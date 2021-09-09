"Growing up in Canada and being such a diehard football and soccer fan, young Will would have gotten a real kick out of being able to watch every NFL game and every soccer match all in one place, anywhere and anytime I wanted," said Toronto native Arnett. "What DAZN has done for my fellow Canadians is seriously game-changing and with all of the best football at your fingertips, I can only hope you'll be giving my two favorite teams – Liverpool F.C. and the New York Jets – some extra Canuck love from up in the Great White North."

For sports fans, DAZN remains the go-to destination in Canada with more live football than anyone else, including nonstop access to:

Every single NFL game, live through NFL Game Pass including preseason, regular season, and the playoffs (including the Super Bowl)

NFL RedZone – seven hours of nonstop football every Sunday including every touchdown

Every single Premier League, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Women's Champions League, and UEFA Europa League soccer match – all exclusively on DAZN

Other major domestic men's and women's European soccer league matches and hundreds of Major League Soccer games

DAZN's slate of football and soccer original programming also continues to expand, with even more exclusive content all season long to keep fans on the pulse of their favourite sport including:

Rookie Diaries returning for a second season and starring rising Canadian rookie star Chuba Hubbard . Hosted by Canadian sportscaster Adnan Virk and featuring ongoing check-ins and interviews with Carolina Panthers running back Hubbard throughout the entire NFL season as well as self-filmed, behind-the-scenes VLOG content, the documentary-style show will give fans back home an exclusive and exciting peek into every aspect of his rookie year.

returning for a second season and starring rising Canadian rookie star . Hosted by Canadian sportscaster and featuring ongoing check-ins and interviews with Carolina Panthers running back Hubbard throughout the entire NFL season as well as self-filmed, behind-the-scenes VLOG content, the documentary-style show will give fans back home an exclusive and exciting peek into every aspect of his rookie year. The DAZN Soccer Show joining the roster as a brand new weekly studio show for soccer fanatics, covering all aspects of the beautiful game and hosted by the refreshingly irreverent crew from Footy Prime The Podcast – dynamic hosts James Sharman and Brendan Dunlop , soccer legends Danny Dichio and Craig Forrest , voiceover talent Jeff Cole and producer/presenter Dan Wong .

joining the roster as a brand new weekly studio show for soccer fanatics, covering all aspects of the beautiful game and hosted by the refreshingly irreverent crew from Footy Prime The Podcast – dynamic hosts and , soccer legends and , voiceover talent and producer/presenter . NFL documentary series Hard Knocks, part of NFL Films' extensive content library subscribers have unlimited access to and which this season provides an unfiltered, all-access look at the Dallas Cowboys.

"It's another season of nonstop football on DAZN and we look forward to continuing to offer Canadian fans their sport, when and where they want – whether it's live from the comfort of home, at various local watering holes as fans begin to gather and reunite again, or catching up on all the best highlights and action on their phone," said Norm Lem, SVP, DAZN Canada. "We are proud to remain the go-to football destination for Canadians where they can tune in to every single NFL game, the most prestigious international men's and women's soccer, fun original shows, and much, much more."

Canadians can watch DAZN anywhere on any device, including living room smart TVs, PCs, mobile phones, tablets, streaming sticks and game consoles. Fans can sign up for DAZN at www.DAZN.com or by downloading the DAZN app.

