QUEBEC CITY, QC, Sept. 8, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - The Honourable J. Michel Doyon, Lieutenant Governor of Quebec, and his wife, Ms. Pauline Théberge, are greatly saddened by the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II earlier today.

Princess Elizabeth Alexandra Mary acceded to the throne in 1952 at the age of 25. She thus became the sovereign of the seven independent states of the Commonwealth, including Canada. The year 2022 marks the 70th anniversary of her accession. The Queen has ruled for longer than any other Monarch in British history.

Lieutenant Governor J. Michel Doyon states: "I will remember Her Majesty the Queen for her sense of duty and her devotion to her royal duties during the longest reign in the history of the monarchy. In these circumstances, my wife Pauline and I want to express our consideration and respect for this remarkable and exceptional woman. "

