December 2024 Quarterly Report

Bluebird-South Junction schematic long-section showing select near mine drill results in Q2 FY25. (CNW Group/Westgold Resources Limited)

Figure 9: Big Bell schematic long-section showing better drill results returned in Q2 FY25. (CNW Group/Westgold Resources Limited)

Figure 10: Fender schematic long-section showing better drill results returned in Q2 FY25. (CNW Group/Westgold Resources Limited)

Figure 11: Great Fingall – Golden Crown schematic long-section showing better drill results returned in Q2 FY25. (CNW Group/Westgold Resources Limited)

Figure 12: FY25 Priority Greenfields Exploration Targets (CNW Group/Westgold Resources Limited)

Figure 13: Beta Hunt FY25 Life of Mine plan schematic long-section: select drill results returned during Q2 FY25. (CNW Group/Westgold Resources Limited)

Figure 14: Harkonnen Schematic cross-section showing select drill results returned during Q2 FY25. (CNW Group/Westgold Resources Limited)

View PDF December 2024 Quarterly Results (CNW Group/Westgold Resources Limited)

Highlights OPERATIONS Safety Performance Total Recordable Injury Frequency Rate

(TRIFR) of 6.85 / million hours – an improvement of ~7%

Record gold production in Q2 FY25 of 80,886oz Au @ AISC of

A$2,703/oz with increased net mine cashflow of $45M funding the Company's operational and growth capital

requirements

EXPLORATION & RESOURCE DEVELOPMENT Seventeen drill rigs operating across portfolio

Bluebird-South Junction Resource and Reserve grown to

1.4Moz and 573Koz respectively

Starlight Mineral Resource grown by 91%, underpinning

expansion plan for Fortnum

Impressive drill results from both the Murchison and Southern Goldfields: 68.00m at 5.48g/t Au in hole 24BLDD171 at South Junction

6.60m @ 41.84g/t Au in hole WF440N1-05AE at Beta Hunt Fletcher Zone

5.65m at 360.84 g/t Au in hole NF1120RD28 at Starlight

CORPORATE Ore purchase agreement signed with New Murchison Gold - set

to increase Murchison production in FY26

Balance sheet bolstered with additional A$200M corporate

facility - providing Westgold access to a total of A$300M in

corporate facilities without mandatory hedging.

Closing cash, bullion, and liquid investments at 31 December 2024 of $152M

Westgold remains 100% unhedged – offering full exposure to escalating gold price



Westgold Managing Director and CEO Wayne Bramwell commented:

"Q2, FY25 was the first full quarter of Westgold stewardship of the Southern Goldfields assets. Outputs continue to lift with a record group gold production of 80,886oz - increasing net mine cash flows to $45M and funding the Company's operational and growth capital requirements. Westgold also drew down $50M from the corporate facility during the period to balance the working capital requirements of our much larger business.

The FY25 strategy is to systematically reconfigure the larger portfolio to generate higher levels of free cashflow with capital investment in critical mine infrastructure at Beta Hunt and Bluebird-South Junction, and resource development drilling key to achieving this.

In the Southern Goldfields we have rapidly demonstrated the ability to lift mine outputs. We are investing for the next decade of operations at Beta Hunt with the key enablers to higher mine productivity including a clean mine water supply, upgrades to underground pumping, power, ventilation and facilities for our workforce. All of these projects are underway and on completion will set this mine up to consistently deliver >2Mtpa run rates during 2025.

In the Murchison, we are steadily expanding the Bluebird-South Junction mine to lift outputs to 1-1.5Mtpa run rates in 2025, ultimately sustaining the Bluebird mill from a single source. A change in ground support methodology to support the expansion and transition to a larger transverse open stoping mining method slowed the progress of this ramp up in Q2, and with those changes now implemented, Bluebird-South Junction mine output is increasing again.

Seventeen drill rigs are operational today. At South Junction, intersections such as 68.00m at 5.48g/t Au and 45.00m at 4.18g/t Au highlight the quality and thickness of the mineral endowment. At the Fletcher Zone, five rigs are operational, with highly encouraging results including 6.6m at 41.84g/t and 24.6m at 6.9g/t Au building our confidence in a third mining front.

Our strategic asset review commenced with the Fortnum scoping study defining a pathway to a higher margin, expanded 1.5Mtpa facility with a 10-year integrated mine plan. At Meekatharra we finalised an ore purchase agreement with a Murchison explorer that unlocks value for all shareholders and will provide a new softer feed source to our Bluebird mill in FY26.

Strong treasury management is key to delivering our strategy and providing returns to our shareholders. During the quarter Westgold expanded our corporate facility to $300M without mandatory hedging to support mine and process plant expansion plans as this investment will reduce operating cost and enhance future cashflows.

Building a simpler, yet larger scale and more profitable business requires investment and time.

Six months on post-merger, Westgold now has the portfolio that can deliver increased levels of free cash flow. Our capital investments are focussed on higher mine productivity and lowering our all in sustaining costs with the Group's Q4, FY25 exit run rate the measure of our success."

Executive Summary

Cash Position at 31 December 2024

Q2, FY25 was the first full quarter of Westgold stewardship of the Southern Goldfield assets.

Westgold closed the quarter with cash, bullion and liquid investments of $152M (see Figure 1). This result was driven by record group gold production of 80,886oz, increasing net mine cash flows of $45M and funding the Company's operational and growth capital requirements.

Westgold also draw down $50M from the corporate facility during the period to balance the working capital requirements of now, a much larger business.

Figure 1: Cash, Bullion, and Liquid Investments Movement (A$M) – Q2 FY25

Notes

Merger costs of $13M relating to Karora Resources Inc's North American advisor costs finalised in Q2.

relating to Karora Resources Inc's North American advisor costs finalised in Q2. Dividend payment relates to payment of FY24 Final Dividend (declared 1.25 cent per share fully franked).

per share fully franked). Working capital movement of $29M reflects the timing of creditor payments.

reflects the timing of creditor payments. The draw down of $50M from the corporate facility provides prudent overall treasury management of a larger business.

Group Production Highlights – Q2 FY25

Westgold achieved its highest quarterly gold production in Q2 FY25, producing 80,886 ounces and generating $45M in net mine cashflow.

This included 46,461 ounces from the Murchison and 34,425 ounces from the Southern Goldfields. Notwithstanding the quarter-on-quarter improvement in ounces produced, the ramp up at the Bluebird-South Junction and Beta Hunt underground mines was slower than planned.

All-In Sustaining Cost (AISC) for the quarter was $2,703/oz (Q1 FY25 $2,422/oz). The elevated AISC $/oz in Q2 FY25 was due to lower than anticipated production from Bluebird-South Junction and Beta Hunt combined with the impact of absorbing a full quarter of Southern Goldfields operating costs.

Capital growth projects continued to advance across the Group in line with the current strategy to ramp up production in H2 FY25.

The Company sold 86,879oz of gold for the quarter achieving a record price of $4,066/oz, generating $353M in revenue. With Westgold free of any fixed forward sales contracts, the Company continues to offer shareholders full exposure to record spot gold prices.

Westgold's operations generated $110M of mine operating cashflows with the achieved gold price $1,363/oz over AISC. AISC for Q2 FY25 of $219M (Q1 FY25 of $187M) including $32M in additional costs from the Southern Goldfields being under Westgold's control for the first full quarter.

As illustrated in Figure 3 the monthly AISC since post-merger (August 2024) has been relatively consistent.

Capital expenditure during Q2 FY25 of $56M (Q1 FY25 $58M) includes $29M investment in growth projects (Bluebird-South Junction and the Great Fingall development), $27M upgrading processing facilities, infrastructure and equipment across the sites.

Investment in exploration and resource development of $9M (Q1 FY25 $14M) for the quarter was focussed on Bluebird-South Junction and Starlight in the Murchison, and the Fletcher Zone, Larkin Zone and Two Boys underground in the Southern Goldfields.

The net mine cash inflow for Q2 FY25 was $45M (refer Table 1 under Group Performance Metrics).

Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG)

People

People are a key enabler of operational productivity. Westgold is committed to investing in building organisation capability and lowering workforce turnover. Westgold's continued focus on diversity and inclusion has been recognised at the AMEC Awards 2024, with Westgold celebrated as finalists for the Diversity and Inclusion Award. Respect in the Workplace training was rolled out to the business and a Respect Hotline was established as another avenue for the workforce to raise workplace concerns.

At the end of the quarter, Westgold employed 2,100 employees and contractors.

Safety and Sustainability

Westgold has maintained a strong focus on safety, resulting in continued positive trends across key performance indicators this quarter. The Total Recordable Injury Frequency Rate (TRIFR) decreased to 6.85 injuries per million hours worked, representing a 7.09% improvement quarter-on-quarter. The business recorded zero (0) Lost Time Injuries, resulting in a 3.52% decrease in the Lost Time Injury Frequency Rate (LTIFR) to 0.98. The High Potential Incident Rate (HiPR) increased from 5.18 to 6.09.

During this quarter, zero (0) Significant Environmental Incidents were recorded.

Group Performance Metrics

Westgold's quarterly physical and financial outputs for Q2 FY25 are summarised below.

The Group operates across the Murchison and Southern Goldfields regions of Western Australia with the Murchison Operations incorporating four underground mines (Bluebird-South Junction, Starlight, Big Bell, and Fender) and three processing hubs (Fortnum, Tuckabianna and Bluebird).

Westgold's merger with Karora Resources Inc completed on 1 August 2024. These assets are grouped and reported as Westgold's Southern Goldfields operations – incorporating the Beta Hunt and Two Boys underground mines and two processing hubs (Higginsville and Lakewood).

Physical Summary Units Murchison Southern

Goldfields Group ROM - UG Ore Mined t 664,568 450,555 1,115,123 UG Grade Mined g/t 2.3 2.3 2.3 ROM - OP Ore Mined t - - - OP Grade Mined g/t - - - Ore Processed t 749,182 592,823 1,342,005 Head Grade g/t 2.1 2.0 2.1 Recovery % 90 92 91 Gold Produced oz 46,461 34,425 80,886 Gold Sold oz 50,263 36,616 86,879 Achieved Gold Price A$/oz 4,066 4,066 4,066 Cost Summary Mining A$'M 72 52 124 Processing A$'M 32 24 56 Admin A$'M 6 5 11 Stockpile Movements A$'M (6) 3 (3) Royalties A$'M 5 12 17 Cash Cost (produced oz) A$'M 109 96 205 Corporate Costs A$'M 3 1 4 Sustaining Capital A$'M 7 3 10 All-in Sustaining Costs A$'M 119 100 219 All-in Sustaining Costs A$/oz 2,556 2,903 2,703 Notional Cashflow Summary Notional Revenue (produced oz) A$'M 189 140 329 All-in Sustaining Costs A$'M (119) (100) (219) Mine Operating Cashflow A$'M 70 40 110 Growth Capital A$'M (26) (3) (29) Plant and Equipment A$'M (15) (12) (27) Exploration Spend A$'M (5) (4) (9) Net Mine Cashflow A$'M 24 21 45 Net Mine Cashflow A$/oz 509 605 554 Table 1: Westgold Q2 FY25 Performance

Q2 FY25 Group Performance Overview

Westgold processed 1,342,005t (Q1 FY25 – 1,289,561t) of ore in total at an average grade of 2.1g/t Au (Q1 FY25 – 2.1g/t Au), producing 80,886oz of gold (Q1 FY25 – 77,369oz). Group AISC in Q2 FY25 was $219M (Q1 FY25 - $187M).

The $32M increase reflects the enlarged Westgold post-merger accounting for three months' worth of production at the Southern Goldfields in comparison to two months in Q1 FY25.

MURCHISON

The Murchison operations produced 46,461oz of gold (Q1 FY25 – 52,889oz), largely as a result of lower production from the Bluebird-South Junction mine and reduced access to low grade stockpiles.

