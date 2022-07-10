SAINTE-ANNE-DES-PLAINES, QC, July 10, 2022 /CNW/ -

On July 10, 2022, Maurice Boucher, an inmate under medical care at Archambault Institution, died while in our custody of apparent natural causes.

At the time of his death, Mr. Boucher had been serving an indeterminate sentence for two counts of first-degree murder, attempted murder, conspiracy to commit murder, assault with a weapon, and carrying a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

The inmate's next of kin have been notified of his death.

As in all cases involving the death of an inmate, the Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) will review the circumstances. CSC policy requires the coroner be notified.

