Death of an inmate from Stony Mountain Institution
Apr 26, 2020, 14:53 ET
STONY MOUNTAIN, MB, April 26, 2020 /CNW/ - Correctional Service Canada
On April 26, 2020, Farron Cory Rowan, an inmate from Stony Mountain Institution died while in our custody.
At the time of his death, Mr. Rowan, 32 years old, had been serving a sentence of 3 years, 5 months and 1 day for Take Motor Vehicle/Vessel without Consent and Robbery since September 11, 2018.
The inmate's next of kin have been notified of his death.
As in all cases involving the death of an inmate, Correctional Service Canada (CSC) will review the circumstances. CSC policy requires that the police and the coroner be notified.
SOURCE Correctional Services of Canada Prairie Region
For further information: Kelly Dae Dash, Media Relations and Outreach Advisor, Prairie Regional Headquarters, [email protected], 306-241-0340