Total AISC of $119M was in line with the prior quarter (Q1 AISC - $121M). Total AISC continues to trend down against historical average quarterly AISC, demonstrating the effectiveness of Westgold's cost optimisation and focus on profitability. Mining costs in the Murchison operations were $1,549/oz (Q1 FY25 $1,074/oz) coinciding with additional costs to re-establish access to remnant mining areas at Big Bell being offset by lower sustaining capital requirements. In addition, a revision to ground support requirements in the South Junction area of the Bluebird-South Junction mine, slowed production from South Junction and resulted in increased ground support costs for this quarter.

Total Capital expenditure of $41M, included Growth Capital ($26M) and Plant and Equipment ($15M) across the Murchison operations. Growth Capital related to the Great Fingall development and expansions to the Bluebird-South Junction and Starlight mines.

Plant and Equipment capital includes investment related to processing facilities ($6M), Bluebird-South Junction primary ventilation fans ($3M) and Bluebird paste plant ($2M) during the quarter.

SOUTHERN GOLDFIELDS

Q2 represents the first full quarter of operation under Westgold's ownership. The Southern Goldfields production continued to increase, delivering 34,425oz of gold (Q1 FY25 – 24,480oz).

The additional month's operation resulted in increased total AISC in the Southern Operations quarter on quarter (Q2 AISC - $100M vs Q1 ASIC - $65M). On a per ounce basis, AISC was higher at $2,903/oz (Q1 AISC – $2,696/oz) as a result of production being impacted due to a bearing failure on a primary ventilation fan and a burst rising main (impacting pumping) at Beta Hunt.

Produced ounces were under budget due to lower grades seen in development tonnage and smaller content of coarse gold from the A Zone lode at Beta Hunt. Grade reconciliation was an issue with the inherited resource model now being populated with a backlog of drill data left from the previous operators and new drill data from the latest Westgold drilling.

Total Capital Expenditure of $15M, included Growth Capital ($3M) and Plant and Equipment ($12M) across the Southern Goldfields operations relating to Beta Hunt mine, processing facilities and underground equipment.

Table 2: Q2 FY25 Group Mining Physicals



Ore Mined

('000 t) Mined Grade

(g/t) Contained ounces

(Oz) Murchison





Bluebird 88 3.42 9,649 Fender 76 2.26 5,531 Big Bell 333 1.81 19,338 Starlight 168 2.67 14,374 Southern Goldfields





Beta Hunt 407 2.26 29,555 Two Boys 44 2.22 3,125 GROUP 1,115 2.28 81,571

Table 3: Q2 FY25 Group Processing Physicals



Ore Milled

('000 t) Head Grade

(g/t) Recovery

(%) Gold Production

(Oz) Murchison







Bluebird 89 3.38 93 8,982 Fender 64 2.13 85 3,757 Open Pit & Low Grade1 66 1.22 85 2,194 Bluebird Hub 219 2.36 89 14,933 Big Bell 301 1.86 87 15,609 Open Pit & Low Grade 21 0.69 86 402 Tuckabianna Hub 322 1.78 87 16,011 Starlight 167 2.82 95 14,364 Open Pit & Low Grade 41 0.94 95 1,153 Fortnum Hub 208 2.46 95 15,517









Southern Goldfields







Beta Hunt 247 2.31 92 16,896 Lakewood Hub 247 2.31 92 16,896 Beta Hunt 167 2.26 92 11,107 Two Boys 52 2.28 92 3,470 Pioneer OP 2 2.21 92 155 Open Pit & Low Grade 125 0.78 92 2,797 Higginsville Hub 346 1.72 92 17,529









GROUP TOTAL 1,342 2.06 91 80,886

1 Includes low grade ore mined at Big Bell and trucked to Bluebird

Operations Summary

Murchison

Bluebird-South Junction Underground Mine (Meekatharra)

The production ramp-up at Bluebird-South Junction ended Q1 in line with planned throughput rates and poised to commence substantial stoping operations at South Junction. In October updated geotechnical modelling highlighted the need to enhance ground support for both existing and new development drives in South Junction to support the expansion and transition to a larger transverse open stoping mining method.

While this required additional resources and temporarily slowed production ramp-up during Q2 FY25, the enhanced ground support management plan – which is not dissimilar to ground support used in other Westgold mines – is not expected to materially impact steady state mining rates or anticipated mining costs going forward.

By December, full access was restored to the South Junction mining fronts and production momentum regained. The planned 1.2Mtpa run rate is now expected to be achieved in late Q4.

In conjunction with the expansion in mining rates, project works remain on track for underground HV electrical upgrades, primary ventilation upgrades and paste fill infrastructure. The completion of these projects will ensure sustained production growth from South Junction.

Bluebird Mill (Meekatharra)

Lower than anticipated production at Bluebird-South Junction and lower production at Fender in November (see section below for details) constrained ore supply to the Bluebird mill. As a result, the Bluebird mill operated at reduced capacity during Q2.

However, this situation created a valuable opportunity to address legacy maintenance issues. These items including screening upgrade, tankage repairs and reline, elution circuit upgrade and structural repairs where completed, ensuring enhanced availability and reliability as Bluebird-South Junction progresses toward its ramp-up to 1.2Mtpa.

Fender Underground Mine (Cue)

Production at Fender had a strong start to the quarter, achieving record production in October. A severe, yet localised rainfall event in November temporarily impacted critical underground dewatering infrastructure. Production returned to steady levels in December, with substantial works completed to enhance surface flood protection.

Looking ahead to Q3, the focus will be advancing the Fender decline to access the next level in the sequence, positioning the mine for sustained steady state production.

Big Bell Underground Mine (Cue)

Production from the cave increased compared to the previous quarter due to commencement of remnant cave mining, averaging 110kt per month, with a record production month achieved in December. A scoping study was completed early in Q2 on mining remnant areas of the cave, with the study identifying low-cost production that could be mined from remnant drawpoints between the 320 and 585 levels.

Efforts to re-establish access to the remnant drawpoints commenced in the upper levels of the cave with some remnants being mined during the quarter and setting the stage to commence increased levels of bogging activity in Q3.

The ability to mine remnants in the upper areas of the cave has insured continued ore availability when combined with the ore from the cave bottom. This has allowed Westgold to defer the development of the long hole open stoping mine in the Big Bell Deeps and prioritise the Bluebird-South Junction and Beta Hunt mine expansions.

This deferral is expected to reduce capital expenditure in FY25 by up to $20M.

Great Fingall Underground Mine (Cue)

The development of the Great Fingall project made strong progress during the quarter, with development advancing as planned.

The establishment of the Life-of-Mine (LOM) infrastructure is progressing smoothly, with preparations underway for the installation of an upgraded primary ventilation fan in early Q3. This upgrade will support the continued growth of the mine and ensure adequate ventilation to meet production demands.

Furthermore, the upgrade to the dewatering infrastructure is on track, with a new rising main being drilled to support the installation of a new pump station on the 1660 level.



Early Mining Opportunity



Over the last year, Westgold investigated the possibility of mining flat lying structures in the vicinity of the existing Great Fingall Open Pit, collectively termed the Fingall Flats. A drilling program of the Fingall Flats, completed in Q4 FY24, provided confidence that the grade and distribution of gold warranted further development of a mine plan which would enable extraction.



Westgold has completed substantial work derisking the mining of this ore which daylights into the exiting pit walls and contacts historical mine development. Higher than anticipated complexity of the derisking work delayed production expectations from H1 into H2 FY25.



With this work now completed, Westgold have built a robust mine plan that sees the development of bulk stopes to recover Great Fingall Flats ore, with mining to commence in late-Q3 FY25 following the completion of ore drives during Q2.



These early, bulk stopes are expected to substantially reduce execution risk and increase recoverability of the ore whilst optimising operating costs. It is expected that over 100kt of ore can be mined from this source at a mined grade of ~1.3-1.7g/t and rate of approximate 20kt/month as a precursor to accessing the higher grade, virgin stopes from Q4 FY25.

Tuckabianna Processing Hub (Cue)

Big Bell underground ore was the primary source of ore feed to the Tuckabianna processing hub, with throughput remaining steady at 107kt per month and recovery at 87%. The plant experienced minimal unplanned downtime during the quarter, with the planned mill reline completed in November.

Construction of the Tuckabianna West in-pit tailings storage facility is progressing well, with planned completion set for early Q3. Earthworks, piping, and power line installation have been successfully completed according to plan. Once completed, the facility will secure 8 years of tailings storage capacity.

Starlight Underground Mine (Fortnum)

Production and grade from Starlight continue to exceed expectations, with the 1095 level development yielding high-grade ore, significantly boosting Starlight's production output for the quarter. Production continues in Nightfall on the 1140 and 1160 levels, as well as in Starlight on the 865 level.

Progress on the ventilation upgrade is moving forward smoothly, with the development of a new vent portal completed during the quarter. The planned upgrade of primary fans in Q3 will further support the mine's expansion into the Nightfall area.

Fortnum Processing Hub (Fortnum)



Starlight underground material contributed 90% of the ore feed to the Fortnum processing hub, with the remaining 10% sourced from low-grade stockpiles. In November, the processing plant achieved its highest throughput since May 2020 , processing 73kt of ore. Planned maintenance during the quarter included a full reline of both the Ball and SAG mills.



Additionally, the completion of the TSF2 Cell 2 lift to 518mRL in November provided increased tailings storage capacity.

Southern Goldfields

Beta Hunt Underground Mine (Kambalda)

Beta Hunt had a strong start to the quarter, achieving a record in October with ore production of 161kt (1.9Mt annualised rate), and the fifth highest monthly mined ounces on record, totalling 11.2koz. This strong performance was supported by operational improvements, including enhanced manning levels and surface remoting over shift changes, highlighting Beta Hunt's potential to achieve a 2Mtpa production rate.

In November and December, production was impacted by ventilation restrictions due to a bearing failure on the primary fan and a burst rising main. These issues hindered production output and impeded capital development progress, delaying access to additional production fronts in the A-Zone and Western Flanks.

Westgold is in the process of updating resource models and establishing 24-hour geology support at Beta Hunt, after an internal study identified these as key drivers for grade underperformance against plan. Despite substantial drilling having been completed across Western Flanks and A-zone, the inherited Beta Hunt resource models excluded substantial infill definition data, causing poor grade reconciliation.

This data is being incorporated into current resource models as a priority, with the work expected to be completed in January 2025. The lack of 24-hour geology coverage underground has been identified as the primary driver a poor spatial compliance at Beta Hunt to plan, resulting in increased ore dilution.

Another key driver for lower than planned Beta Hunt grade was the lack of anticipated coarse gold presentation in ore, which until as recently as last year, was predictably found in accordance with Karora's models.

Despite these challenges, Beta Hunt continues to demonstrate strong production potential. The focus moving into Q3 will be on addressing key operational challenges, including resolving ventilation constraints and upgrading underground water supply and dewatering infrastructure, ensuring Beta Hunt is set up for growth and sustained efficiency.

Lakewood Processing Hub (Kalgoorlie)

Beta Hunt underground material served as the primary ore feed for the 1.2Mtpa Lakewood Mill at Kalgoorlie, continuing to support the mill's operations effectively.

Lakewood processing achieved strong throughput for the quarter, meeting forecasted throughput levels despite a setback caused by the premature failure of a ball mill discharge grate. The issue was promptly addressed, and sustained high throughput helped mitigate the impact of this downtime.

Construction of a new Tailings Facility cell was successfully completed during the quarter, further enhancing the site's tailings management capacity.

Two Boys Underground Mine (Higginsville)

Production from the Two Boys underground mine remains steady, demonstrating consistent performance. The development of the ML70 diamond drill drive was successfully completed during the quarter, and grade control drilling has now commenced.

