,043,919
641,572
47
5.22m at 4.88g/t Au
108
-32
140
24BLDD185
7,043,919
641,572
47
3.23m at 3.58g/t Au
118
-38
138
24BLDD186
7,043,919
641,572
47
7.22m at 7.49g/t Au
142
-43
142
24BLDD187A
7,043,919
641,572
47
NSI
-46
132
24BLDD188
7,043,920
641,572
47
NSI
-43
126
24BLDD189
7,043,920
641,573
47
NSI
-50
121
24BLDD190
7,043,920
641,572
47
NSI
-47
113
24BLDD190A
7,043,920
641,573
47
3.93m at 13.09g/t Au
120
-46
113
24BLDD202
7,043,920
641,573
47
2.00m at 2.91g/t Au
97
-36
105
24BLDD219
7,043,920
641,573
47
NSI
-26
119
24BLDD226
7,043,795
641,608
69
6.00m at 2.80g/t Au
-
5
233
24BLDD227
7,043,798
641,608
69
NSI
19
309
24BLDD228
7,043,785
641,609
70
3.00m at 2.58g/t Au
-
33
299
4.60m at 8.75g/t Au
5
24BLDD229
7,043,789
641,610
67
5.00m at 5.10g/t Au
3
-25
239
24BLDD230
7,043,816
641,619
68
3.72m at 4.01g/t Au
2
20
249
24BLDD231
7,043,818
641,619
68
6.66m at 1.71g/t Au
5
20
309
24BLDD232
7,043,831
641,621
68
6.14m at 1.13g/t Au
5
25
289
24BLDD233
7,043,843
641,625
68
NSI
26
289
South Junction Surface Drilling
24SJDD028
7,043,270
641,873
467
NSI
24SJDD028_W2
7,043,270
641,873
467
6.97m at 0.9g/t Au
631
-66
288
10.87m at 2.51g/t Au
666
24SJDD033
7,043,076
641,973
467
11.4m at 2.05g/t Au
814
-62
292
10.8m at 3.06g/t Au
835
24SJDD033_W1
7,043,076
641,973
467
5.2m at 2.77g/t Au
767
-62
292
13.95m at 4.33g/t Au
776
24SJDD033_W2
7,043,076
641,973
467
NSI
-62
292
24SJDD033_W3
7,043,076
641,973
467
7.32m at 0.97g/t Au
834
-62
292
6m at 4.16g/t Au
844
6.85m at 2.3g/t Au
861
24SJDD034
7,042,942
641,937
466
5m at 1.69g/t Au
763
-65
289
6m at 1.06g/t Au
798
1.7m at 3.58g/t Au
829
9.83m at 1.31g/t Au
868
3m at 2.9g/t Au
886
3.38m at 1.72g/t Au
1,070
24SJDD034_W1
7,042,942
641,937
466
2.58m at 3.33g/t Au
467
-65
289
8.18m at 2.12g/t Au
696
8m at 1.21g/t Au
737
7.5m at 7.38g/t Au
749
2.39m at 2.35g/t Au
761
4.32m at 1.6g/t Au
808
24SJDD035
7,042,943
641,936
466
5.15m at 3.95g/t Au
643
4.85m at 1.21g/t Au
658
5.56m at 1.4g/t Au
669
9.93m at 2.2g/t Au
685
5.32m at 2.63g/t Au
745
3.83m at 1.74g/t Au
758
2.47m at 2.1g/t Au
766
24SJDD036
7,042,807
641,862
466
19.16m at 1.87g/t Au
759
24SJDD036_W1
7,042,807
641,862
466
9.63m at 1.76g/t Au
709
20m at 1.39g/t Au
719
5m at 3.73g/t Au
827
15.92m at 2.64g/t Au
1,120
6.08m at 8.18g/t Au
1,136
Champion
24NNRC001
7026000
633260
455.0
8m @ 5.05 g/t
76.00
-61
90
24NNRC002
7026080
633220
457.0
1m @ 2.57 g/t
73.00
-60
95
24NNRC003
7026160
633270
458.6
NSI
-61
91
24NNRC004
7026160
633220
459.0
NSI
-60
86
24NNRC005
7026240
633280
460.8
NSI
-60
91
24NNRC006
