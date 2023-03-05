STONY MOUNTAIN, MB, March 5, 2023 /CNW/ - On March 4, 2023, an inmate from Stony Mountain Institution died while in our custody. The individual's name has been anonymized to comply with a court-ordered publication ban.

At the time of death, the inmate had been serving a sentence of six years, six months and 22 days for sexual interference and invitation to sexual touching since February 2, 2022.

The inmate's next of kin have been notified.

As in all cases involving the death of an inmate, the Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) will review the circumstances. CSC policy requires that the police and the coroner be notified.