Fourteen holes have been completed as part of Westgold's first drilling program, with assays from three of these holes indicating a potential extension to the life of mine. This positive result enhances the outlook for continued production and further resource potential.

Higginsville Processing Hub (Higginsville)

The 1.6Mtpa Higginsville processing plant currently relies on Two Boys underground and surplus Beta Hunt underground ore as its primary ore feed sources. During the quarter, the mill head grade was slightly below forecast due to increased low grade stockpile blending with lower ore supply from both mines.

The Chalice return water system experienced multiple pump failures, leading to a temporary reduction in plant availability. In response, significant resources have been allocated to improving the reliability of the return water system to minimise future disruptions and optimise plant performance.

The TSF 2-4 Stage 4 lift is progressing as planned and remains on track for completion in early Q3. Looking ahead, the primary focus will be on enhancing the reliability of the Chalice return water system and completing the TSF lift to further support ongoing plant efficiency.

Exploration and Resource Development

Westgold continues to invest in exploration and resource development across the Company's highly prospective tenement portfolio. Key activities have been summarised in this section.

Murchison

RESOURCE DEVELOPMENT ACTIVITIES

Starlight (Fortnum)

The Nightfall lode has driven the recent period of elevated performance at Fortnum, and thus the site has continued to focus resources to this orebody. Drilling has continued to define this high-grade area ahead of the mining front to ensure maximum extraction of value for the operation. Better results from resource definition work returned this quarter include:

35 .96m at 5.51 g/t Au from 161m in NF1120RD22;

5.65m at 360.84 g/t Au from 27m and 10.79m at 66.79 g/t Au from 74m in NF1120RD28; and

10.85m at 10.52 g/t Au from 209m in NF1120RD29.

During the quarter, a significant Mineral Resource Estimate upgrade was released for Starlight (refer ASX 13 November 2024 - Starlight Mineral Resource Grows by 91%) which now stands at 12.9Mt at 2.7g/t Au for 1.13Moz of gold - a 91% increase on the June 2024 Starlight Mineral Resource Estimate. The expanded Mineral Resource Estimate is the product of concerted investment in resource definition drilling over a 2-year period and features a newly defined Open Pit Mineral Resource Estimate of 4.2Mt at 2.2g/t au for 290koz.

The updated Mineral Resources Estimate subsequently underpinned a Scoping Study detailing an expanded Fortnum Gold Operation featuring an increased milling rate of 1.5Mtpa over a ten-year life (refer ASX 17 December 2024 - Fortnum Expansion Study).

Bluebird- South Junction (Meekatharra)

Westgold's significant and ongoing investment in surface and underground drilling at Bluebird-South Junction was rewarded this quarter with the announcement of a 65% increase in Measured and Indicated Resources on the June 2024 Mineral Resource Estimate, contributing to a total Bluebird-South Junction Mineral Resource Estimate of 1.4Moz (refer ASX 18 November 2024 - Bluebird-South Junction Mineral Resource Grows to 1.4Moz). This figure represents a 240% growth in the Mineral Resource Estimate post mining depletion over an 18-month period.

The Mineral Resource Estimate increase led to a doubling of the Ore Reserve for the project, which now stands at 7.2Mt at 2.5g/t Au for 573koz (refer ASX 4 December 2024 - Westgold Doubles Bluebird-South Junction Ore Reserve).

Westgold intends to maintain this trajectory of growth at Bluebird-South Junction, with drilling continuing on both surface and underground with four rigs active during the quarter. Better results returned from this work include the following spectacular infill intersections at South Junction:

68.00m at 5.48g/t Au from 150m in 24BLDD171;

67.64m at 2.83g/t Au from 163m in 24BLDD170;

45.00m at 4.18g/t Au from 222m in 24BLDD171;

49.26m at 3.66g/t Au from 206m in 24BLDD083A;

14.70m at 10.11g/t Au from 168m in 24BLDD079;

43.00m at 3.50g/t Au from 217m in 24BLDD151; and

20.90m at 7.37g/t Au from 204m in 24BLDD152.

Big Bell (Cue)

Resource drilling at Big Bell remains ongoing, progressively providing improved definition within the broader mine plan. Better results returned this quarter include:

21.15m at 3.11g/t Au from 188m in 24BBDD0014;

18.62m at 2.16g/t Au from 202m in 24BBDD0018; and

21.18m at 3.48g/t Au from 217m in 24BBDD0019A.

Fender (Cue)

Some broader-scale intervals were encountered from drilling conducted this quarter, which will provide incremental upside against the current mine plan. Better results from this work include:

13.72m at 3.25g/t Au 109m in 24FNDD0042;

9.10m at 2.61g/t Au 92m in 24FNDD0043; and

5.55m at 7.26g/t Au 91m in 24FNDD0048.

Great Fingall (Cue)

Diamond drilling recommenced at Great Fingall this quarter from underground, with activities targeting first ore horizons within both the Great Fingall and Golden Crown Reefs, resource extensions, exploration targets at Great Fingall and grade control activities within the Great Fingall Flats subsequent to ore development activities being completed on the 1850 Level.

Grade control modelling to allow stope design on the 1850 is progressing, and immediately following this geotechnical modelling to understand stope stability and pit wall exposures will be completed which will allow production in this area to commence early Q3 FY25.

Some of the better results returned by drilling at Great Fingall this quarter include:

3.98m at 37.10g/t Au from 309m in 24GFDD079;

4.4m at 8.81g/t Au from 323m in 24GFDD082; and

5.31m at 4.33g/t Au from 8m in 24GFDD130.

Progress was also made this quarter in terms of evaluating large-scale open pit opportunities in the Cuddingwarra area. A district-scale resource model amalgamation exercise was completed by specialist mining consultancy. Evaluation works on this model are scheduled to commence in coming quarter.

GREENFIELDS ACTIVITIES

Greenfields activities in the Murchison included 5,787m of reverse circulation (RC) drilling testing the Mt View target at Day Dawn (Cue), the Champion target at Nannine (Meekatharra) and the Five Ways targets at Peak Hill (Fortnum).

The Mt View program was testing the historic Mt View reef system located proximal to the Great Fingall Reef which is currently under development by the Company. Assay results returned some encouragement including 2.00m @ 47.93g/t Au in hole 24GCRC04, 3.00m @ 2.34g/t Au in hole 24GCRC039 and 3.00m @ 1.85g/t Au in hole 24GCRC034. Further assessment of the results and potential follow-up planning is underway.

The Champion RC drilling program was testing the historic Champion Reef system which is the northern extension of the Caledonian system at Nannine.

This program successfully intersected the reef in all holes with some encouraging results including 8.00m @ 5.05g/t Au in hole 24NNRC001, 3.00m @ 3.53g/t Au in hole 24NNRC008 and 4.00m @ 2.74g/t Au in hole 24NNRC013.

The Peak Hill RC program only commenced during December and no results have been returned as yet.

In addition to the new RC drilling programs, the assay results of the early stage aircore (AC) drilling program completed at Labouchere (Fortnum) last quarter were finalised with some significant encouragement including 3.00m @ 6.07g/t Au in hole 24LBAC044, 5.00m @ 2.07g/t Au in hole 24LBAC079 and 3.00m @ 0.73g/t Au in hole 24BLAC029. Follow-up RC drilling programs are in planning for the March quarter.

Southern Goldfields

RESOURCE DEVELOPMENT ACTIVITIES

Beta Hunt (Kambalda)

Westgold is continuing to work through legacy infrastructure constraints to increase the rate of geological data capture at Beta Hunt. The number of rigs available on site has increased to seven, with the Company remaining focused on acquiring enough data to enable a Maiden Mineral Resource Estimate to be undertaken for the Flecher zone in the soonest possible timeframe.

To this end, initial results from the Westgold Fletcher drilling campaign have been returned with better results including:

6.6m at 41.84g/t Au from 516m in WF440N1-05AE;

31m at 5.63g/t Au from 228m in WF440VD-54AE; and

24.6m at 6.9g/t Au from 274m in WF440VD-55AE.

Resource development work elsewhere in the mine has also returned some impressive results during the quarter, with the drilling currently underway in the Larkin zone. Better results returned form drilling at Larkin this quarter include:

18.5m at 6.76g/t Au from 119m in LL320-07AG;

2m at 30.6g/t Au from 105m in LL395INC-07AR; and

14.85m at 3.61g/t Au from 165m in LL395INC-11AR

Higginsville

The first drill platform at the Two Boys underground operation was completed during the quarter, allowing resource extension drilling activities to subsequently commence. It is envisaged that this initial Westgold drill program at Two Boys will continue for the bulk of Q3 FY25, with the results allowing Westgold to solidify the Two Boys mine plan.

At Lake Cowan, resource definition drilling at Atreides and Harkonnen was completed. Subsequently, drilling activities progressed onto grade control works which were ongoing at quarter's end. It is envisaged that grade control drilling will be concluded in mid-January, allowing a resumption of open mining activity in Higginsville prior to the end of Q3 FY25. Better results returned from this resource development work include:

4m at 6.52g/t Au from 17m in KHKRC0046;

18m at 1.54g/t Au from 27m in KHKRC0047; and

4m at 10.57g/t Au from 10m in KHKRC0075.

Initial evaluation and mine planning studies were completed on the southern Higginsville Line of Lode underground targets. Although these studies are preliminary, the metrics generated were sufficiently encouraging to allow Westgold to contemplate a first phase of resource drilling. This drilling will be planned over the coming months and is expected to commence following the completion of the first phase of drilling at Two Boys.

GREENFIELDS ACTIVITIES

Greenfields activities in the Southern Goldfields region continued with a focus on the development of accelerated exploration plans for both Beta Hunt and the Higginsville region with planning, target reviews and the ongoing development of drilling programs undertaken during the quarter.

In addition to the target generation works, 20 RC holes for 4,021m were drilled testing the Erin and Bandido targets and 2 diamond core holes of 480m were drilled at the Erin target. Erin and Bandido are located proximal to the Higginsville mill. Assay results for these holes had not been received at the end of the quarter.

Greenfields targeting at Beta Hunt accelerated during the period with the construction of a new 3D Exploration model for the entire sub-lease area. This model will become the key targeting tool for new discoveries proximal to the existing mining operations. The southeast extension of the Mason system has been identified as the priority target with program drill design underway.

Corporate

At the end of Q2 FY25, Westgold's total cash, bullion and investments totalled $152M.

Cash, Bullion and Investments

Description Sep 2024

Quarter ($M) Dec 2024

Quarter ($M) Variance

($M) Variance

(%) Cash 55 123 68 124 Bullion 37 17 (20) (54) Investments 11 12 1 9 Cash and Bullion 103 152 49 48

Debt

On 28 October 2024 Westgold announced it had executed a commitment letter with its existing lenders to increase its $100M Syndicated Facility Agreement to $300M through the addition of a new $200M facility. The new $200M facility strengthens the Company's balance sheet by providing access to a total of $300M of facilities that may be utilised for general corporate purposes.

At quarter end Westgold had drawn down $50M from its Corporate Facilities to balance the working capital requirements for operations and growth of a much larger business. This leaves a balance of $250M in undrawn capacity. Combined with its cash balance of $152M, the Company had at the end of the quarter, $402M in available liquidity.

The Company has equipment financing arrangements on acquired plant and equipment under normal commercial terms with expected repayments of approximately $44M for the financial year.

Gold Hedging

Westgold is fully unhedged and completely leveraged to the gold price with an achieved gold price of $4,066/oz for Q2 FY25 (Q1 FY25 $3,723/oz).

Synergies

The table below identifies the post-merger pre-tax synergies which have been realised to date. Work to realise further savings continue with substantial opportunities having been already identified and expected to be delivered over the next year.

