Death of Rick Stephan Genest - The Coroner Reveals her Conclusions

QUÉBEC, Oct. 28, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - The Bureau du coroner is publishing Mélissa Gagnon's report on the death of Rick Stephan Genest, which occurred on August 1, 2018. It will be recalled that an investigation was conducted to shed light on the circumstances that led to the death of "Zombie Boy". The 32-year-old Montréal artist was found lifeless at the foot of a building where one of his close friends lived. Having completed her investigation, the coroner, Ms. Gagnon, discloses her conclusions today.

Rick Stephan Genest died of head trauma further to a fall from a balcony located on the third floor of an apartment building. It was an accidental death.

Background

On August 1, 2018, the day of his death, Rick Stephan Genest was at a close friend's home. Around 5:15 p.m., a passerby saw Mr. Genest lying on the ground, unconscious and bleeding. In all likelihood, he had fallen from a balcony of a building located nearby. No one saw him fall.

The toxicological analyses done at the Laboratoire de sciences judiciaires et de médecine légale in Montréal revealed that Mr. Genest was highly intoxicated: his blood alcohol level was 234 mg/dL, i.e. almost three times the legal limit to drive. Cannabis was also detected in his blood.

Emergency services were promptly called and CPR was performed, but to no avail. Mr. Genest was transported to Hôpital Notre-Dame, where he was pronounced dead at 5:49 p.m. by a physician.

Analysis

The surveillance cameras inside the building recorded Mr. Genest going out on the balcony alone and putting what appeared to be a cigarette to his mouth. No one else was seen going out on the balcony between the moment Mr. Genest went out and when he was found on the ground, which makes it possible to rule out a homicide.

As regards the hypothesis of suicide, which was reported in the media a number of times in the moments following the death, the medical records indicate that Mr. Genest had consulted for mental health problems in the past. Some close friends reported that he heard voices, particularly when he used substances. However, Mr. Genest did not seem to be in a state of psychosis or delirium when he went out on the balcony.

Moreover, according to the statements of his close friends, Mr. Genest was happy. He was highly motivated by his many artistic projects, was well supported and had recently gotten engaged. In the coroner's opinion, the investigation did not reveal a clear and unequivocal intention to end his life on Mr. Genest's part.

The possibility of an accidental fall cannot be ruled out. Some of Mr. Genest's close friends indicated that he had a habit of sitting on the railing of the building's balcony when he went out to smoke. Given that habit and the fact that Mr. Genest was highly intoxicated, it is plausible that he accidently fell from the balcony.

Conclusion

On completing her investigation, Mélissa Gagnon concludes that Rick Stephan Genest died of head trauma further to a fall from a balcony located on the third floor of an apartment building. It was an accidental death.

