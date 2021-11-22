Community development through sport As part of the company's mission to make sports accessible to the many, Decathlon Canada wants to get involved with, and give back to, the local communities surrounding its physical stores. This year's Black Friday initiative is an opportunity for Decathlon Canada to support a variety of local organizations, many of which share a common mission: to help people of all ages get involved in sports.

Local organizations involved in this year's initiative:

Le Centre du Sablon (Laval, QC) -

Offers a variety of sports activities for people of all ages in the community.

MS Society of Canada (Boisbriand, QC)

Provides support and information for those living with multiple sclerosis including around maintaining an active lifestyle.

Étudiants dans la course - EDLC (Montreal, QC)

Supports young runners training for the Montreal Marathon.

Mission Nouvelle Génération (Brossard, QC)

Offers sports activities to underserved youth in the community.

Café Rencontre (Sainte-Foy, QC)

Provides support and access to affordable sports gear for underserved people in the community.

Special Olympics Burlington (Burlington, ON)

Provides sporting opportunities for youth and adults in the community who are living with intellectual disabilities.

Woodbridge Soccer Club (Vaughan, ON)

Supports young athletes in their development in the sport.

The Snowsuit Fund (Ottawa, ON)

Provides snowsuits for children in need so they can participate in outdoor winter activities.



The Nova Scotia Sea School (Dartmouth, NS)

Empowers youth through wilderness and seafaring adventures.

KidSport (online and Calgary, AB)

Helps kids in marginalized or remote communities to get involved in sports.

"We are so thrilled to be able to support local organizations that are as passionate as we are about making sports more accessible," says Jaylone Lee, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer for Decathlon Canada. "We are incredibly proud of our teammates, who made a collective decision around how we, with our non-promotional, year-round fair pricing model, would approach Black Friday. Giving local teams a voice and empowering them and their members to impact their local communities - these are really important elements of the Decathlon experience."

Decathlon members making a difference

The proceeds donated to local organizations will come from all Decathlon member purchases made on Friday, November 26, 2021. Membership is free, and online customers instantly become Decathlon members during the checkout process. Those who shop in-store have the option to sign up for membership beforehand online, or when they get to the store. Decathlon members get priority access to information about store news and events, as well as an extended return policy on all purchases. By donating proceeds from member purchases, Decathlon Canada is uniting its members as a group committed to sharing the benefits of sport with others in their local communities.

Ready to give

This year's Black Friday initiative is one of many that Decathlon Canada intends to implement throughout the year. The company, its employees, and its members are committed to continuing to identify opportunities to give back to local communities and encourage participation in sports across the country. With a firm belief that small gestures can have a big impact, the team is inspired to find many ways to keep giving all year long. "I love working for a company that shares my personal values. Giving back to the community is so important, and bringing sport into people's lives means so much. It's a big part of why I am so happy to work at Decathlon," says David Roy Proulx, Store Leader at Decathlon Laval.

About Decathlon

With more than 1,700 stores in over 60 countries around the world, Decathlon is a world-renowned brand that designs, manufactures, tests, and sells apparel and equipment for over 65 different sports. Decathlon teams provide a complete sports experience through in-store gyms, product test areas, sports classes, training apps and physical and virtual activities for the community. Currently, there are 10 Decathlon stores across Canada, with more slated to open soon. To learn more, go to: www.decathlon.ca

SOURCE Décathlon Canada Inc.

For further information: please contact: Sara Lemmermeyer, [email protected], (647) 241-0693

Related Links

https://www.decathlon.fr/

