What is happening?

OTTAWA, ON, May 8, 2023 /CNW/ - 2150038 Alberta Inc. (the proponent) is proposing the De Havilland Field Project, a new aviation park located about 11 kilometres west of Strathmore, Alberta. The Impact Assessment Agency of Canada (the Agency) invites the public and Indigenous Peoples to review the summary of the Initial Project Description and provide comments on the proposed project. This will help the Agency prepare a summary of issues for the proponent and decide whether the project should undergo an impact assessment.

How can I participate?

Comments should be submitted online by visiting the project home page on the Canadian Impact Assessment Registry (reference number 84552). The summary of the Initial Project Description is also available on the Registry. Participants who wish to provide their input in a different format can contact the Agency by writing to [email protected].

Submit your comments online in either official language by 11:59 p.m. on June 7, 2023. All comments received will be published online as part of the project file.

Participant funding will be available to eligible participants during this comment period and details will be announced shortly on the Registry. The Agency will retroactively reimburse eligible participants for their participation in this first comment period.

Virtual Information Sessions

The Agency invites the public and Indigenous Peoples to attend a virtual information session via Zoom to learn more about the project, the impact assessment process, and how to submit comments on the summary of the Initial Project Description.

Please note French information sessions will be offered upon request.

English Sessions

May 16, 2023 , from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. MT

, from May 18, 2023 , from 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. MT

For information on how to attend a session, please visit the project home page on the Registry. If you have any questions or wish to request a French information session, please contact the Agency using the project email above.

Will there be more opportunities to participate?

This is the first federal comment period for the project. If the Agency determines a federal impact assessment is required, the public and Indigenous Peoples will have additional opportunities to comment over the course of the impact assessment process.

What is the proposed project?

2150038 Alberta Inc. is proposing the construction and operation of an aviation park located about 11 kilometres west of Strathmore, Alberta. As proposed, the De Havilland Field Project would include the construction of a new aerodrome, including an airplane runway with a length of 2042 metres, an aircraft manufacturing facility, a new highway interchange and other related infrastructure. The proposed project site would occupy about 598 hectares of existing private farmland.