Pre-tax Synergies Realised savings ($M/annum) Corporate Management 21 Professional Services 2 Commercial contracts 5 Total realised savings to date 28

Strategic Review – Fortnum Expansion Scoping Study

The merger with Karora has created the opportunity to review all assets within Westgold's expanded portfolio. This review commenced in the prior quarter, and in the current quarter, it delivered a scoping study outlining the potential for an expansion of the Fortnum Gold Operation, located 140km north of Meekatharra[2].

The study outlines a 10-year integrated mine plan, including the Starlight, Nathan's, and Yarlarweelor open pits, and an expansion of the existing Starlight underground operation. The updated Mineral Resource Estimate for Starlight is now 12.9Mt at 2.7g/t Au for 1.13Moz, a 91% increase from previous estimates.

Key highlights of the Study include:

Mill expansion: From 0.9Mtpa to 1.5Mtpa.

Life of Mine (LOM) gold production: 713koz – 871koz at an All-In Sustaining Cost (AISC) range of $1,404 – $2,916 /oz.

– /oz. Financial metrics: Mid-point NPV₈ of $306M at $3,500 /oz gold price, increasing to $498M at $4,000 /oz; mid-point free cash flow of $777M at $3,500 /oz, rising to $1.2B at $4,000 /oz.

at /oz gold price, increasing to at /oz; mid-point free cash flow of at /oz, rising to at /oz. Capital investment: Approximately $294M over the LOM, with modest upfront capital costs.

The study indicates that the Fortnum Expansion Project is financially viable and materially derisked, with plans to advance drilling and evaluation to support a Final Investment Decision within 12 months.

Crown Prince Ore Purchase

On 12 December 2024, Westgold announced a gold ore purchase agreement with Zeus Mining Pty Ltd, a subsidiary of New Murchison Gold Limited (NMG). This agreement, pending NMG shareholder approval, involves Westgold purchasing 30,000 to 50,000 tonnes of gold ore per month from NMG's Crown Prince open pit operation, starting mid-2025. The ore will be processed at Westgold's Bluebird plant, increasing production and reducing costs at the operation.

This collaboration is expected to benefit both companies by leveraging existing infrastructure and unlocking value for NMG shareholders without the need for additional capital investment. The initial term of the agreement is two years, with potential extensions on a quarterly basis.

OTCQX trading

In August 2024, Westgold commenced trading on the TSX, providing North American investors unprecedented access to Westgold securities. With the TSX listing well established, Westgold has elected to discontinue trading on the OTCQX Best Market, resulting in its WGXRF securities recommencing trading on the Pink market.

Share Capital

Westgold closed the quarter with the following capital structure:

Security Type Number on Issue Fully Paid Ordinary Shares 943,109,690 Performance Rights (Rights) 9,209,727

2 Refer to ASX announcement titled "Fortnum Expansion Study" – 17 December 2024

Compliance Statements

Exploration Targets, Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves

The information in this report that relates to Mineral Resources is compiled by Westgold technical employees and contractors under the supervision of GM Technical Services, Mr. Jake Russell B.Sc. (Hons), who is a member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists and who has verified, reviewed, and approved such information. Mr Russell is a full-time employee to the Company and has sufficient experience which is relevant to the styles of mineralisation and types of deposit under consideration and to the activities which he is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves (the "JORC Code") and as a Qualified Person as defined in the CIM Guidelines and National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"). Mr. Russell is an employee of the Company and, accordingly, is not independent for purposes of NI 43-101. Mr Russell consents to and approves the inclusion in this report of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears. Mr Russell is eligible to participate in short- and long-term incentive plans of the Company.

The information in this report that relates to Ore Reserve Estimates is based on information compiled by Mr. Leigh Devlin, B. Eng MAusIMM, who has verified, reviewed and approved such information. Mr. Devlin has sufficient experience which is relevant to the styles of mineralisation and types of deposit under consideration and to the activities which they are undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the JORC Code and as a Qualified Person as defined in the CIM Guidelines and NI 43-101. Mr. Devlin is an employee of the Company and, accordingly, is not independent for purposes of NI 43-101. Mr. Devlin consents to and approves the inclusion in this report of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears. Mr. Devlin is a full time senior executive of the Company and is eligible to, and may participate in short-term and long-term incentive plans of the Company as disclosed in its annual reports and disclosure documents.

The information in this report that relates to Exploration Targets and Results is compiled by the Westgold Exploration Team under the supervision of Chief Growth Officer, Mr. Simon Rigby B.Sc. (Hons), who is a member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists and who has verified, reviewed, and approved such information. Mr Rigby is a full-time employee of the Company and has sufficient experience which is relevant to the styles of mineralisation and types of deposit under consideration and to the activities which he is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the JORC Code and as a Qualified Person as defined in the CIM Guidelines and NI 43-101. Mr. Rigby is an employee of the Company and, accordingly, is not independent for purposes of NI 43-101. Mr Rigby consents to and approves the inclusion in this report of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears. Mr Rigby is eligible to participate in short-term and long-term incentive plans of the Company.

Mineral Resources, Ore Reserve Estimates and Exploration Targets and Results are calculated in accordance with the JORC Code. The other technical and scientific information in this report has been prepared in accordance with the Canadian regulatory requirements set out in NI 43-101 and has been reviewed on behalf of the company by Qualified Persons, as set forth above.

Technical reports

NI 43-101 compliant technical reports for each of Fortnum, Meekatharra, Cue, Beta Hunt and Higginsville operations are available under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca and the Company's website at www.westgold.com.au.

Forward Looking Statements

These materials prepared by Westgold Resources Limited (or the "Company") include forward looking statements. Often, but not always, forward looking statements can generally be identified by the use of forward looking words such as "may", "will", "expect", "intend", "believe", "forecast", "predict", "plan", "estimate", "anticipate", "continue", and "guidance", or other similar words and may include, without limitation, statements regarding plans, strategies and objectives of management, anticipated production or construction commencement dates and expected costs or production outputs.

Forward looking statements inherently involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, performance, and achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance, or achievements. Relevant factors may include, but are not limited to, changes in commodity prices, foreign exchange fluctuations and general economic conditions, increased costs and demand for production inputs, the speculative nature of exploration and project development, including the risks of obtaining necessary licenses and permits and diminishing quantities or grades of reserves, political and social risks, changes to the regulatory framework within which the Company operates or may in the future operate, environmental conditions including extreme weather conditions, recruitment and retention of personnel, industrial relations issues and litigation.

Forward looking statements are based on the Company and its management's good faith assumptions relating to the financial, market, regulatory and other relevant environments that will exist and affect the Company's business and operations in the future. The Company does not give any assurance that the assumptions on which forward looking statements are based will prove to be correct, or that the Company's business or operations will not be affected in any material manner by these or other factors not foreseen or foreseeable by the Company or management or beyond the Company's control.

Although the Company attempts and has attempted to identify factors that would cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those disclosed in forward looking statements, there may be other factors that could cause actual results, performance, achievements or events not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended, and many events are beyond the reasonable control of the Company. In addition, the Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward looking statements as a result of the factors outlined in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's continuous disclosure filings available on SEDAR+ or the ASX, including, in the company's current annual report, half year report or most recent management discussion and analysis.

Accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward looking statements. Forward looking statements in these materials speak only at the date of issue. Subject to any continuing obligations under applicable law or any relevant stock exchange listing rules, in providing this information the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any of the forward-looking statements or to advise of any change in events, conditions or circumstances.

Appendix A - Previously Unreported Significant Intersections Depicted in Release

SOUTHERN GOLDFIELDS

All widths are downhole. Coordinates are collar. Grid is MGA 1994 Zone 51 Significant = >5g/m for resources.

Lode Hole Collar

N Collar

E Collar

RL Intercept (Downhole) From

(m) Dip Azi Beta Hunt A Zone SAZ-009-AE 6,544,880 374,050 289 6.27m at 0.93g/t Au 284 -67 51









3.35m at 1.21g/t Au 319



Fletcher EFDDSP1-49AE 6,543,700 375,633 - 502 8m at 0.38g/t Au 54 -30 238









23m at 1.95g/t Au 708













47m at 1.65g/t Au 760













4m at 1.32g/t Au 823













10m at 1.51g/t Au 928













9m at 1.15g/t Au 951













6m at 1.05g/t Au 1,001













5m at 0.53g/t Au 1,041













18.4m at 0.8g/t Au 1,049













5.5m at 1.24g/t Au 1,076





WF440DD-26AE 6,543,651 375,056 - 433 3.4m at 1.22g/t Au 165 -41 245









2.6m at 0.94g/t Au 176













15m at 4.63g/t Au 219













9m at 0.73g/t Au 294













19m at 1.19g/t Au 339













3m at 3.11g/t Au 411













3m at 0.89g/t Au 445













6m at 1.91g/t Au 484













20m at 0.61g/t Au 620













3.5m at 0.59g/t Au 655













6m at 6.89g/t Au 667













17m at 6.65g/t Au 676













5m at 0.66g/t Au 702





WF440DD-27AE 6,543,651 375,056 - 433 4m at 2.29g/t Au 138 -50 225









22.7m at 1.67g/t Au 154













4m at 2.04g/t Au 179













12m at 0.46g/t Au 270













19m at 3.69g/t Au 335













11m at 0.84g/t Au 362













5.4m at 1.88g/t Au 398













9m at 0.39g/t Au 443













3m at 2.67g/t Au 488













9m at 0.52g/t Au 494













4m at 1.92g/t Au 509













3m at 2.01g/t Au 559













27m at 1.5g/t Au 582













45m at 0.75g/t Au 647





WF440DD-31AE 6,543,651 375,056 - 433 11m at 0.76g/t Au 149 -60 220









7.9m at 0.68g/t Au 168













28m at 0.73g/t Au 179













11m at 0.9g/t Au 248













3m at 1.16g/t Au 292













3m at 2.16g/t Au 298













4.5m at 0.55g/t Au 316













12m at 4.13g/t Au 459













37m at 4.28g/t Au 477













7m at 1.93g/t Au 544













10m at 2.54g/t Au 609













8m at 0.93g/t Au 704













15m at 2.06g/t Au 717













2m at 1.24g/t Au 784





WF440N1-05AE 6,543,787 375,045 - 437 7m at 2.68g/t Au - -27 263









8m at 0.46g/t Au 10













16.7m at 0.31g/t Au 75













14.2m at 1.16g/t Au 117













6m at 0.46g/t Au 413













4m at 2.74g/t Au 461













38m at 0.73g/t Au 476













6.6m at 41.84g/t Au 516













9m at 0.22g/t Au 528













7m at 0.92g/t Au 550













9m at 0.68g/t Au 575













17m at 1.2g/t Au 602













3m at 1.77g/t Au 636













3m at 3.7g/t Au 654













4m at 1.01g/t Au 729













3m at 0.87g/t Au 796













5m at 0.99g/t Au 822













8m at 3.16g/t Au 862













2.9m at 1.62g/t Au 872





WF440VD-53AE 6,543,694 374,992 - 437 8.5m at 2.12g/t Au 188 -10 249

WF440VD-54AE 6,543,694 374,992 - 437 31m at 5.63g/t Au 228 -10 265









7m at 0.83g/t Au 266













4m at 6.15g/t Au 279













36m at 1.5g/t Au 293













6m at 0.76g/t Au 332





WF440VD-55AE 6,543,694 374,992 - 437 5m at 0.47g/t Au 119 -10 278









3m at 1.06g/t Au 236













24.6m at 6.9g/t Au 274





WF490DD-42AE 6,543,672 374,950 - 484 17m at 2.05g/t Au 206 -34 247









15m at 3.51g/t Au 307





WF490DD-46AE 6,543,672 374,950 - 484 7m at 3.35g/t Au 152 -49 251









6m at 0.83g/t Au 162













12m at 0.33g/t Au 227













27.64m at 0.92g/t Au 306













7.05m at 4.8g/t Au 354













11m at 1.65g/t Au 369













6m at 0.67g/t Au 452













4m at 0.59g/t Au 491













4m at 2.01g/t Au 500













3m at 0.67g/t Au 523













11m at 2.41g/t Au 561













14m at 2.34g/t Au 588













3m at 2.01g/t Au 611





WF440DD-09AR 6,543,667 375,051 - 433 NSI - -14 234 Larkin LL-1730-06AG 6,543,249 375,312 - 300 6m at 1.16g/t Au 87 -23 276

