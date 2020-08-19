Death of an inmate from Eagle Women's Lodge

WINNIPEG, MB, Aug. 19, 2020 /CNW/ - On August 18, 2020, Nikki Alfonso, an inmate from Eagle Women's Lodge, a multi-level security women's healing lodge, died while unlawfully at large following her escape from this facility on August 2, 2020.

At the time of her death, Ms. Alfonso, 31 years old, had been serving a sentence of 4 years and 6 months for Fail to Attend Court, Fail to Comply with Probation Order x3, Material Benefit from Sexual Services, Assault with a weapon x2, and Unlawfully in Dwelling House since June 11, 2018.

The inmate's next of kin have been notified of her death. The Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) extends its condolences to the family.

Jeff Campbell, Regional Manager - Communications, Regional Headquarters Prairie Regions, Correctional Service Canada