7026240
633220
460.7
1m @ 2.26 g/t
121.00
-61
89
24NNRC007
7026316
633231
462.6
1m @ 2.15 g/t
35.00
-60
74
24NNRC008
7026299
633185
461.9
3m @ 5.53 g/t
90.00
-61
68
24NNRC009
7026394
633212
463.6
5m @ 0.77 g/t
59.00
-60
69
24NNRC010
7026378
633166
462.7
1m @ 4.71 g/t
89.00
-60
66
24NNRC011
7026473
633186
463.9
2m @ 5.11 g/t
63.00
-60
68
24NNRC012
7026459
633147
462.9
NSI
-60
69
24NNRC013
7026329
633138
461.4
4m @ 2.74 g/t
116.00
-61
70
24NNRC014
7026576
633148
461.4
NSI
-60
70
24NNRC015
7026560
633100
460.5
NSI
-60
66
Starlight
Nightfall
NF1120RD16
7,198,947
636,626
118
3.52m at 2.76 g/t Au
114
-26
331
11.25m at 7.37 g/t Au
131
2.4m at 10.03 g/t Au
145
12.14m at 4.51 g/t Au
167
3.65m at 4.08 g/t Au
182
2m at 4.5 g/t Au
226
2.08m at 4.59 g/t Au
265
NF1120RD17
7,198,947
636,626
117
9m at 6.39 g/t Au
170
-23
340
6m at 8.02 g/t Au
184
2.96m at 15.35 g/t Au
195
NF1120RD18
7,198,947
636,626
117
2.3m at 4.09 g/t Au
189
-22
347
5m at 4.02 g/t Au
199
2.9m at 2.44 g/t Au
213
NF1120RD19
7,198,947
636,626
117
6.75m at 1.87 g/t Au
215
-19
354
3.14m at 1.84 g/t Au
250
NF1120RD20
7,198,947
636,626
118
3.52m at 8.66 g/t Au
209
-47
322
13.9m at 2.81 g/t Au
216
NF1120RD21
7,198,945
636,616
117
9.4m at 2.43 g/t Au
198
-41
327
5m at 1.77 g/t Au
243
NF1120RD22
7,198,945
636,615
117
35.96m at 5.51 g/t Au
161
-39
317
NF1120RD23
7,198,947
636,626
117
2m at 4.88 g/t Au
242
-23
356
NF1120RD24
7,198,945
636,616
117
4.6m at 8.26 g/t Au
105
-22
330
3.2m at 4.6 g/t Au
139
2.75m at 3.21 g/t Au
145
9.2m at 1.49 g/t Au
157
5.78m at 5.5 g/t Au
182
4.38m at 8.53 g/t Au
194
NF1120RD26
7,198,945
636,615
117
3.92m at 3.18 g/t Au
252
-52
309
NF1120RD27
7,198,945
636,615
117
2.4m at 2.93 g/t Au
105
-45
304
7.1m at 5.61 g/t Au
114
14.15m at 9.03 g/t Au
131
4.73m at 4.09 g/t Au
148
5.93m at 2.33 g/t Au
156
2.33m at 2.88 g/t Au
170
NF1120RD28
7,198,943
636,598
117
3.37m at 9.15 g/t Au
9
-48
297
5.25m at 6.94 g/t Au
20
5.65m at 360.84 g/t Au
27
5.31m at 6.47 g/t Au
57
2m at 5.27 g/t Au
67
10.79m at 66.79 g/t Au
74
4.36m at 1.42 g/t Au
91
3.43m at 11.99 g/t Au
183
NF1120RD29
7,198,942
636,598
116
2m at 3.3 g/t Au
124
-60
287
6.24m at 2.65 g/t Au
136
2m at 9.52 g/t Au
187
4m at 2.16 g/t Au
197
10.85m at 10.52 g/t Au
209
NF1120RD30
7,198,945
636,615
117
3.3m at 3.91 g/t Au
218
-54
303
NF1120RD32
7,198,947
636,625
117
16.26m at 4.47 g/t Au
232
-49
315
NF1120RD33
7,198,947
636,626
117
9m at 3.22 g/t Au
230
-48
324
7.9m at 2.42 g/t Au
242
NF1120RD34
7,198,947
636,626
117
9.7m at 3.79 g/t Au
244
-49
330
6.68m at 1.73 g/t Au