LL320-01AG 6,543,169 375,323 - 305 5m at 1.27g/t Au 54 51 246









2.55m at 2.75g/t Au 70





LL320-02AG 6,543,169 375,323 - 305 NSI -





LL320-04AG 6,543,172 375,317 - 310 13m at 1.8g/t Au 44 -21 240

LL320-05AG 6,543,172 375,317 - 310 11m at 1.94g/t Au 59 -39 246

LL320-06AG 6,543,172 375,317 - 311 3.08m at 5.56g/t Au 69 -50 251









4m at 1.39g/t Au 82





LL320-07AG 6,543,172 375,317 - 311 2m at 6.72g/t Au 52 -62 240









18.5m at 6.76g/t Au 119





LL320-08AG 6,543,147 375,332 - 309 3.1m at 2.93g/t Au 62 54 239

LL320-09AG 6,543,147 375,332 - 309 2m at 6g/t Au 54 42 237

LL320-10AG 6,543,147 375,332 - 309 5m at 2.83g/t Au 47 2 238

LL320-11AG 6,543,147 375,332 - 309 13m at 3.51g/t Au 54 -38 238

LL320-12AG 6,543,146 375,334 - 308 NSI -





LL320-13AG 6,543,146 375,335 - 313 5.4m at 1.3g/t Au 45 39 208









9m at 2.37g/t Au 55





LL320-14AG 6,543,146 375,335 - 313 9m at 1.67g/t Au 51 4 208

LL320-15AG 6,543,146 375,334 - 312 16m at 2.35g/t Au 55 -30 210

LL320-16AG 6,543,146 375,334 - 312 12m at 1.48g/t Au 65 -42 209









7m at 1.63g/t Au 110













3m at 2.93g/t Au 138













19m at 1.74g/t Au 201





LL320-17AG 6,543,146 375,334 - 312 6m at 6.79g/t Au 85 -50 211









7m at 1.63g/t Au 213













2m at 2.72g/t Au 230













6m at 0.99g/t Au 266













10m at 0.91g/t Au 276





LL320-18AG 6,543,169 375,323 - 305 5.4m at 2.65g/t Au 52 27 246

LL320-19AG 6,543,147 375,332 - 309 3.4m at 2.28g/t Au 48 30 234

LL395INC-02AR 6,543,036 375,390 - 377 NSI -





LL395INC-03AR 6,543,037 375,391 - 378 3m at 2.64g/t Au 53 30 260

LL395INC-06AR 6,543,036 375,390 - 380 4m at 3.43g/t Au 52 -8 274

LL395INC-07AR 6,543,037 375,390 - 380 2m at 2.99g/t Au 59 -6 296









8m at 1.37g/t Au 73













2m at 30.6g/t Au 105













3m at 3.72g/t Au 149





LL395INC-10AR 6,543,037 375,389 - 381 10.6m at 3.85g/t Au 99 -33 289

LL395INC-11AR 6,543,037 375,389 - 381 2m at 4.24g/t Au 53 -48 289









4m at 2.2g/t Au 150













14.85m at 3.61g/t Au 165













6.95m at 3.96g/t Au 182





LL395INC-28AR 6,543,036 375,390 - 376 NSI -



Lake Cowan

KHKRC0001 6,495,497 394,479 269 NSI

-90 351

KHKRC0002 6,495,495 394,484 269 NSI

-90 31

KHKRC0003 6,495,489 394,475 269 NSI

-89 344

KHKRC0004 6,495,486 394,489 269 NSI

-90 255

KHKRC0005 6,495,481 394,481 269 NSI

-90 66

KHKRC0006 6,495,533 394,563 269 NSI

-90 38

KHKRC0007 6,495,518 394,551 269 2m at 3.15g/t Au 10 -90 -

KHKRC0008 6,495,512 394,543 269 NSI

-89 342

KHKRC0009 6,495,506 394,535 269 NSI

-89 277

KHKRC0010 6,495,501 394,527 269 4m at 5.84g/t Au 18 -90 -

KHKRC0011 6,495,495 394,519 269 4m at 1.42g/t Au 24 -90 -

KHKRC0012 6,495,489 394,510 269 NSI

-89 249

KHKRC0013 6,495,483 394,502 269 NSI

-89 71

KHKRC0015 6,495,472 394,486 269 7m at 1.26g/t Au 27 -90 -

KHKRC0016 6,495,466 394,478 269 4m at 1.59g/t Au 27 -90 -

KHKRC0017 6,495,461 394,470 269 NSI

-89 32

KHKRC0018 6,495,510 394,557 269 NSI

-89 358

KHKRC0019 6,495,501 394,545 269 NSI

-90 156

KHKRC0020 6,495,495 394,537 269 NSI

-89 27

KHKRC0021 6,495,489 394,528 269 NSI

-90 279

KHKRC0022 6,495,474 394,507 269 NSI

-89 331

KHKRC0023 6,495,468 394,499 269 2 m at 3.05g/t Au

-90 55

KHKRC0024 6,495,462 394,490 269 3m at 2.98g/t Au 28 -90 -

KHKRC0025 6,495,457 394,482 269 5m at 1.67g/t Au 36 -90 -

KHKRC0026 6,495,530 394,595 270 3m at 5.73g/t Au 16 -90 -

KHKRC0027 6,495,525 394,587 269 NSI

-90 128

KHKRC0028 6,495,519 394,579 269 NSI

-90 156

KHKRC0029 6,495,484 394,538 269 2m at 4.65g/t Au 10 -90 -

KHKRC0030 6,495,479 394,530 269 4m at 5.14g/t Au 19 -90 -

KHKRC0031 6,495,473 394,522 268 NSI

-89 203

KHKRC0032 6,495,452 394,492 269 9m at 1.01g/t Au 26 -90 -

KHKRC0033 6,495,447 394,485 269 NSI

-89 263

KHKRC0034 6,495,548 394,638 270 NSI

-90 179

KHKRC0035 6,495,535 394,618 270 2m at 3.8g/t Au 13 -90 -

KHKRC0036 6,495,470 394,535 268 NSI

-89 293

KHKRC0037 6,495,464 394,526 268 NSI

-89 314

KHKRC0038 6,495,452 394,510 268 3m at 3.13g/t Au 23 -90 -

KHKRC0039 6,495,446 394,502 269 5m at 2.3 27 -89 250

KHKRC0040 6,495,520 394,615 270 NSI

-90 193

KHKRC0041 6,495,508 394,598 270 3m at 1.92g/t Au 21 -90 -

KHKRC0042 6,495,452 394,516 268 NSI

-90 314

KHKRC0043 6,495,440 394,501 269 NSI

-90 144

KHKRC0044 6,495,434 394,492 269 2m at 3.66g/t Au 29 -90 -

KHKRC0046 6,495,548 394,663 271 4m at 6.52g/t Au 17 -90 -

KHKRC0047 6,495,542 394,655 271 18m at 1.54g/t Au 27 -90 -

KHKRC0053 6,495,456 394,532 268 2m at 3.65g/t Au 19 -90 -

KHKRC0054 6,495,450 394,524 268 2m at 2.71g/t Au 23 -90 -

KHKRC0055 6,495,529 394,645 271 2m at 3.63g/t Au 20 -60 55

KHKRC0055 6,495,529 394,645 271 3m at 6.4g/t Au 33 -60 55

KHKRC0057 6,495,516 394,627 270 2m at 3.79g/t Au 10 -60 55

KHKRC0059 6,495,501 394,606 270 2m at 2.76g/t Au 18 -90 -

KHKRC0060 6,495,496 394,598 270 5m at 4.06g/t Au 23 -90 -

KHKRC0063 6,495,553 394,688 271 NSI







KHKRC0064 6,495,547 394,679 271 2m at 3.24g/t Au 5 -90 -

KHKRC0065 6,495,541 394,671 271 3m at 3.39g/t Au 35 -90 -

KHKRC0070 6,495,538 394,675 271 NSI







KHKRC0072 6,495,517 394,645 270 3m at 3.71g/t Au 19 -90 -

KHKRC0074 6,495,475 394,585 269 2m at 3.31g/t Au 19 -90 -

KHKRC0075 6,495,469 394,577 269 4m at 10.57g/t Au 10 -90 -

KHKRC0076 6,495,434 394,528 268 3m at 2.42g/t Au 20 -90 -

KHKRC0077 6,495,542 394,689 271 4m at 3.94g/t Au 11 -90 -

KHKRC0078 6,495,536 394,681 271 11m at 2.13g/t Au 15 -90 -

KHKRC0079 6,495,530 394,673 271 2m at 4.48g/t Au 24 -90 -

KHKRC0082 6,495,481 394,603 270 6m at 1.17g/t Au 21 -90 -

KHKRC0083 6,495,475 394,595 269 3m at 4.33g/t Au 21 -90 -

KHKRC0088 6,495,434 394,536 268 2m at 4.92g/t Au 15 -90 -

KHKRC0088 6,495,434 394,536 268 5m at 3.68g/t Au 19 -90 -

KHKRC0089 6,495,478 394,607 270 4m at 1.6g/t Au 20 -90 -

KHKRC0091 6,495,423 394,529 268 2m at 3.19g/t Au 18 -90 -

KHKRC0093 6,495,490 394,633 270 5m at 2.74g/t Au 11 -90 -

KHKRC0096 6,495,475 394,612 270 6m at 2.54g/t Au 19 -90 -

KHKRC0097 6,495,470 394,604 269 5m at 3.62g/t Au 21 -90 -

KHKRC0098 6,495,464 394,596 269 2m at 3.57g/t Au 21 -90 -

KHKRC0102 6,495,527 394,695 271 5m at 1.63g/t Au 22 -90 -

KHKRC0109 6,495,436 394,565 269 NSI

-90 282

KHKRC0110 6,495,430 394,556 268 NSI

-89 326

KHKRC0111 6,495,424 394,549 268 NSI

-90 263

KHKRC0112 6,495,418 394,540 268 3 m at 3.5g/t Au 12 -89 46

KHKRC0112 6,495,418 394,540 268 3m at 3.5g/t Au 12 -90 -

KHKRC0114 6,495,481 394,637 270 2m at 8.31g/t Au 10 -90 -

KHKRC0117 6,495,464 394,613 270 8m at 2.31g/t Au 18 -90 -

KHKRC0128 6,495,482 394,648 270 2m at 3.42g/t Au 16 -90 -

KHKRC0130 6,495,455 394,619 270 3m at 2.38g/t Au 18 -90 -

MURCHISON

All widths are downhole. Coordinates are collar. Grid is MGA 1994 Zone 50 for the Murchison.

Significant = >5g/m for resources.

