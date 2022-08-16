Decathlon Canada Opens New City Concept Store in Toronto's Union Station

A First in Canada, the Concept Store Will Feature A Selection of the Brand's Top-Selling Gear

TORONTO, Aug. 16, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Globally renowned sports retailer, Decathlon, continues its Canadian expansion with a new City concept store, opening in Toronto's Union Station on 1 September 2022. As part of the brand's commitment to make sports accessible to all, the Union Station location will connect Toronto residents with Decathlon's wide range of products, designed and manufactured in-house. While the 3,500 sq. ft. City concept store will feature a top-seller selection of the 7,000 products offered by the brand, it will also conveniently serve as a pick-up location for downtown commuters who have made Click & Collect purchases online.

Already present in the Greater Toronto Area, Decathlon currently has four large, full-concept stores in Ontario (Vaughan, Burlington, Brampton and Ottawa); but the new City concept store will be the very first in Canada. "We are very excited to be able to meet downtown Torontonians exactly where they are with this new concept store," says Bjorn Bosmans, Ontario leader for Decathlon Canada. "It is a great way to introduce our brand to people who live, work or commute in the downtown core." Downtown shoppers, workers or residents will discover a selection of Decathlon's most innovative and popular products in this easily accessible, experience-driven location.

This new City concept store will serve as a place for both beginners and avid athletes to meet and share their passion for sports and the outdoors. During the store's opening period, Decathlon employees and certified partner coaches will offer classes and activities near the store's location. Participants can find the detailed schedule of activities in-store.

"We want to get Torontonians moving through this central hub acting as a point of connection, a place for events, and see where this experience can take them," says Bosmans. "Union Station provides us with the perfect access point for our new City store experience, and we look forward to meeting people and bringing the community together to stay active, uniting under the banner of sports."

The City concept store is set to open on 1 September 2022, and Decathlon members will receive a free backpack (while supplies last) when they visit the store during the opening weekend. The Union Station store will be Decathlon's twelfth location in Canada. More store openings are slated for various locations across the country in the near future. For more information, follow Decathlon Canada social media channels @decathloncanada.

About Decathlon

With more than 1,700 stores in over 60 countries around the world, Decathlon is a world-renowned brand that designs, manufactures, tests, and sells apparel and equipment for over 65 different sports. Decathlon teams provide a complete sports experience through in-store gyms, product test areas and sports classes, as well as physical and virtual activities for the community. To learn more, go to: www.decathlon.ca

