LAVAL, QC, Dec. 30, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - On December 25, 2021, Daniel Gendron, an inmate from the Federal Training Centre, died while in our custody.

At the time of his death, Mr. Gendron, 52 years old, had been serving, since June 14, 2013, an indeterminate sentence for kidnapping, unlawful confinement and holding for ransom with a firearm, assault with a weapon, robbery and various other offences.

The inmate's next of kin have been notified.

As in all cases involving the death of an inmate, Correctional Service Canada (CSC) will review the circumstances. CSC policy requires that the police and the coroner be notified.

Associated links

CSC Website

Commissioner's Directive: Death of an Inmate

Deaths in custody

SOURCE Correctional Services Canada - Quebec

For further information: Media Relations, Quebec Region, Media.GEN-Q[email protected]