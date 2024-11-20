This Black Friday, Decathlon invites Canadians to "Make Time for Sports" in their calendars - and get rewarded for it

The Friday after American Thanksgiving is the biggest shopping day of the year – but all of that spending causes financial and mental stress, inducing negative feelings like anxiety and regret replacing the original dopamine hit that shoppers chase after when clicking "add to cart." In fact, 88% of Black Friday shoppers have previously overspent ( TechReport, 2024) .

"Sports have a unifying power, and are proven to improve both mental and physical health. We want Canadians to feel that they are always ready to play," says Nicolas Roucou, CEO of Decathlon Canada. "At Decathlon, we want to positively impact people, society and the planet – which is why we want to stand for something different on a day like Black Friday."

Since the beginning of its journey in 1976, Decathlon has always believed in sports' vital role in helping societies to be healthier and happier. So, the brand's initiative is grounded in its values and authentically aligns with the brand's purpose to "Move People Through the Wonders of Sport."

Decathlon's business model based on sustainability acknowledges that sports cannot come at the expense of the planet, a point of view that often falls by the wayside given the overwhelming overconsumption and commercialization associated with Black Friday. Through its unique operations, Decathlon prioritizes fair prices all year round – and not just for flash sales like Black Friday.

This is not the first time Decathlon has taken a stand for the greater good. The brand has previously launched initiatives like Ability Signs , Stolen Discount and Outage , advocating for sports, accessibility and inclusion.

On Black Friday, Canadians are invited to put down their devices and make time to disconnect and be active. Starting on November 20, people can invite "[email protected]" as they book time for sports in their calendars on November 29. Then, participants will be taken to a website to register for the initiative, and select Canadians will be rewarded with an item from a dedicated list of sports.

To learn more, visit MakeTimeForSports.ca .

ABOUT DECATHLON

A global multi-specialist sports brand catering to beginners and top athletes, Decathlon is an innovative maker of sporting goods for all skill levels. With more than 100,000 teammates and 1,700 stores worldwide, Decathlon and its teams have been working ever since 1976 to fulfill an ongoing ambition: Move people through the wonders of sport, to help them be happier and healthier in a sustainable future.

ABOUT DECATHLON'S SUSTAINABILITY EFFORTS

Decathlon is committed to operating as sustainably as possible, having committed to becoming Net Zero by 2050. The retailer works collaboratively with suppliers and partners across the supply chain, prioritizing circularity and increased product life cycles, enabling customers to reuse, repair, and recycle their products.

SOURCE Decathlon