DBS Developments Puts Wellness First for 2Fifteen Residents with New Frame Fitness and Lifted Movement Partnerships

Forest Hill luxured purpose-built rental, 2Fifteen, will now feature digitally connected pilates reformer by Frame Fitness and industry-leading equipment by Lifted Movement as part of their amenity wellness program

TORONTO, Aug. 28, 2024 /CNW/ - DBS Developments , with over 60 years of experience in crafting condominiums and purpose-built rentals across the GTA, is pleased to announce a new partnership with Canadian fitness brands Frame Fitness and Lifted Movement . Expanding on their wellness program, offering residents the opportunity to indulge in guided fitness classes, yoga sessions, and more, DBS Developments is now also bringing in new, state-of-the-art equipment by the brands.

Located in the heart of Forest Hill, the luxury purpose-built rental residences at 2Fifteen is collaborating with fitness brands motivated by function and design to bring sought after premium wellness offerings for residents as part of their amenity package. The program will include varied fitness sessions and regularly scheduled wellness events with a special focus on tailoring each experience to the resident. The modern fitness center equipped with industry-leading exercise machines and free weights will be available to residents through this new program.

Residents now have access to the new digitally connected Pilates Reformer by Frame Fitness offering on-demand classes with expert guidance exclusively for 2Fifteen residents. The sleek tech-enabled reformer is known for improving strength, flexibility, and posture. With cutting-edge and modern technology, Frame's patent-pending equipment can transform the resident's workout experience regardless of height, weight or body type. The dual spring technology provided a single platform with the unparalleled functionality of having two platforms.

Through the Lifted Movement partnership, residents now have access to the brand's elevated collection of free weights housed on the elegant Arc Duo system . Created by the founders of Saje Natural Wellness, the equipment is precision engineered from recycled steel, powder coated soft white and accented with Carrara marble ends. This new décor-inspired fitness brand is here to change the narrative of what it means to be fit, ensuring that wellness is always within reach for 2Fifteen's residents.

By integrating top-of-the-line fitness equipment and wellness programs into 2Fifteen, DBS Developments ensures residents have the tools and opportunities to maintain a healthy and active lifestyle right at their doorstep.

"In today's fast paced world, the importance of health and wellness cannot be overstated. Prioritizing physical and mental well-being is essential for a balanced lifestyle. At DBS Developments, we believe in bringing our residents the best wellness experiences. Integrating our partnership with Canadian fitness brands - Frame Fitness and Lifted Movement - reflects our dedication to fostering a healthy lifestyle for our 2Fifteen community," said Bryan Levy, CEO at DBS Developments.

Residents will also receive 15% off Lifted Movement products and 10% Frame Fitness products that they can purchase for their suites.

