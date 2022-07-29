EDMONTON, AB, July 29, 2022 /CNW/ - On July 27, 2022, Bretton Fisher, an inmate from Edmonton Institution, died while in our custody following a serious assault.

The Edmonton Police Service and the Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) are currently investigating the incident.

At the time of death, the inmate had been serving, since July 16, 2020, a sentence of 7 years, 5 months, and 22 days for aggravated assault; break, enter and commit; possession of a weapon contrary to a prohibition order; and robbery with use of a firearm.

The inmate's next of kin have been notified.

The CSC takes the death of an inmate very seriously. At this time, no further information is available while the investigation is underway.

Associated links

CSC Website

Commissioner's Directive: Death of an Inmate

Deaths in custody

Edmonton Institution

SOURCE Correctional Services of Canada Prairie Region

For further information: Jeff Campbell, Regional Communications Manager, Prairie Region - Correctional Service of Canada, [email protected]