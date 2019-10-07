Dearborn Ford workers ratify new agreement

KAMLOOPS, BC, Oct. 7, 2019 /CNW/ - Unifor 10-B members working at Dearborn Ford (a subsidiary of Cam Clark Auto Group) have voted to ratify a new three-year collective agreement that includes wage increases and a pension enhancement.

"The new collective agreement at Dearborn Ford is the result of tough bargaining and impressive solidarity," said Jerry Dias, Unifor National President. "The bargaining committee and the entire unit should be proud of their work."

After a turbulent start to bargaining that included a bad faith bargaining complaint from Unifor, the 43 members of 10-B ratified a new collective agreement with 2.5 per cent wage increase per year, improved overtime provisions, stronger sick leave languages, work retention gains, and a 0.25 per cent pension increase.

"I'm very proud of what we accomplished and overcame during this round of bargaining," said Rene Pellerin, President of Unifor Local 10-B. "Solidarity with their bargaining committee made a difference at the negotiating table."

Pellerin added, "Unifor Local 10-B has had a good working relationship with Dearborn Ford (Cam Clark Group) and we hope to build on that relationship going forward."

