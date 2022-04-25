SAINTE-ANNE-DES-PLAINES, QC, April 25, 2022 /CNW/ - On April 25, 2022, Donald Cormier, an inmate from Archambault Institution, died while in our custody of apparent natural causes.

At the time of death, Mr. Cormier had been serving an indeterminate sentence since August 26, 1992, for second degree murders, attempted murders, robbery, use of a firearm and kidnapping.

The inmate's next of kin have been notified of his death.

As in all cases involving the death of an inmate, the Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) will review the circumstances. CSC policy requires that the police and the coroner be notified.

