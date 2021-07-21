Death of an inmate from Willow Cree Healing Lodge Français
DUCK LAKE, SK, July 21, 2021 /CNW/ - Correctional Service Canada
On July 20, 2021, Eugene Desjarlais, an inmate from Willow Cree Healing Lodge, a minimum security federal institution, died while unlawfully at large following his escape from this facility on July 13, 2021.
At the time of his death, Mr. Desjarlais had been serving a sentence of two years, five months, and two days for Breaking and Entering with Intent to Commit x2 since March 11, 2021.
The inmate's next of kin have been notified of his death. The Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) extends its condolences to the family.