257
2m at 12.89 g/t Au
278
NF1120RD35
7,198,947
636,626
117
10m at 5.42 g/t Au
241
-45
333
6m at 2.94 g/t Au
283
NF1120RD36
7,198,947
636,626
117
5.4m at 3.23 g/t Au
238
-40
342
NF875RD03
7,198,859
636,426
- 108
4m at 1.41 g/t Au
85
10
33
7.65m at 2.51 g/t Au
107
7.9m at 3.38 g/t Au
117
NF875RD05A
7,198,859
636,426
- 107
5.13m at 2.71 g/t Au
117
12
64
NF875RD18
7,198,860
636,426
- 108
3.38m at 2.52 g/t Au
60
-4
22
21.73m at 2.84 g/t Au
130
3.7m at 2.36 g/t Au
156
NF875RD19
7,198,860
636,426
- 108
4.34m at 12.19 g/t Au
94
-20
43
NF900RD11
7,198,859
636,438
- 66
2m at 3.09 g/t Au
121
-6
14
13.33m at 2.29 g/t Au
132
3.63m at 3.79 g/t Au
198
4.24m at 4.04 g/t Au
209
4.55m at 6.13 g/t Au
248
NF900RD12
7,198,859
636,438
- 66
5m at 5.7 g/t Au
53
-7
20
3.65m at 37.44 g/t Au
73
5.5m at 3.68 g/t Au
91
9m at 5.2 g/t Au
146
8.95m at 1.87 g/t Au
255
-7
20
4.56m at 3.7 g/t Au
297
NF900RD13A
7,198,859
636,438
- 66
2m at 6.44 g/t Au
78
-8
32
7m at 2.62 g/t Au
85
NF900RD14
7,198,859
636,439
- 66
2m at 3.89 g/t Au
34
-10
49
2m at 5.08 g/t Au
39
4m at 3 g/t Au
44
6.22m at 4.28 g/t Au
75
3m at 10.22 g/t Au
86
NF900RD15
7,198,857
636,440
- 66
3.76m at 1.43 g/t Au
30
-10
68
2.23m at 2.61 g/t Au
69
2.35m at 3.41 g/t Au
80
NF900RD16
7,198,856
636,440
- 66
4m at 21.81 g/t Au
30
-9
88
2.07m at 8.62 g/t Au
70
NF900RD17
7,198,855
636,440
- 66
4m at 6.2 g/t Au
79
-7
104
NF900RD18
7,198,855
636,440
- 66
NSI
-
-6
114
NF900RD19
7,198,859
636,436
- 66
NSI
-
1
341
NF900RD20
7,198,859
636,436
- 66
NSI
-
1
337
Starlight
ST840RD36
7,198,700
636,411
- 158
4m at 5.44 g/t Au
78
-10
62
ST840RD37
7,198,700
636,411
- 158
NSI
-
-5
73
ST840RD38
7,198,701
636,410
- 158
NSI
-
2
46
ST870RD03
7,198,536
636,481
- 135
4.17m at 9.39 g/t Au
68
-48
54
3.04m at 2.43 g/t Au
94
2.7m at 9.48 g/t Au
142
ST870RD04
7,198,536
636,481
- 136
4m at 1.82 g/t Au
90
-53
75
ST870RD07
7,198,536
636,481
- 136
6.75m at 2.18 g/t Au
89
-66
83
ST870RD08
7,198,537
636,481
- 135
2.66m at 6.24 g/t Au
107
-33
40
4.6m at 1.12 g/t Au
135
ST870RD09
7,198,537
636,481
- 135
NSI
-
-43
33
TW1270RD34
7,199,064
636,664
276
NSI
-
-35
74
TW1270RD36
7,199,063
636,664
276
NSI
-
-45
89
TW1270RD45
7,199,063
636,664
277
NSI
-
-15
124
Waterbore
WB1270RD44
7,199,060
636,525
274
3.19m at 5.66 g/t Au
63
-19
98
WB1270RD45
7,199,060
636,525
274
5.55m at 3.84 g/t Au
70
-40
119
6.15m at 5 g/t Au
100
7m at 6.97 g/t Au
141
Appendix B – JORC 2012 Table 1– Gold Division
SECTION 1: SAMPLING TECHNIQUES AND DATA
(Criteria in this section apply to all succeeding sections.)
