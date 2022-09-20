DONNACONA, QC, Sept. 20, 2022 /CNW/ - On September 17, 2022, Sylvain Lévesque Bazinet, an inmate at Donnacona Institution, died while in our custody.

At the time of death, the offender had been serving a third federal sentence of five years, four months and 15 days since March 16, 2018, for felonies of robbery, assault causing bodily injury, failure to comply with a condition, failure to comply and unlawful release.

The inmate's next of kin have been notified.

As in all cases involving the death of an inmate, the Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) will review the circumstances. CSC policy requires the coroner be notified.

