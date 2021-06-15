"A well-deserved congratulations to Deanna, winner of the Scotiabank Photography Award, whose art tells an important story about our country and its history," says Laura Curtis Ferrera, Chief Marketing Officer, Scotiabank. "At Scotiabank, we believe the arts enrich our communities and our society in significant ways. Through the Scotiabank Photography Award, we're proud to help elevate the careers of some of Canada's most accomplished and gifted artists, particularly during these challenging times."

Read more about Deanna's history and the inspiration behind her work here.

The Scotiabank Photography Award recognizes the achievements of established mid-to-late career artists, by engaging Canadians and raising awareness through photographic art of the issues and forces of our time. It was co-founded by Scotiabank and Canadian photographer, Edward Burtynsky with a goal of recognizing and accelerating artists' careers as they reach the next level of national and international recognition.

"It is a great pleasure to recognize Deanna Bowen as the 2021 Scotiabank Photography Award winner. Deanna's deeply personal connection to her art – in particular her photography – immerses the viewer in a brilliantly potent documentation of genealogy, race, and migration in Canada," says Edward Burtynsky, co-founder of the Scotiabank Photography Award and Chair of the jury. "Her solo exhibition during the 2022 Scotiabank CONTACT Photography Festival should not be missed."

Annie MacDonell of Toronto, Ontario, Dawit L. Petros of Montreal, Quebec and Greg Staats of Toronto/Six Nations of the Grand River Territory, Ontario, were also finalists for the 2021 Award and will each receive cash prizes of $10,000. The 2021 Scotiabank Photography Award Nominees represent the result of an annual Canada-wide search for excellence. The Scotiabank Photography Award is peer-reviewed at every stage of the nomination and adjudication process and nominees must meet eligibility criteria.

The 2021 Scotiabank Photography Award jury includes:

Edward Burtynsky, Artist, Jury chair

Sophie Hackett, Curator, Photography at the Art Gallery of Ontario (AGO)

Dr. Kenneth Montague, Art Collector & Curator

Brian Sholis, Editor, Curator/Writer

For more information about the Scotiabank Photography Award, please visit www.scotiabank.com/photoaward.

