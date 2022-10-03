SAINTE-ANNE-DES-PLAINES, QC, Oct. 3, 2022 /CNW/ - On September 30, 2022, Jean-Denis Blouin, an inmate from Regional Reception Centre, died while in our custody.

At the time of death, the offender had been serving a federal sentence of four years since September 8, 2022, for sexual exploitation.

The inmate's next of kin have been notified.

As in all cases involving the death of an inmate, the Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) will review the circumstances. CSC policy requires that the coroner be notified.

SOURCE Correctional Services of Canada

For further information: Media Relations, Quebec Region, [email protected]