Criteria
JORC Code Explanation
Commentary
Sampling techniques
Drilling techniques
Drill sample recovery
Nature and quality of sampling (e.g. cut channels, random chips, or specific specialised industry standard measurement tools appropriate to the minerals under investigation, such as down hole gamma sondes, or handheld XRF instruments, etc.). These examples should not be taken as limiting the broad meaning of sampling.
Include reference to measures taken to ensure sample representivity and the appropriate calibration of any measurement tools or systems used.
Aspects of the determination of mineralisation that are Material to the Public Report.
In cases where 'industry standard' work has been done this would be relatively simple (e.g. 'reverse circulation drilling was used to obtain 1 m samples from which 3 kg was pulverised to produce a 30 g charge for fire assay'). In other cases more explanation may be required, such as where there is coarse gold that has inherent sampling problems. Unusual commodities or mineralisation types (e.g. submarine nodules) may warrant disclosure of detailed information.
Drill type (e.g. core, reverse circulation, open-hole hammer, rotary air blast, auger, Bangka, sonic, etc.) and details (e.g. core diameter, triple or standard tube, depth of diamond tails, face-sampling bit or other type, whether core is oriented and if so, by what method, etc.).
Method of recording and assessing core and chip sample recoveries and results assessed.
Measures taken to maximise sample recovery and ensure representative nature of the samples.
Whether a relationship exists between sample recovery and grade and whether sample bias may have occurred due to preferential loss/gain of fine/coarse material.
Diamond Drilling A significant portion of the data used in resource calculations has been gathered from diamond core. Multiple sizes have been used historically. This core is geologically logged and subsequently halved for sampling. Grade control holes may be whole-cored to streamline the core handling process if required.
Face Sampling At each of the major past and current underground producers, each development face / round is horizontally chip sampled. The sampling intervals are domained by geological constraints (e.g. rock type, veining and alteration / sulphidation etc.). The majority of exposures within the orebody are sampled.
Sludge Drilling Sludge drilling at is performed with an underground production drill rig. It is an open hole drilling method using water as the flushing medium, with a 64mm (nominal) hole diameter. Sample intervals are ostensibly the length of the drill steel. Holes are drilled at sufficient angles to allow flushing of the hole with water following each interval to prevent contamination. Sludge drilling is not used to inform resource models.
RC Drilling Drill cuttings are extracted from the RC return via cyclone. The underflow from each interval is transferred via bucket to a four-tiered riffle splitter, delivering approximately three kilograms of the recovered material into calico bags for analysis. The residual material is retained on the ground near the hole. Composite samples are obtained from the residue material for initial analysis, with the split samples remaining with the individual residual piles until required for re-split analysis or eventual disposal.
RAB / Aircore Drilling Combined scoops from bucket dumps from cyclone for composite. Split samples taken from individual bucket dumps via scoop. RAB holes are not included in the resource estimate.
