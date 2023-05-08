DECATHLON IS ENCOURAGING CANADIANS TO 'PLAY IT SMART' WITH AFFORDABLE ACTIVE LIFESTYLE PRODUCTS

Decathlon's new brand messaging highlights how their products are accessible for all while being cost conscious without compromising on quality.

TORONTO, May 8, 2023 /CNW/ - DECATHLON, the world-renowned sports brand, launched the 'Play It Smart' campaign in Canada to reinforce their commitment of offering active lifestyle products that are accessible to all, especially during these challenging economic times. Decathlon provides continuous support to Canadians by providing outdoor and sporting goods at affordable prices without compromising on quality.

"At Decathlon, our mission is to make sports accessible to as many people as possible, even in difficult economic times," said Philippe Gariépy, Brand Marketing Manager at Decathlon Canada. "Sport brings so much to the physical and mental well-being, so we believe that it should never have to be sacrificed while the cost of living gets excessively high. That's why we produce our own products in order to offer quality products at the right price and plan to continue innovating in this sense."

Decathlon first appeared in Canada in 2018 and is continuing its expansion, now with the 'Play it Smart' campaign through traditional (billboards, radio etc.,), digital and in-store media initiatives to help solidify their position in the Canadian market. This new brand messaging is reminding Canadians that Decathlon offers products that allow everyone to find the quality they are looking for in competitor brands at a budget-friendly price point. To make this possible, Decathlon designs, manufactures and sells their own products. The brand benefits from economies of scale and aims to remain affordable while continuing to innovate.

This year, Decathlon is continuing to move closer to more Canadian communities with store openings expected in Quebec, Calgary, Ontario and British Columbia. With the cross-country expansion, Decathlon strives to build even more familiarity amongst Canadians while providing more access to their physical retail locations. Until then, Decathlon's wide variety of products are always available coast to coast online and at existing store locations in Ontario (Burlington, Ottawa, Vaughan, Brampton, Scarborough, Union Station, and Markham), Quebec (Brossard, Boisbriand, Centre Eaton, Sainte-Foy, and Laval), Alberta (Calgary) and Nova Scotia (Dartmouth).

About Decathlon

With more than 1,700 stores in over 60 countries around the world, Decathlon is a world-renowned French brand that designs, manufactures, tests, and sells apparel and equipment for a wide variety of different sports and outdoor activities since 1976. The Decathlon team works diligently to provide a well-rounded sports experience for you, the customer. This is possible through in-store gyms, product test areas, technical services, in person, and online activities that truly engage the community. At this time, fifteen Decathlon stores exist across Canada, and there are more to come soon. To learn more, go to: www.decathlon.ca

SOURCE Decathlon

For further information: Olivia Crane, 1Milk2Sugars Inc., [email protected] (905) 541-1216