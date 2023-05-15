Decathlon's Toronto-area stores offer discounts on bicycles if yours has been stolen.

Simply bring your police report to one of the brand's six locations in the Greater Toronto and Hamilton area to unlock the discount towards a new bicycle from Decathlon.

TORONTO, May 15, 2023 /CNW/ - Decathlon opened a new concept store in Union Station last year, and is now embarking on a unique promotion. The globally renowned sports retailer has steadily expanded its presence in the Greater Toronto and Hamilton area since 2021 and is quickly cementing itself as the go-to store for affordable sports equipment.

Decathlon "Stolen Discount" (CNW Group/Decathlon)

The brand's commitment to accessibility is reflected in the new, limited-time Stolen Discount program. The concept is simple: Decathlon will be offering a $50 discount on any new bicycle from one of its six GTHA stores if the customer presents a valid, stolen bike police report dated within 2023. The program will last until July 30th and Decathlon's fair prices make this a significant discount.

Decathlon wants to raise awareness about the significant increase in bicycle theft in the region since the COVID-19 pandemic, with over 4,000 bicycles stolen in 2020 alone—three times higher than the 2014 total. Bicycles are an expensive, yet critical, form of transportation for many and the brand wants to ensure people in the GTHA have support to replace their stolen bicycles.

"At Decathlon, accessibility is paramount. We believe that regardless of ability, income, or gender, all Canadians should be able to participate in sports to maintain a healthy lifestyle," says Marie-Lou Blais, Director of Communications at Decathlon Canada. "Across the GTHA, cycling as a mode of sustainable, healthy transportation has increased in popularity substantially, and we want to keep the region riding throughout the summer months!"

The Stolen Discount program has fans in Toronto's cycling community as well. Says ManDem CC Founder Christopher McGarrell, "Our community continues to be impacted by theft across the city–especially in the downtown core. Decathlon understands that bikes are a huge part of city life. We're grateful for organizations that show support for those impacted by bicycle theft."

You can learn more about the program at StolenDiscount.ca .

Decathlon designs, produces, manufactures and distributes products for over 65 different sports and activities. It also offers expert advice along with experiential in-store services that include store gyms, product test areas, technical services and in-person and online activities.

Decathlon's GTHA stores are located at: Union Station and Scarborough Town Centre in Toronto, Burlington's Mapleview Shopping Centre, Brampton's Bramalea Shopping Centre, Vaughan Mills, and Cadillac Fairview Markville in Markham.

About Decathlon

With more than 1,700 stores in over 60 countries around the world, Decathlon is a world-renowned french brand that designs, manufactures, tests, and sells apparel and equipment for a wide variety of different sports and outdoor activities since 1976. The Decathlon team works diligently to provide a well rounded sports experience for you, the customer. This is possible through in-store gyms, product test areas, technical services, in person, and online activities that truly engage the community. At this time, fifteen Decathlon stores exist across Canada, and there are more to come soon. To learn more, go to: www.decathlon.ca