Blast Hole Drilling Cuttings sampled via splitter tray per individual drill rod. Blast holes not included in the resource estimate. All geology input is logged and validated by the relevant area geologists, incorporated into this is assessment of sample recovery. No defined relationship exists between sample recovery and grade. Nor has sample bias due to preferential loss or gain of fine or coarse material been noted.
Logging
Whether core and chip samples have been geologically and geotechnically logged to a level of detail to support appropriate Mineral Resource estimation, mining studies and metallurgical studies.
Whether logging is qualitative or quantitative in nature. Core (or costean, channel, etc.) photography.
The total length and percentage of the relevant intersections logged
Westgold surface drill-holes are all orientated and have been logged in detail for geology, veining, alteration, mineralisation and orientated structure. Westgold underground drill-holes are logged in detail for geology, veining, alteration, mineralisation and structure. Core has been logged in enough detail to allow for the relevant mineral resource estimation techniques to be employed.
Surface core is photographed both wet and dry and underground core is photographed wet. All photos are stored on the Company's servers, with the photographs from each hole contained within separate folders.
Development faces are mapped geologically.
RC, RAB and Aircore chips are geologically logged.
Sludge drilling is logged for lithology, mineralisation and vein percentage.
Logging is both qualitative and quantitative in nature.
All holes are logged completely, all faces are mapped completely.
Sub-sampling techniques and sample preparation
If core, whether cut or sawn and whether quarter, half or all core taken.
If non-core, whether riffled, tube sampled, rotary split, etc. and whether sampled wet or dry.
For all sample types, the nature, quality and appropriateness of the sample preparation technique.
Quality control procedures adopted for all sub-sampling stages to maximise representivity of samples.
Measures taken to ensure that the sampling is representative of the in-situ material collected, including for instance results for field duplicate/second-half sampling.
Whether sample sizes are appropriate to the grain size of the material being sampled.
Blast holes -Sampled via splitter tray per individual drill rods.
RAB / AC chips - Combined scoops from bucket dumps from cyclone for composite. Split samples taken from individual bucket dumps via scoop.
RC - Three tier riffle splitter (approximately 5kg sample). Samples generally dry.
Face Chips - Nominally chipped horizontally across the face from left to right, sub-set via geological features as appropriate.
Diamond Drilling - Half-core niche samples, sub-set via geological features as appropriate. Grade control holes may be whole-cored to streamline the core handling process if required.
Chips / core chips undergo total preparation.
Samples undergo fine pulverisation of the entire sample by an LM5 type mill to achieve a 75µ product prior to splitting.
QA/QC is currently ensured during the sub-sampling stages process via the use of the systems of an independent NATA / ISO accredited laboratory contractor. A significant portion of the historical informing data has been processed by in-house laboratories.
The sample size is considered appropriate for the grain size of the material being sampled.
The un-sampled half of diamond core is retained for check sampling if required. For RC chips regular field duplicates are collected and analysed for significant variance to primary results.
Quality of assay data and laboratory tests
The nature, quality and appropriateness of the assaying and laboratory procedures used and whether the technique is considered partial or total.
For geophysical tools, spectrometers, handheld XRF instruments, etc., the parameters used in determining the analysis including instrument make and model, reading times, calibrations factors applied and their derivation, etc.
Nature of quality control procedures adopted (e.g. standards, blanks, duplicates, external laboratory checks) and whether acceptable levels of accuracy (i.e. lack of bias) and precision have been established.
Recent sampling was analysed by fire assay as outlined below;
A 40g – 50g sample undergoes fire assay lead collection followed by flame atomic adsorption spectrometry.
The laboratory includes a minimum of 1 project standard with every 22 samples analysed.
Quality control is ensured via the use of standards, blanks and duplicates.
No significant QA/QC issues have arisen in recent drilling results.