Lode Hole Collar N Collar E Collar

RL Intercept (Downhole) From

(m) Dip Azi Big Bell Big Bell 23BBDD0207 6,977,663 564,654 - 214 4.85m at 5.98g/t Au 557 -35 153









11.87m at 2.85g/t Au 569 -35 153

24BBDD0002 6,977,792 564,764 - 278 16.64m at 2.13g/t Au 176 -25 99

24BBDD0003 6,977,792 564,764 - 278 4.60m at 6.97g/t Au 211 -33 92









4.90m at 3.56g/t Au 226 -33 92

24BBDD0014 6,977,792 564,763 - 278 21.15m at 3.11g/t Au 188 -25 106

24BBDD0016 6,977,792 564,764 - 278 4.00m at 3.34g/t Au 176 -33 100









7.28m at 2.01g/t Au 183 -33 100

24BBDD0018 6,977,792 564,764 - 278 18.62m at 2.16g/t Au 202 -30 96

24BBDD0019A 6,977,792 564,764 - 278 9.00m at 1.98g/t Au 205 -35 98









21.18m at 3.48g/t Au 217 -35 98

24BBDD0044 6,977,552 564,655 - 307 8.46m at 2.74g/t Au 122 -5 70

24BBDD0046 6,977,552 564,655 - 307 8.00m at 2.33g/t Au 111 9 76

24BBDD0049 6,977,552 564,655 - 307 5.84m at 9.10g/t Au 141 -17 79

24BBDD0053 6,977,552 564,656 - 307 5.75m at 2.15g/t Au 127 -9 95

24BBDD0054 6,977,551 564,656 - 307 4.88m at 4.87g/t Au 109 9 96

24BBDD0058 6,977,551 564,655 - 307 5.86m at 5.41g/t Au 129 -9 111

24BBDD0060 6,977,551 564,655 - 307 2.26m at 3.90g/t Au 115 8 114

24BBDD0062 6,977,551 564,655 - 307 9.68m at 2.99g/t Au 127 -1 120

24BBDD0065 6,977,551 564,655 - 307 NSI

7 130

24BBDD0066 6,977,551 564,655 - 307 8.00m at 1.53g/t Au 171 -14 131 Fender Fender 24FNDD0024 6,975,385 562,843 267 NSI

-16 53

24FNDD0025 6,975,385 562,843 267 NSI

-24 50

24FNDD0026 6,975,385 562,843 266 NSI

-34 56

24FNDD0041 6,975,307 562,763 248 12.90m at 2.06g/t Au 89 -12 71

24FNDD0042 6,975,307 562,763 248 13.72m at 3.25g/t Au 109 -25 94

24FNDD0043 6,975,306 562,762 248 9.10m at 2.61g/t Au 92 -39 79

24FNDD0044 6,975,307 562,763 248 6.00m at 2.91g/t Au 85 -14 83

24FNDD0048 6,975,307 562,763 248 5.55m at 7.26g/t Au 91 -12 122

24FNDD0050 6,975,305 562,762 248 NSI

-23 132

24FNDD0051 6,975,306 562,762 248 11.90m at 1.80g/t Au 97 -37 93

24FNDD0052 6,975,306 562,762 248 9.35m at 2.60g/t Au 85 -25 94

24FNDD0053 6,975,306 562,762 248 NSI

-37 117

24FNDD0054A 6,975,306 562,762 248 1.94m at 3.76g/t Au 97 -24 119 Great Fingall Golden Crown 24GCDD002 6,961,709 584,229 143 NSI

10 206

24GCDD003 6,961,709 584,229 142 NSI

-1 214

24GCDD004 6,961,709 584,229 142 NSI

-12 221 Great Fingall 24GFDD078 6,961,843 584,402 166 2.51m at 2.46g/t Au 310 -36 41

