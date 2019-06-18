Dawn Foods Announces 2019 Sweetest Bakery in Canada Contest

BRAMPTON, Ontario, June 18, 2019 /CNW/ -- Bakery manufacturer and ingredient supplier Dawn Foods today announced the kickoff of its second Sweetest Bakery in Canada contest™. With registration already open for interested bakeries, customer voting will open July 1 and run through Sept. 30. Consumers from across the country are invited to cast their vote and help their favourite bakery win the title of Sweetest Bakery in Canada.

"Last year, the Sweetest Bakery in Canada contest was a key touchpoint for our customers – providing an exciting way to help grow their business and engage with their local communities," said Angie Goldberg, Chief Marketing Officer for Dawn Foods. "Heading into our second year, we're expanding the contest to showcase the variety of specialty bakeries throughout the country. With so many ways to win this year, we expect even more bakeries to participate and consumers across the country to take part in the fun and vote for their favourite bakery."

New to the contest this year, category prize winners will be announced in each province or region1. The new localized category winners include: Sweetest Doughnut Shop, Sweetest Cake/Cupcake Shop and Sweetest Bakery. These winners will also receive support from Dawn to help promote their bakeries in their local communities.

The grand prize winner will be announced in October and will receive an all-expenses paid trip for two to participate in a workshop with Dawn's Senior Bakery Application Chef, Melissa Trimmer, to create custom bakery items and learn about the industry's latest trends.

In 2018, the contest's inaugural year, there were more than 353,000 votes for 260 participating bakeries. Most participating bakeries saw sales growth throughout the contest.

Bakeries interested in participating can register now on the contest's website at www.sweetestbakeryincanada.com/register and starting July 1, those interested in voting for their favourite community bakery can enter once per day online or by texting their bakery's unique keyword found in stores to 393939 (standard data and text message rates apply).

For more information about the contest and voting, visit www.sweetestbakeryincanada.com.

About Dawn Food Products, Inc.

Global bakery manufacturer and ingredients supplier Dawn Foods has established itself as the premier bakery service provider, inspiring bakery success every day. Committed to delighting its customers around the world, Dawn Foods delivers the partnership, insights, innovations, products and bakery expertise that empowers them to achieve their aspirations. Headquartered in Jackson, Michigan, Dawn Foods partners with more than 40,000 artisanal and retail bakers, food service leaders and manufacturers located in more than 100 countries and has 5,000 Team Members globally. For nearly 100 years, Dawn Foods has been a trusted advisor to its customers, helping drive their business forward. For more information about the company, its products and culture, please visit www.dawnfoods.com.

1 The provinces/regions include seven dedicated areas: British Columbia, Alberta, Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Ontario, Quebec, and Atlantic Canada (includes Prince Edward Island, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, and Newfoundland).

CONTACT: Bridgit Fletcher Lucy Ayala Zeno Group for Dawn Foods External Communications Manager 312-755-5641 517-841-7509 Bridgit.Fletcher@zenogroup.com Lucy.Ayala@dawnfoods.com

SOURCE Dawn Food Products, Inc.