Photon Assay was introduced in 2023 for Beta Hunt grade control samples. PhotonAssay™ technology (Chrysos Corporation Limited) is a rapid, non-destructive analysis of gold and other elements in mineral samples. It is based on the principle of gamma activation, which uses high energy x-rays to excite changes to the nuclear structure of selected elements. The decay is then measured to give a gold analysis. Each sample is run through two cycles with a radiation time of 15s. This methodology is insensitive to material type and thus does not require fluxing chemicals as in the fire assay methodology. Highlights of the PhotonAssay™ process are as follows:
The process is non-destructive; the same sample accuracy can be determined by repeat measurements of the same sample. In addition, the instrument runs a precision analysis for each sample relating to the instrument precision
The process allows for an increased sample size, about 500 g of crushed product.
The crushed material is not pulverised, as in the fire assay process; this ensures that gold is not smeared or lost during pulverisation (especially important if there is an expectation of visible gold that is being analysed)
Historical drilling has used a combination of Fire Assay, Aqua Regia and PAL analysis.
These assay methodologies are appropriate for the resources in question.
Verification of sampling and assaying
The verification of significant intersections by either independent or alternative company personnel.
The use of twinned holes.
Documentation of primary data, data entry procedures, data verification, data storage (physical and electronic) protocols.
Discuss any adjustment to assay data.
No independent or alternative verifications are available.
Virtual twinned holes have been drilled in several instances across all sites with no significant issues highlighted. Drillhole data is also routinely confirmed by development assay data in the operating environment.
Primary data is collected utilising LogChief. The information is imported into a SQL database server and verified.
All data used in the calculation of resources and reserves are compiled in databases (underground and open pit) which are overseen and validated by senior geologists.
No adjustments have been made to any assay data.
Location of data points
Accuracy and quality of surveys used to locate drill holes (collar and down-hole surveys), trenches, mine workings and other locations used in Mineral Resource estimation.
Specification of the grid system used.
Quality and adequacy of topographic control.
All data is spatially oriented by survey controls via direct pickups by the survey department. Drillholes are all surveyed downhole, deeper holes with a Gyro tool if required, the majority with single / multishot cameras.
All drilling and resource estimation is preferentially undertaken in local mine grid at the various sites.
Topographic control is generated from a combination of remote sensing methods and ground-based surveys. This methodology is adequate for the resources in question.
Data spacing and distribution
Data spacing for reporting of Exploration Results.
Whether the data spacing and distribution is sufficient to establish the degree of geological and grade continuity appropriate for the Mineral Resource and Ore Reserve estimation procedure(s) and classifications applied.
Whether sample compositing has been applied.
Data spacing is variable dependent upon the individual orebody under consideration. A lengthy history of mining has shown that this approach is appropriate for the Mineral Resource Estimation process and to allow for classification of the resources as they stand.
Compositing is carried out based upon the modal sample length of each individual domain.
Orientation of data in relation to geological structure
Whether the orientation of sampling achieves unbiased sampling of possible structures and the extent to which this is known, considering the deposit type.
If the relationship between the drilling orientation and the orientation of key mineralised structures is considered to have introduced a sampling bias, this should be assessed and reported if material.
Drilling intersections are nominally designed to be normal to the orebody as far as underground infrastructure constraints / topography allows.
Development sampling is nominally undertaken normal to the various orebodies.
Where drilling angles are sub optimal the number of samples per drill hole used in the estimation has been limited to reduce any potential bias.
It is not considered that drilling orientation has introduced an appreciable sampling bias.
Sample security
The measures taken to ensure sample security.
For samples assayed at on-site laboratory facilities, samples are delivered to the facility by Company staff. Upon delivery the responsibility for sample security and storage falls to the independent third-party operators of these facilities.
For samples assayed off-site, samples are delivered to a third-party transport service, who in turn relay them to the independent laboratory contractor. Samples are stored securely until they leave site.
Audits or reviews
The results of any audits or reviews of sampling techniques and data
Site generated resources and reserves and the parent geological data is routinely reviewed by the Westgold Corporate technical team.
SECTION 2: REPORTING OF EXPLORATION RESULTS
(Criteria listed in the preceding section also apply to this section.)