24GFDD079 6,961,843 584,402 165 1.43m at 10.30g/t Au 213 -33 30









3.98m at 37.10g/t Au 309





24GFDD080 6,961,843 584,402 165 4.35m at 1.30g/t Au 314 -41 30

24GFDD081A 6,961,843 584,402 165 NSI

-52 30

24GFDD082 6,961,843 584,402 165 4.4m at 8.81g/t Au 323 -49 29

24GFDD083 6,961,844 584,402 165 NSI

-40 20

24GFDD105 6,961,843 584,402 166 NSI

-48 19

24GFDD105A 6,961,843 584,402 165 1.01m at 21.67g/t Au 310 -37 32









1.3m at 8.70g/t Au 314





24GFDD106 6,961,843 584,402 165 4.47m at 5.33g/t Au 307 -36 32

24GFDD107 6,961,844 584,401 166 3.59m at 1.87g/t Au 309 -33 35

24GFDD108 6,961,844 584,402 166 NSI

-36 37

24GFDD118 6,961,844 584,401 165 3.6m at 5.37g/t Au 317 -32 39

24GFDD122 6,961,844 584,401 165 NSI

-41 25

24GFDD126 6,961,844 584,401 166 NSI

-41 35

24GFDD127 6,962,169 584,717 271 2.64m at 3.90g/t Au 12 -37 28

24GFDD128 6,962,169 584,717 273 4.18m at 2.84g/t Au 11 24 234

24GFDD129 6,962,165 584,721 272 NSI

49 242

24GFDD130 6,962,166 584,721 274 3.86m at 1.30g/t Au - 34 219









5.31m at 4.33g/t Au 8





24GFDD131 6,962,160 584,728 272 3.48m at 2.27g/t Au - 39 214









4.32m at 2.88g/t Au 6





24GFDD132 6,962,161 584,730 273 3m at 2.65g/t Au - 69 213









.53m at 11.00g/t Au 6













3.18m at 1.63g/t Au 9



Mountain View 24GCRC025 6962610 584563 432.0 NSI

-59 93

24GCRC026 6962640 584592 434.0 4m @ 0.52 g/t

-55 89

24GCRC026 6962640 584592 434.0 4m @ 1.37 g/t

-55 89

24GCRC027 6962580 584599 434.0 6m @ 0.61 g/t

-55 90

24GCRC032 6962550 584549 431.0 NSI

-59 94

24GCRC032 6962550 584549 431.0 4m @ 0.68 g/t

-59 94

24GCRC034 6962490 584505 430.0 3m @ 1.85 g/t

-56 85

24GCRC034 6962490 584505 430.0 4m @ 0.64 g/t

-56 85

24GCRC038 6962520 584460 430.0 5m @ 1.03 g/t

-56 94

24GCRC039 6962500 584469 434.0 3m @ 2.34 g/t

-69 85

24GCRC041 6962460 584400 432.0 8m @ 0.79 g/t

-73 86

24GCRC041 6962460 584400 432.0 2m @ 47.93 g/t

-73 86

24GCRC042 6962404 584405 434.0 2m @ 1.12 g/t

-74 81 Bluebird Bluebird - South Junction

Underground 24BLDD067 7,043,642 641,494 101 8.75m at 0.34g/t Au 0 -26 132









38.00m at 1.56g/t Au 87













10.00m at 1.21g/t Au 187













9.00m at 0.40g/t Au 255













11.00m at 0.77g/t Au 267













7.00m at 0.82g/t Au 281





24BLDD075 7,043,646 641,496 101 16.65m at 2.61g/t Au 156 -54 83









6.90m at 3.47g/t Au 176













22.25m at 2.03g/t Au 344













2.00m at 16.68g/t Au 368





24BLDD076 7,043,646 641,495 101 13.45m at 3.83g/t Au 128 -56 96









17.84m at 4.66g/t Au 144













6.65m at 9.92g/t Au 174













8.35m at 3.24g/t Au 189













8.00m at 3.62g/t Au 328













3.90m at 3.90g/t Au 340













10.50m at 1.71g/t Au 356













5.21m at 1.04g/t Au 375





24BLDD079 7,043,644 641,495 101 21.00m at 5.16g/t Au 135 -55 119









14.70m at 10.11g/t Au 168













17.50m at 1.07g/t Au 236













12.00m at 1.93g/t Au 364













8.45m at 1.04g/t Au 379













3.11m at 17.76g/t Au 408





24BLDD080 7,043,644 641,495 101 28.50m at 3.49g/t Au 117 -53 105









10.20m at 4.00g/t Au 151













16.02m at 2.70g/t Au 164





24BLDD083A 7,043,625 641,464 102 16.00m at 2.29g/t Au 42 -52 125









6.70m at 0.80g/t Au 186













2.00m at 3.59g/t Au 199













49.26m at 3.66g/t Au 206













6.50m at 2.14g/t Au 307













7.50m at 4.85g/t Au 317





24BLDD123 7,043,833 641,351 168 3.90m at 2.19g/t Au 282 -42 124









7.99m at 2.78g/t Au 360













4.55m at 0.69g/t Au 370













5.00m at 8.45g/t Au 377













2.92m at 3.45g/t Au 390





24BLDD124B 7,043,831 641,350 169 NSI

-44 142

24BLDD139 7,043,642 641,494 101 31.00m at 2.22g/t Au 99 -37 126









7.40m at 3.92g/t Au 133













6.00m at 0.90g/t Au 143





24BLDD141 7,043,622 641,462 102 35.00m at 2.77g/t Au 131 -31 135









10.11m at 5.13g/t Au 170





24BLDD143 7,043,622 641,462 102 34.50m at 2.28g/t Au 177 -27 149









2.00m at 3.90g/t Au 318













3.16m at 2.79g/t Au 348













11.13m at 3.72g/t Au 396





24BLDD151 7,043,622 641,461 102 18.38m at 7.23g/t Au 195 -29 153









43.00m at 3.50g/t Au 217













12.00m at 1.66g/t Au 268





24BLDD152 7,043,622 641,461 102 20.90m at 7.37g/t Au 204 -27 156









31.00m at 3.16g/t Au 228













9.00m at 1.36g/t Au 274





24BLDD152W1 7,043,621 641,461 102 NSI

-27 156

24BLDD158 7,043,845 641,355 168 2.00m at 1.79g/t Au 273 -49 107









3.96m at 1.55g/t Au 378













3.30m at 0.87g/t Au 395





24BLDD159 7,043,844 641,355 169 3.34m at 1.07g/t Au 272 -45 111









16.00m at 1.46g/t Au 386













4.02m at 4.23g/t Au 411













6.36m at 1.89g/t Au 522





24BLDD165 7,043,832 641,351 171 NSI

13 110

24BLDD165A 7,043,832 641,351 171 NSI

17 110

24BLDD165B 7,043,832 641,351 171 7.40m at 1.43g/t Au 377 23 110

24BLDD166 7,043,832 641,351 171 9.31m at 0.85g/t Au 192 22 118

24BLDD167 7,043,832 641,351 171 2.00m at 3.56g/t Au 199 29 102

24BLDD168 7,044,006 641,656 59 NSI

-50 106

24BLDD169 7,043,996 641,653 58 NSI

-47 143

24BLDD170 7,043,622 641,462 102 10.00m at 0.93g/t Au 45 -46 124









14.00m at 6.75g/t Au 138













67.64m at 2.83g/t Au 163













5.00m at 1.74g/t Au 273













4.68m at 1.21g/t Au 345













2.56m at 6.96g/t Au 354





24BLDD171 7,043,622 641,462 102 4.00m at 1.72g/t Au 53 -44 133









68.00m at 5.48g/t Au 150













45.00m at 4.18g/t Au 222













4.00m at 4.74g/t Au 385





24BLDD172 7,043,622 641,462 102 9.00m at 3.12g/t Au 164 -41 141









37.50m at 3.54g/t Au 178













15.97m at 2.79g/t Au 225













14.30m at 3.25g/t Au 245





24BLDD173 7,043,646 641,496 103 4.33m at 2.82g/t Au 185 10 89

24BLDD174 7,043,644 641,495 103 2.00m at 2.53g/t Au 89 12 108

24BLDD175 7,044,006 641,656 58 NSI

-19 97

24BLDD176 7,043,943 641,579 48 2.77m at 11.36g/t Au 61 -13 83









4.87m at 4.28g/t Au 80





24BLDD177 7,043,943 641,579 48 3.15m at 7.34g/t Au 80 -26 97

24BLDD178 7,043,943 641,579 47 2.00m at 27.35g/t Au 101 -42 79









4.21m at 14.47g/t Au 115





24BLDD179 7,043,943 641,579 47 2.09m at 3.67g/t Au 107 -47 86

24BLDD179 7,043,943 641,579 47 7.36m at 12.15g/t Au 115 -47 86

24BLDD180 7,043,943 641,579 47 3.00m at 2.53g/t Au 81 -46 98

24BLDD180 7,043,943 641,579 47 7.77m at 14.25g/t Au 104 -46 98

24BLDD181 7,043,943 641,579 47 5.70m at 8.10g/t Au 116 -50 100









4.35m at 3.45g/t Au 126





24BLDD182 7,043,943 641,579 47 5.60m at 9.43g/t Au 98 -45 111

24BLDD183 7,043,943 641,579 47 7.50m at 13.01g/t Au 138 -52 118

24BLDD184 7,043,919 641,572 47 5.22m at 4.88g/t Au 108 -32 140

24BLDD185 7,043,919 641,572 47 3.23m at 3.58g/t Au 118 -38 138

24BLDD186 7,043,919 641,572 47 7.22m at 7.49g/t Au 142 -43 142

24BLDD187A 7,043,919 641,572 47 NSI

-46 132

24BLDD188 7,043,920 641,572 47 NSI

-43 126

24BLDD189 7,043,920 641,573 47 NSI

-50 121

24BLDD190 7,043,920 641,572 47 NSI

-47 113

24BLDD190A 7,043,920 641,573 47 3.93m at 13.09g/t Au 120 -46 113

24BLDD202 7,043,920 641,573 47 2.00m at 2.91g/t Au 97 -36 105

24BLDD219 7,043,920 641,573 47 NSI

-26 119

24BLDD226 7,043,795 641,608 69 6.00m at 2.80g/t Au - 5 233

24BLDD227 7,043,798 641,608 69 NSI

19 309

24BLDD228 7,043,785 641,609 70 3.00m at 2.58g/t Au - 33 299









4.60m at 8.75g/t Au 5





24BLDD229 7,043,789 641,610 67 5.00m at 5.10g/t Au 3 -25 239

24BLDD230 7,043,816 641,619 68 3.72m at 4.01g/t Au 2 20 249

24BLDD231 7,043,818 641,619 68 6.66m at 1.71g/t Au 5 20 309

24BLDD232 7,043,831 641,621 68 6.14m at 1.13g/t Au 5 25 289

24BLDD233 7,043,843 641,625 68 NSI

26 289 South Junction

Surface Drilling 24SJDD028 7,043,270 641,873 467 NSI







24SJDD028_W2 7,043,270 641,873 467 6.97m at 0.9g/t Au 631 -66 288









10.87m at 2.51g/t Au 666





24SJDD033 7,043,076 641,973 467 11.4m at 2.05g/t Au 814 -62 292









10.8m at 3.06g/t Au 835





24SJDD033_W1 7,043,076 641,973 467 5.2m at 2.77g/t Au 767 -62 292









13.95m at 4.33g/t Au 776





24SJDD033_W2 7,043,076 641,973 467 NSI

-62 292

24SJDD033_W3 7,043,076 641,973 467 7.32m at 0.97g/t Au 834 -62 292









6m at 4.16g/t Au 844













6.85m at 2.3g/t Au 861





24SJDD034 7,042,942 641,937 466 5m at 1.69g/t Au 763 -65 289









6m at 1.06g/t Au 798













1.7m at 3.58g/t Au 829













9.83m at 1.31g/t Au 868













3m at 2.9g/t Au 886













3.38m at 1.72g/t Au 1,070





24SJDD034_W1 7,042,942 641,937 466 2.58m at 3.33g/t Au 467 -65 289









8.18m at 2.12g/t Au 696













8m at 1.21g/t Au 737













7.5m at 7.38g/t Au 749













2.39m at 2.35g/t Au 761













4.32m at 1.6g/t Au 808





24SJDD035 7,042,943 641,936 466 5.15m at 3.95g/t Au 643













4.85m at 1.21g/t Au 658













5.56m at 1.4g/t Au 669













9.93m at 2.2g/t Au 685













5.32m at 2.63g/t Au 745













3.83m at 1.74g/t Au 758













2.47m at 2.1g/t Au 766





24SJDD036 7,042,807 641,862 466 19.16m at 1.87g/t Au 759





24SJDD036_W1 7,042,807 641,862 466 9.63m at 1.76g/t Au 709













20m at 1.39g/t Au 719













5m at 3.73g/t Au 827













15.92m at 2.64g/t Au 1,120













6.08m at 8.18g/t Au 1,136



Champion 24NNRC001 7026000 633260 455.0 8m @ 5.05 g/t 76.00 -61 90

24NNRC002 7026080 633220 457.0 1m @ 2.57 g/t 73.00 -60 95

24NNRC003 7026160 633270 458.6 NSI

-61 91

24NNRC004 7026160 633220 459.0 NSI

-60 86

24NNRC005 7026240 633280 460.8 NSI

-60 91

24NNRC006 7026240 633220 460.7 1m @ 2.26 g/t 121.00 -61 89

24NNRC007 7026316 633231 462.6 1m @ 2.15 g/t 35.00 -60 74

24NNRC008 7026299 633185 461.9 3m @ 5.53 g/t 90.00 -61 68

24NNRC009 7026394 633212 463.6 5m @ 0.77 g/t 59.00 -60 69

24NNRC010 7026378 633166 462.7 1m @ 4.71 g/t 89.00 -60 66

24NNRC011 7026473 633186 463.9 2m @ 5.11 g/t 63.00 -60 68

24NNRC012 7026459 633147 462.9 NSI

-60 69

24NNRC013 7026329 633138 461.4 4m @ 2.74 g/t 116.00 -61 70

24NNRC014 7026576 633148 461.4 NSI

-60 70

24NNRC015 7026560 633100 460.5 NSI

-60 66 Starlight Nightfall NF1120RD16 7,198,947 636,626 118 3.52m at 2.76 g/t Au 114 -26 331









11.25m at 7.37 g/t Au 131













2.4m at 10.03 g/t Au 145













12.14m at 4.51 g/t Au 167













3.65m at 4.08 g/t Au 182













2m at 4.5 g/t Au 226













2.08m at 4.59 g/t Au 265





NF1120RD17 7,198,947 636,626 117 9m at 6.39 g/t Au 170 -23 340









6m at 8.02 g/t Au 184













2.96m at 15.35 g/t Au 195





NF1120RD18 7,198,947 636,626 117 2.3m at 4.09 g/t Au 189 -22 347









5m at 4.02 g/t Au 199













2.9m at 2.44 g/t Au 213





NF1120RD19 7,198,947 636,626 117 6.75m at 1.87 g/t Au 215 -19 354









3.14m at 1.84 g/t Au 250





NF1120RD20 7,198,947 636,626 118 3.52m at 8.66 g/t Au 209 -47 322









13.9m at 2.81 g/t Au 216





NF1120RD21 7,198,945 636,616 117 9.4m at 2.43 g/t Au 198 -41 327









5m at 1.77 g/t Au 243





NF1120RD22 7,198,945 636,615 117 35.96m at 5.51 g/t Au 161 -39 317

NF1120RD23 7,198,947 636,626 117 2m at 4.88 g/t Au 242 -23 356

NF1120RD24 7,198,945 636,616 117 4.6m at 8.26 g/t Au 105 -22 330









3.2m at 4.6 g/t Au 139













2.75m at 3.21 g/t Au 145













9.2m at 1.49 g/t Au 157













5.78m at 5.5 g/t Au 182













4.38m at 8.53 g/t Au 194





NF1120RD26 7,198,945 636,615 117 3.92m at 3.18 g/t Au 252 -52 309

NF1120RD27 7,198,945 636,615 117 2.4m at 2.93 g/t Au 105 -45 304









7.1m at 5.61 g/t Au 114













14.15m at 9.03 g/t Au 131













4.73m at 4.09 g/t Au 148













5.93m at 2.33 g/t Au 156













2.33m at 2.88 g/t Au 170





NF1120RD28 7,198,943 636,598 117 3.37m at 9.15 g/t Au 9 -48 297









5.25m at 6.94 g/t Au 20













5.65m at 360.84 g/t Au 27













5.31m at 6.47 g/t Au 57













2m at 5.27 g/t Au 67













10.79m at 66.79 g/t Au 74













4.36m at 1.42 g/t Au 91













3.43m at 11.99 g/t Au 183





NF1120RD29 7,198,942 636,598 116 2m at 3.3 g/t Au 124 -60 287









6.24m at 2.65 g/t Au 136













2m at 9.52 g/t Au 187













4m at 2.16 g/t Au 197













10.85m at 10.52 g/t Au 209





NF1120RD30 7,198,945 636,615 117 3.3m at 3.91 g/t Au 218 -54 303

NF1120RD32 7,198,947 636,625 117 16.26m at 4.47 g/t Au 232 -49 315

NF1120RD33 7,198,947 636,626 117 9m at 3.22 g/t Au 230 -48 324









7.9m at 2.42 g/t Au 242





NF1120RD34 7,198,947 636,626 117 9.7m at 3.79 g/t Au 244 -49 330









6.68m at 1.73 g/t Au 257













2m at 12.89 g/t Au 278





NF1120RD35 7,198,947 636,626 117 10m at 5.42 g/t Au 241 -45 333









6m at 2.94 g/t Au 283





NF1120RD36 7,198,947 636,626 117 5.4m at 3.23 g/t Au 238 -40 342

NF875RD03 7,198,859 636,426 - 108 4m at 1.41 g/t Au 85 10 33









7.65m at 2.51 g/t Au 107













7.9m at 3.38 g/t Au 117





NF875RD05A 7,198,859 636,426 - 107 5.13m at 2.71 g/t Au 117 12 64

NF875RD18 7,198,860 636,426 - 108 3.38m at 2.52 g/t Au 60 -4 22









21.73m at 2.84 g/t Au 130













3.7m at 2.36 g/t Au 156





NF875RD19 7,198,860 636,426 - 108 4.34m at 12.19 g/t Au 94 -20 43

NF900RD11 7,198,859 636,438 - 66 2m at 3.09 g/t Au 121 -6 14









13.33m at 2.29 g/t Au 132













3.63m at 3.79 g/t Au 198













4.24m at 4.04 g/t Au 209













4.55m at 6.13 g/t Au 248





NF900RD12 7,198,859 636,438 - 66 5m at 5.7 g/t Au 53 -7 20









3.65m at 37.44 g/t Au 73













5.5m at 3.68 g/t Au 91













9m at 5.2 g/t Au 146













8.95m at 1.87 g/t Au 255 -7 20









4.56m at 3.7 g/t Au 297





NF900RD13A 7,198,859 636,438 - 66 2m at 6.44 g/t Au 78 -8 32









7m at 2.62 g/t Au 85





NF900RD14 7,198,859 636,439 - 66 2m at 3.89 g/t Au 34 -10 49









2m at 5.08 g/t Au 39













4m at 3 g/t Au 44













6.22m at 4.28 g/t Au 75













3m at 10.22 g/t Au 86





NF900RD15 7,198,857 636,440 - 66 3.76m at 1.43 g/t Au 30 -10 68









2.23m at 2.61 g/t Au 69













2.35m at 3.41 g/t Au 80





NF900RD16 7,198,856 636,440 - 66 4m at 21.81 g/t Au 30 -9 88









2.07m at 8.62 g/t Au 70





NF900RD17 7,198,855 636,440 - 66 4m at 6.2 g/t Au 79 -7 104

NF900RD18 7,198,855 636,440 - 66 NSI - -6 114

NF900RD19 7,198,859 636,436 - 66 NSI - 1 341

NF900RD20 7,198,859 636,436 - 66 NSI - 1 337 Starlight ST840RD36 7,198,700 636,411 - 158 4m at 5.44 g/t Au 78 -10 62

ST840RD37 7,198,700 636,411 - 158 NSI - -5 73

ST840RD38 7,198,701 636,410 - 158 NSI - 2 46

ST870RD03 7,198,536 636,481 - 135 4.17m at 9.39 g/t Au 68 -48 54









3.04m at 2.43 g/t Au 94













2.7m at 9.48 g/t Au 142





ST870RD04 7,198,536 636,481 - 136 4m at 1.82 g/t Au 90 -53 75

ST870RD07 7,198,536 636,481 - 136 6.75m at 2.18 g/t Au 89 -66 83

ST870RD08 7,198,537 636,481 - 135 2.66m at 6.24 g/t Au 107 -33 40









4.6m at 1.12 g/t Au 135





ST870RD09 7,198,537 636,481 - 135 NSI - -43 33

TW1270RD34 7,199,064 636,664 276 NSI - -35 74

TW1270RD36 7,199,063 636,664 276 NSI - -45 89

TW1270RD45 7,199,063 636,664 277 NSI - -15 124 Waterbore WB1270RD44 7,199,060 636,525 274 3.19m at 5.66 g/t Au 63 -19 98

WB1270RD45 7,199,060 636,525 274 5.55m at 3.84 g/t Au 70 -40 119









6.15m at 5 g/t Au 100













7m at 6.97 g/t Au 141



























Appendix B – JORC 2012 Table 1– Gold Division

SECTION 1: SAMPLING TECHNIQUES AND DATA

(Criteria in this section apply to all succeeding sections.)

