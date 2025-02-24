DBS Developments Announces Occupancy at 100 Eastdale Ave. in Bela Square, First New Purpose-Built Rental Community in Toronto's Main-Danforth Area in Over 50 Years

Bela Square introduces a much-needed, modern housing option to the Main-Danforth neighbourhood, which has long been dominated by aging rental stock. Until recently, Toronto's rental market left residents with two main choices: affordable housing with average quality or high-priced apartments. Bela Square offers a rare middle ground - attainable, high-quality rental living designed for both individuals and families.

Located in a sought-after neighbourhood, Bela Square residents can enjoy the best of both worlds - a peaceful, nature-filled environment paired with urban convenience. Residents are just a 15-minute walk away from Main Street Station (TTC Line 2), giving them easy access to downtown Toronto, and Danforth GO Station, for quick access to the city and beyond. The

community is also nestled within a two-minute walk to Taylor Creek Park and an eight-minute walk to Dentonia Park, offering residents direct access to lush green spaces, trails, and outdoor activities. At the same time, they benefit from easy access to urban amenities, making it an ideal location for those seeking both tranquility and convenience.

DBS Developments has owned and managed the property, including the existing buildings at 2 Secord Ave. and 90 Eastdale Ave., for nearly three decades. As the team explored opportunities to enhance the area, DBS Developments identified a critical lack of high-quality rental housing. After years of planning and evaluating different site plans, DBS designed a multi-tower community that would address this need for quality housing while also offering thoughtfully curated amenities and management services.

"Today, purpose-built rental developments like Bela Square have become essential to addressing the city's housing needs," says Bryan Levy, CEO of DBS Developments. "Bela Square brings a fresh approach to Toronto's rental market, where high-quality, attainable rental solutions are scarce, and larger family units are even more rare. We've designed this community to provide long-term rental solutions with the same level of quality and amenities that one would expect in a high-end condominium."

The suites at Bela Square range in size from 463 sq.ft to 1306 sq.ft across both 94 Eastdale Ave. and 100 Eastdale Ave. A key highlight of the community is the availability of three- and four-bedroom suites, an increasingly rare find in today's market. These larger layouts cater to families looking for more space at attainable price points.

Bela Square Suite Mix and Starting Prices:

One Bedroom starting at $2125 per month

starting at per month One Bedroom + Den starting at $2430 per month

starting at per month Two Bedrooms starting at $2800 per month

starting at per month Two Bedrooms + Den starting at $3350 per month

starting at per month Three Bedrooms starting at $3300 per month

starting at per month Three Bedrooms + Deb starting at $4000 per month

starting at per month Four Bedrooms starting at $4100 per month

Along with spacious layouts, Bela Square prioritizes top-tier property management, ensuring a well-maintained community. DBS' dedicated management teams at DBS Communities oversee all facets of property operation and deliver exceptional curated services for all residents. Bela Square also offers enhanced security with a private street through the community.

Bela Square is designed with premium features typically found in high-quality condominiums. Residents will enjoy keyless entry, full-size stainless steel appliances, designer cabinetry, luxury vinyl flooring, and individually controlled heating and cooling. Each suite includes in-suite stacked laundry machines, and flexible layouts with built-in outlets for TVs. The community also offers premium amenities, including a fitness centre, yoga studio, TRX room, co-working lounge, private dining lounge, and games room at 100 Eastdale. Meanwhile, 94 Eastdale features a fitness centre, children's playroom, pet spa, and theatre room. Residents will also benefit from a common community park, outdoor pool, splash pad, garden, dog run, and EV charging stations for environmentally conscious residents, making Bela Square a well-rounded community in every sense.

DBS Developments is setting a new benchmark for rental housing in Toronto. By blending functionality with sophisticated design, Bela Square offers a rare combination of attainable, family-sized suites, and premium amenities - all managed with long-term stability in mind.

To view renderings of 100 Eastdale Ave. and amenities, click here .

About DBS Developments

DBS Developments functions as a fully integrated real estate development company specializing in designing, developing, and constructing condominium residences and purpose-built rental properties. Named after founder David Bela Salomon, DBS brings its communities to new heights, working hand-in-hand with its in-house property management team to handle all aspects of property operations to deliver exceptional customer service to residents. With over 60 years and three generations of development and management experience, DBS Developments set out to create a new standard for residential communities and has assembled an unparalleled team to bring their vision together. DBSdevelopments.ca