Criteria
JORC Code Explanation
Commentary
Mineral tenement and land tenure status
Type, reference name/number, location and ownership including agreements or material issues with third parties such as joint ventures, partnerships, overriding royalties, native title interests, historical sites, wilderness or national park and environmental settings.
The security of the tenure held at the time of reporting along with any known impediments to obtaining a licence to operate in the area.
Native title interests are recorded against several WGX tenements.
The CMGP tenements are held by the Big Bell Gold Operations (BBGO) of which Westgold has 100% ownership.
Several third-party royalties exist across various tenements at CMGP, over and above the state government royalty.
The Fortnum Gold Project tenure is 100% owned by Westgold through subsidiary company Aragon Resources Pty. Ltd. Various Royalties apply to the package. The most pertinent being;
State Government – 2.5% NSR
Beta Hunt is owned by Westgold through a sub-lease agreement with St Ives Gold Mining Company Pty Ltd (SIGMC), which gives Westgold the right to explore and mine gold and nickel.
Royalties on gold production from Beta Hunt are as follows:
A royalty to the state government equal to 2.5% of the royalty value of gold metal produced; and
Royalties to third parties equal to 4.75% of recovered gold less allowable deductions.
The Higginsville-Lakewood Operations include the Higginsville and Lakewood Mills and associated infrastructure, mining operations and exploration prospects which are located on 242 tenements owned by Westgold and covers approximately 1,800km2 total area.
Royalties on the HGO gold production are as follows:
Production payments of up to 1% of gross gold revenue over various tenements to traditional land owners.
o Royalty equal to 2.5% of recovered gold to the Government of Western Australia; and
o Various third parties hold rights to receive royalties in respect of gold (and in some cases other minerals or metals) recovered from the tenements.
The tenure is currently in good standing.
There are no known issues regarding security of tenure.
There are no known impediments to continued operation.
WGX operates in accordance with all environmental conditions set down as conditions for grant of the leases.
Exploration done by other parties
Acknowledgment and appraisal of exploration by other parties
The CMGP tenements have an exploration and production history in excess of 100 years.
The FGO tenements have an exploration and production history in excess of 30 years.
BHO tenements have an exploration and production history in excess of 60 years.
HGO tenements have an exploration and production history in excess of 40 years.
Westgold work has generally confirmed the veracity of historic exploration data.
Geology
Deposit type, geological setting and style of mineralisation.
BHO
Beta Hunt is situated within the central portion of the Norseman-Wiluna greenstone belt in a sequence of mafic/ultramafic and felsic rocks on the southwest flank of the Kambalda Dome.
Gold mineralisation occurs mainly in subvertical shear zones in the Lunnon Basalt and is characterised by shear and extensional quartz veining within a halo of biotite/pyrite alteration. Within these shear zones, coarse gold sometimes occurs where the shear zones intersect iron-rich sulphidic metasediments in the Lunnon Basalt or nickel sulphides at the base of the Kambalda Komatiite (ultramafics). The mineralised shears are represented by A-Zone, Western Flanks, Larkin and Mason zones.
CGO
CGO is located in the Achaean Murchison Province, a granite-greenstone terrane in the northwest of the Yilgarn Craton. Greenstone belts trending north-northeast are separated by granite-gneiss domes, with smaller granite plutons also present within or on the margins of the belts.
Mineralisation at Big Bell is hosted in the shear zone (Mine Sequence) and is associated with the post-peak metamorphic retrograde assemblages. Stibnite, native antimony and trace arsenopyrite are disseminated through the K-feldspar-rich lode schist. These are intergrown with pyrite and pyrrhotite and chalcopyrite. Mineralisation outside the typical Big Bell host rocks (KPSH), for example 1,600N and Shocker, also display a very strong W-As-Sb geochemical halo.
Numerous gold deposits occur within the Cuddingwarra Project area, the majority of which are hosted within the central mafic-ultramafic ± felsic porphyry sequence. Within this broad framework, mineralisation is shown to be spatially controlled by competency contrasts across, and flexures along, layer-parallel D2 shear zones, and is maximised when transected by corridors of northeast striking D3 faults and fractures.