Criteria JORC Code Explanation Commentary Sampling techniques Drilling techniques Drill sample recovery Nature and quality of sampling (e.g. cut channels, random chips, or specific specialised industry standard measurement tools appropriate to the minerals under investigation, such as down hole gamma sondes, or handheld XRF instruments, etc.). These examples should not be taken as limiting the broad meaning of sampling.

Include reference to measures taken to ensure sample representivity and the appropriate calibration of any measurement tools or systems used.

Aspects of the determination of mineralisation that are Material to the Public Report.

In cases where 'industry standard' work has been done this would be relatively simple (e.g. 'reverse circulation drilling was used to obtain 1 m samples from which 3 kg was pulverised to produce a 30 g charge for fire assay'). In other cases more explanation may be required, such as where there is coarse gold that has inherent sampling problems. Unusual commodities or mineralisation types (e.g. submarine nodules) may warrant disclosure of detailed information.

Drill type (e.g. core, reverse circulation, open-hole hammer, rotary air blast, auger, Bangka, sonic, etc.) and details (e.g. core diameter, triple or standard tube, depth of diamond tails, face-sampling bit or other type, whether core is oriented and if so, by what method, etc.).

Method of recording and assessing core and chip sample recoveries and results assessed.

Measures taken to maximise sample recovery and ensure representative nature of the samples.

Whether a relationship exists between sample recovery and grade and whether sample bias may have occurred due to preferential loss/gain of fine/coarse material. Diamond Drilling

A significant portion of the data used in resource calculations has been gathered from diamond core. Multiple sizes have been used historically. This core is geologically logged and subsequently halved for sampling. Grade control holes may be whole-cored to streamline the core handling process if required.





Face Sampling

At each of the major past and current underground producers, each development face / round is horizontally chip sampled. The sampling intervals are domained by geological constraints (e.g. rock type, veining and alteration / sulphidation etc.). The majority of exposures within the orebody are sampled.





Sludge Drilling

Sludge drilling at is performed with an underground production drill rig. It is an open hole drilling method using water as the flushing medium, with a 64mm (nominal) hole diameter. Sample intervals are ostensibly the length of the drill steel. Holes are drilled at sufficient angles to allow flushing of the hole with water following each interval to prevent contamination. Sludge drilling is not used to inform resource models.





RC Drilling

Drill cuttings are extracted from the RC return via cyclone. The underflow from each interval is transferred via bucket to a four-tiered riffle splitter, delivering approximately three kilograms of the recovered material into calico bags for analysis. The residual material is retained on the ground near the hole. Composite samples are obtained from the residue material for initial analysis, with the split samples remaining with the individual residual piles until required for re-split analysis or eventual disposal.





RAB / Aircore Drilling

Combined scoops from bucket dumps from cyclone for composite. Split samples taken from individual bucket dumps via scoop. RAB holes are not included in the resource estimate.





Blast Hole Drilling

Cuttings sampled via splitter tray per individual drill rod. Blast holes not included in the resource estimate.

All geology input is logged and validated by the relevant area geologists, incorporated into this is assessment of sample recovery. No defined relationship exists between sample recovery and grade. Nor has sample bias due to preferential loss or gain of fine or coarse material been noted. Logging Whether core and chip samples have been geologically and geotechnically logged to a level of detail to support appropriate Mineral Resource estimation, mining studies and metallurgical studies.

Whether logging is qualitative or quantitative in nature. Core (or costean, channel, etc.) photography.

The total length and percentage of the relevant intersections logged Westgold surface drill-holes are all orientated and have been logged in detail for geology, veining, alteration, mineralisation and orientated structure. Westgold underground drill-holes are logged in detail for geology, veining, alteration, mineralisation and structure. Core has been logged in enough detail to allow for the relevant mineral resource estimation techniques to be employed.

Surface core is photographed both wet and dry and underground core is photographed wet. All photos are stored on the Company's servers, with the photographs from each hole contained within separate folders.

Development faces are mapped geologically.

RC, RAB and Aircore chips are geologically logged.

Sludge drilling is logged for lithology, mineralisation and vein percentage.

Logging is both qualitative and quantitative in nature.

All holes are logged completely, all faces are mapped completely. Sub-sampling techniques

and sample preparation If core, whether cut or sawn and whether quarter, half or all core taken.

If non-core, whether riffled, tube sampled, rotary split, etc. and whether sampled wet or dry.

For all sample types, the nature, quality and appropriateness of the sample preparation technique.

Quality control procedures adopted for all sub-sampling stages to maximise representivity of samples.

Measures taken to ensure that the sampling is representative of the in-situ material collected, including for instance results for field duplicate/second-half sampling. Whether sample sizes are appropriate to the grain size of the material being sampled.

Blast holes -Sampled via splitter tray per individual drill rods.

RAB / AC chips - Combined scoops from bucket dumps from cyclone for composite. Split samples taken from individual bucket dumps via scoop.

RC - Three tier riffle splitter (approximately 5kg sample). Samples generally dry.

Face Chips - Nominally chipped horizontally across the face from left to right, sub-set via geological features as appropriate.

Diamond Drilling - Half-core niche samples, sub-set via geological features as appropriate. Grade control holes may be whole-cored to streamline the core handling process if required.

Chips / core chips undergo total preparation.

Samples undergo fine pulverisation of the entire sample by an LM5 type mill to achieve a 75µ product prior to splitting.

QA/QC is currently ensured during the sub-sampling stages process via the use of the systems of an independent NATA / ISO accredited laboratory contractor. A significant portion of the historical informing data has been processed by in-house laboratories.

The sample size is considered appropriate for the grain size of the material being sampled.

The un-sampled half of diamond core is retained for check sampling if required. For RC chips regular field duplicates are collected and analysed for significant variance to primary results. Quality of assay data and

laboratory tests The nature, quality and appropriateness of the assaying and laboratory procedures used and whether the technique is considered partial or total.

For geophysical tools, spectrometers, handheld XRF instruments, etc., the parameters used in determining the analysis including instrument make and model, reading times, calibrations factors applied and their derivation, etc.

Nature of quality control procedures adopted (e.g. standards, blanks, duplicates, external laboratory checks) and whether acceptable levels of accuracy (i.e. lack of bias) and precision have been established. Recent sampling was analysed by fire assay as outlined below; A 40g – 50g sample undergoes fire assay lead collection followed by flame atomic adsorption spectrometry. The laboratory includes a minimum of 1 project standard with every 22 samples analysed. Quality control is ensured via the use of standards, blanks and duplicates.

No significant QA/QC issues have arisen in recent drilling results.

Photon Assay was introduced in 2023 for Beta Hunt grade control samples. PhotonAssay™ technology (Chrysos Corporation Limited) is a rapid, non-destructive analysis of gold and other elements in mineral samples. It is based on the principle of gamma activation, which uses high energy x-rays to excite changes to the nuclear structure of selected elements. The decay is then measured to give a gold analysis. Each sample is run through two cycles with a radiation time of 15s. This methodology is insensitive to material type and thus does not require fluxing chemicals as in the fire assay methodology. Highlights of the PhotonAssay™ process are as follows:

The process is non-destructive; the same sample accuracy can be determined by repeat measurements of the same sample. In addition, the instrument runs a precision analysis for each sample relating to the instrument precision The process allows for an increased sample size, about 500 g of crushed product.

The crushed material is not pulverised, as in the fire assay process; this ensures that gold is not smeared or lost during pulverisation (especially important if there is an expectation of visible gold that is being analysed)

Historical drilling has used a combination of Fire Assay, Aqua Regia and PAL analysis.

These assay methodologies are appropriate for the resources in question. Verification of sampling and

assaying The verification of significant intersections by either independent or alternative company personnel.

The use of twinned holes.

Documentation of primary data, data entry procedures, data verification, data storage (physical and electronic) protocols.

Discuss any adjustment to assay data. No independent or alternative verifications are available.

Virtual twinned holes have been drilled in several instances across all sites with no significant issues highlighted. Drillhole data is also routinely confirmed by development assay data in the operating environment.

Primary data is collected utilising LogChief. The information is imported into a SQL database server and verified.

All data used in the calculation of resources and reserves are compiled in databases (underground and open pit) which are overseen and validated by senior geologists.

No adjustments have been made to any assay data. Location of data points Accuracy and quality of surveys used to locate drill holes (collar and down-hole surveys), trenches, mine workings and other locations used in Mineral Resource estimation.

Specification of the grid system used.

Quality and adequacy of topographic control. All data is spatially oriented by survey controls via direct pickups by the survey department. Drillholes are all surveyed downhole, deeper holes with a Gyro tool if required, the majority with single / multishot cameras.

All drilling and resource estimation is preferentially undertaken in local mine grid at the various sites.

Topographic control is generated from a combination of remote sensing methods and ground-based surveys. This methodology is adequate for the resources in question. Data spacing and

distribution Data spacing for reporting of Exploration Results.

Whether the data spacing and distribution is sufficient to establish the degree of geological and grade continuity appropriate for the Mineral Resource and Ore Reserve estimation procedure(s) and classifications applied.

Whether sample compositing has been applied. Data spacing is variable dependent upon the individual orebody under consideration. A lengthy history of mining has shown that this approach is appropriate for the Mineral Resource Estimation process and to allow for classification of the resources as they stand.

Compositing is carried out based upon the modal sample length of each individual domain. Orientation of data in relation

to geological structure Whether the orientation of sampling achieves unbiased sampling of possible structures and the extent to which this is known, considering the deposit type.

If the relationship between the drilling orientation and the orientation of key mineralised structures is considered to have introduced a sampling bias, this should be assessed and reported if material. Drilling intersections are nominally designed to be normal to the orebody as far as underground infrastructure constraints / topography allows.

Development sampling is nominally undertaken normal to the various orebodies.

Where drilling angles are sub optimal the number of samples per drill hole used in the estimation has been limited to reduce any potential bias.

It is not considered that drilling orientation has introduced an appreciable sampling bias. Sample security The measures taken to ensure sample security. For samples assayed at on-site laboratory facilities, samples are delivered to the facility by Company staff. Upon delivery the responsibility for sample security and storage falls to the independent third-party operators of these facilities.

For samples assayed off-site, samples are delivered to a third-party transport service, who in turn relay them to the independent laboratory contractor. Samples are stored securely until they leave site. Audits or reviews The results of any audits or reviews of sampling techniques and data Site generated resources and reserves and the parent geological data is routinely reviewed by the Westgold Corporate technical team.

SECTION 2: REPORTING OF EXPLORATION RESULTS

(Criteria listed in the preceding section also apply to this section.)