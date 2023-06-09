GATINEAU, QC, June 9, 2023 /CNW/ -

For the federal by-elections in Notre-Dame -de-Grâce–Westmount ( Quebec ), Oxford ( Ontario ), Winnipeg South Centre ( Manitoba ) and Portage–Lisgar ( Manitoba ), electors can vote by special ballot and return it by mail or in person at their local Elections Canada office. Deadlines apply.

Returning special ballots by mail:

Electors who want to vote by special ballot and return it by mail should apply for a special ballot voting kit as soon as possible. Electors need to allow enough time to submit their application, receive their special ballot voting kit, and send their completed ballot to Elections Canada.

Once electors have applied to vote by special ballot, they cannot change their mind and vote in person at advance polls or on election day.

Electors in Notre-Dame -de-Grâce–Westmount, Oxford, Winnipeg South Centre and Portage–Lisgar can complete an application online. They can also call Elections Canada to request a paper form, print one from the website or get one at the Elections Canada office in their riding. Electors must include proof of their identity and address with their application.

; electors can check elections.ca for the voting hours in their riding. If electors request a special ballot ten or fewer days before election day, they should plan to return it in person at the local Elections Canada office.

office. Electors whose address is in Notre-Dame -de-Grâce–Westmount, Oxford, Winnipeg South Centre or Portage–Lisgar but who will be away from their riding on voting days, or who live abroad, can apply online, by mail or by fax. Electors must make sure to return their completed ballot kit to Elections Canada headquarters before Monday, June 19, 6:00 p.m., Eastern time.

Each special ballot voting kit includes a pre-addressed return envelope with prepaid postage.

Voting by special ballot at an Elections Canada office:

Electors can also vote at the Elections Canada office in Notre-Dame -de-Grâce–Westmount, Oxford, Winnipeg South Centre or Portage–Lisgar using the special ballot process. The office is open seven days a week.

-de-Grâce–Westmount, Oxford, Winnipeg South Centre or Portage–Lisgar using the special ballot process. The office is open seven days a week. Contact information for the Elections Canada office in:

office in: Notre-Dame -de-Grâce–Westmount

Oxford



Winnipeg South Centre



Portage–Lisgar

The deadline to apply to vote at a local Elections Canada office is 6:00 p.m., local time, on Tuesday, June 13. Electors who apply at an Elections Canada office may vote there at the same time.

Electors who want information about the health and safety measures in place at voting locations during these by-elections should visit elections.ca or call us at 1-800-463-6868.

Elections Canada is an independent, non-partisan agency that reports directly to Parliament.