The Great Fingall Dolerite hosts the majority gold mineralisation within the portion of the greenstone belt proximal to Cue (The Day Dawn Project Area). Unit AGF3 is the most brittle of all the five units and this characteristic is responsible for its role as the most favourable lithological host to gold mineralisation in the Greenstone Belt.
FGO
The Fortnum deposits are Paleoproterozoic shear-hosted gold deposits within the Fortnum Wedge, a localised thrust duplex of Narracoota Formation within the overlying Ravelstone Formation. Both stratigraphic formations comprise part of the Bryah Basin in the Capricorn Orogen, Western Australia.
The Horseshoe Cassidy deposits are hosted within the Ravelstone Formation (siltstone and argillite) and Narracoota Formation (highly altered, moderate to strongly deformed mafic to ultramafic rocks). The main zone of mineralisation is developed within a horizon of highly altered magnesian basalt. Gold mineralisation is associated with strong vein stock works that are confined to the altered mafic. Alteration consists of two types: stockwork proximal silica-carbonate-fuchsite-haematite-pyrite and distal silica-haematite-carbonate+/- chlorite.
The Peak Hill district represents remnants of a Proterozoic fold belt comprising highly deformed trough and shelf sediments and mafic / ultramafic volcanics, which are generally moderately metamorphosed (except for the Peak Hill Metamorphic Suite).
HGO
The Higginsville Gold Operation is located in the Eastern Goldfields Superterrane of the Archean Yilgarn Craton. The bulk of the Higginsville tenement package is located almost entirely within the well-mineralised Kalgoorlie Terrane, between the gold mining centres of Norseman and St Ives. HGO can be sub-divided into seven major geological domains: Trident Line of Lode, Chalice, Lake Cowan, Southern Paleo-channels, Mt Henry, Polar Bear Group and Spargos Project area.
Majority of mineralisation along the Trident Line of Lode are hosted within the Poseidon gabbro and high-MgO dyke complexes in the south. The Poseidon Gabbro is a thick, weakly-differentiated gabbroic sill, which strikes north-south and dips 60° to the east, is over 500 m thick and 2.5 km long. The mineralisation is hosted within or marginal to quartz veining and is structurally and lithologically controlled.
The Chalice Deposit is located within a north-south trending, 2 km to 3 km wide greenstone terrane, flanked on the west calc-alkaline granitic rocks of the Boorabin Batholith and to the east by the Pioneer Dome Batholith. The dominant unit that hosts gold mineralisation is a fine grained, weak to strongly foliated amphibole-plagioclase amphibolite, with a typically lepidoblastic (mineralogically aligned and banded) texture. It is west-dipping and generally steep, approximately 60° to 75°.
The Lake Cowan project area is situated near the centre of a regional anticline between the Zuleika and Lefroy faults, with the local geology of the area made more complex by the intrusion of the massive Proterozoic Binneringie dyke. The majority of mineralisation at the Lake Cowan Mining Centre is hosted within an enclave of Archaean material surrounded by the Binneringie dyke.
Mineralised zones within the Southern Paleo Channels network comprise both placer gold, normally near the base of the channel-fill sequences, and chemically-precipitated secondary gold within the channel-fill materials and underlying saprolite. These gold concentrations commonly overlie, or are adjacent to, primary mineralised zones within Archaean bedrock.
The Mount Henry Project covers 347km2 of the prolific South Norseman‐Wiluna Greenstone belt of the Eastern Goldfields in Western Australia. Although the greenstone rocks from the Norseman area can be broadly correlated with those of the Kalgoorlie – Kambalda region they form a distinct terrain which is bounded on all sides by major regional shears. The Norseman Terrane has prominent banded iron formations which distinguish it from the Kalgoorlie– Kambalda Terrane. The Mount Henry gold deposit is hosted by a silicate facies BIF unit within the Noganyer Formation. Gold mineralisation is predominantly hosted by the silic
