Death of an inmate from Stony Mountain Institution

STONY MOUNTAIN, MB, April 26, 2020 /CNW/ - Correctional Service Canada

On April 26, 2020, Farron Cory Rowan, an inmate from Stony Mountain Institution died while in our custody.

At the time of his death, Mr. Rowan, 32 years old, had been serving a sentence of 3 years, 5 months and 1 day for Take Motor Vehicle/Vessel without Consent and Robbery since September 11, 2018.

The inmate's next of kin have been notified of his death.

As in all cases involving the death of an inmate, Correctional Service Canada (CSC) will review the circumstances. CSC policy requires that the police and the coroner be notified.

