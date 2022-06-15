Deadline for Scholarship Applications for Bachelor of Disability Management degree Extended to July 15, 2022

The deadline for students to apply for a Scholarship for the fall 2022 semester has been extended to July 15, 2022.

Accessibility legislation motivates scholarship applicants

As Accessibility Standards in Canada become widely adopted in public and private organizations, expertise in Disability Management is becoming increasingly relevant. For example in British Columbia under the Accessible BC Act established last year, more than 750 public sector organizations have been charged with creating a "barrier-free BC" starting in September 2022 for their own organizations.

PCU-WHS Senior Academic Lead Susan Patrick notes, "Most students are mature and come with a great work history, and some hold a bachelors or even a masters degree. A big motivation for them to apply is how the changes in legislation are opening up job opportunities."

She continues, "Many are impacted by issues involving disability and want to lend a helping hand, along with taking advantage of a new career. It has meaning for them."

She stresses the advantages of the degree to employers as well. "They gain upskilled employees able to meet the new legislation. I know employers and companies are stepping up to establish disability programs and they need professionals in place."

Flexible part-time program available for students working full-time

PCU-WHS offers both a full-time and part-time BDM degree program. The full-time program includes three to four 12-week long courses each trimester for two years.

For the part-time program, students take one course at a time – 5 per academic year – for four years. Each course is compressed into six weeks. Patrick explains, "The part-time program is designed to fit with students who are working full-time and often have a family."

All courses are online providing further flexibility.

The scholarships currently offered pay $6,500 annually for students in the two-year full-time program, which covers most of their tuition costs. Part-time scholarship students receive $3,250 annually for four years (for BC residents) or through the spring 2024 trimester (for Canadian residents outside of BC).

Scholarship opportunities currently available

The Bachelor of Disability Management scholarship opportunity for Canadian permanent residents located outside of BC is funded by the Government of Canada's Sectoral Initiatives Program.

The scholarship opportunity for BC permanent residents to enroll in the BDM degree is available with funding provided by a BC provincial Workforce Development Agreement grant.

For both scholarships, applicants must have completed a two-year diploma or other relevant educational prerequisites which provide 60 transferrable credits in a range of disciplines. Alternatively, prospective students can apply for flexible admission based on 5 to 10 years of related work experience and career education. In all cases, the deadline for applications in July 15, 2022.

How to Apply

Qualified applicants are accepted on a first-come, first-qualified basis. They must provide transcripts, two letters from employers confirming work history, and write a reflective essay.

Full details on the Scholarship and the degree program can be found on the PCU-WHS website.

Scholarship for Canadian Residents:

https://www.pcu-whs.ca/programs/bdm/scholarship-opportunities-for-canadian-residents/

Scholarship for BC Residents:

https://www.pcu-whs.ca/programs/bdm/scholarship-opportunities-for-bc-residents/

SOURCE National Institute of Disability Management and Research

For further information: For media inquiries and interviews, please contact: Wolfgang Zimmermann, Executive Director, National Institute of Disability Management and Research (NIDMAR), Tel: 778-421-0821 ext. 201, Email: [email protected]