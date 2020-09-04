Death of an inmate from Edmonton Institution

EDMONTON, AB, Sept. 4, 2020 /CNW/ - On September 3, 2020, Cage Burnstick, an inmate from Edmonton Institution, died while in our custody.

At the time of his death, Mr. Burnstick had been serving a sentence of 16 years, 1 month and 22 days for Robbery x4, Utter Threat to Cause Death/Harm, Offences under the Alberta Traffic Safety Act x3, Assault, Unlawfully at Large, Possession of Schedule I/II Substance for Purposes of Trafficking, Possession of Restricted Firearm with Ammunition, Possession of a Weapon Contrary to Prohibition Order, Possession of Weapon for Dangerous Purposes, Possession of Property Obtained by Crime, and Utter Counterfeit Money since May 28, 2008.

The inmate's next of kin have been notified of his death.

As in all cases involving the death of an inmate, Correctional Service Canada (CSC) will review the circumstances. CSC policy requires that the police and the coroner be notified.

Associated links

CSC Website

Commissioner's Directive: Death of an Inmate

Deaths in custody

Edmonton Institution

SOURCE Correctional Services of Canada Prairie Region

For further information: Barbara Sagh, Assistant Warden Management Services, Edmonton Institution, 780-472-4904