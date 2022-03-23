Deadline Approaches for Scholarship Applicants to World-Renowned Bachelor of Disability Management Program

"Graduates of the Bachelor of Disability Management program are actively improving the wellbeing of persons with a mental or physical impairment and facilitating their return to work in BC, across Canada, and around the world," Tweet this

"Graduates of the Bachelor of Disability Management program are actively improving the wellbeing of persons with a mental or physical impairment and facilitating their return to work in BC, across Canada, and around the world," says Wolfgang Zimmermann, Executive Director of NIDMAR. He adds: "The longer an injured person is away from work, the chances of them ever returning – to any kind of work – diminishes dramatically, which comes at enormous social and economic cost."

This one-time scholarship funding to NIDMAR is generously supported through the Government of Canada's Sectoral Initiatives Program and through a Workforce Development grant from the Government of British Columbia.

Applicants from across Canada outside of BC may qualify for the federal government-funded scholarships, while applicants from within BC may qualify for scholarships under the BC government's grant program.

"Do it," says Shanna Ramm, a recent graduate. "In my opinion, Pacific Coast University for Workplace Health Sciences, in association with NIDMAR – the National Institute of Disability Management and Research, is the only place to get your disability management degree. The program has improved my understanding and ability to make a positive difference in people's lives."

Says graduate Laura Harrison: "This program helped me learn about the relevant legislation, return-to-work case management skills, and how to connect everything. I really encourage people to take advantage of this wonderful opportunity."

For more details on the Bachelor of Disability Management program and to make a scholarship application, please contact The National Institute of Disability Management and Research (NIDMAR) by email at: [email protected]

Detailed information regarding these opportunities can be found at: www.nidmar.ca

SOURCE National Institute of Disability Management and Research

For further information: please contact Wolfgang Zimmermann, Executive Director, National Institute of Disability Management and Research (NIDMAR), Tel: 778-421-0821, Email: [email protected]