Davie Strategic Journey Outlines Path to Generational Success

Shows Davie has entered a defining phase in its 200-year history

Highlights plans to invest, grow and generate value for decades

Showcases Davie as a world class, maritime centre of excellence

Flags Davie's leadership of the Polar icebreaker fleet renewal

LÉVIS, QC, Feb. 23, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Canada's premier shipbuilder today launched "The Davie Strategic Journey: Generation 2040" marking the beginning a new era of sustained success.

The Strategic Journey is Davie's story for its most important stakeholders: employees, governments, investors, partners and the communities it serves. It shows that in almost two centuries of continuous operation, there has never been a more compelling time for the Québec-based shipbuilder.

The publication charts a course from Inocea's 2012 purchase of Davie to its rejuvenation today as Canada's premier shipbuilder. It then looks into the 2040s with Davie as a long-term partner in the National Shipbuilding Strategy (NSS) and a potential exporter of specialized Canadian ships.

Davie is fast emerging as a world class, international maritime centre of excellence, according to the Strategic Journey. In the future, Davie and its partners aim to lead the development of a maritime cluster to rival the likes of Norway focusing on innovative, environmentally sustainable marine technologies. In addition to economic impact, this success will stimulate pride and inspire a new generation of entrepreneurs, industrialists and shipbuilders in Québec and across Canada.

Significant progress has already been made, the Strategic Journey states. For example, Davie's National Icebreaker Centre is leading the renewal of Canada's entire Polar icebreaker fleet. It is also targeting exports in a global market defined by an aged fleet and increasing traffic in ice-covered waters. Canada has also selected Davie as a long-term, through-life support centre for the Royal Canadian Navy (RCN). Davie's Naval Maintenance Centre of Excellence will sustain the RCN's surface combatant fleet for decades to come. In addition, Davie will also lead the rejuvenation of Canada's federal ferry fleet.

Davie will be in a position of unprecedented strength and stability able to invest, grow and generate value. Its already multi-billion-dollar economic impact will increase exponentially, while supporting thousands of people employed directly, and throughout its pan-Canadian supply chain.

Davie will maximize the opportunities before it by investing in its unique facility – already by far Canada's largest, highest capacity and most flexible. Future-proofing this vital national and economic security capability will be a win-win for Canada and, increasingly, the private sector.

Davie's renowned workforce is also showcased. If a task is too complex, absolutely mission critical and with the tightest of deadlines, Davie has and will continue to be the first port of call. Guided by its unique "Davie Spirit", no other Canadian facility designs, builds and sustains complex, ultramodern, super reliable ships like Davie does.

Davie's people will be led into this new era, by the industry's strongest leadership team. Their diverse and complementary skills are backed up by literally centuries of shipbuilding experience. They in turn are overseen by a strengthened Board of Directors comprised of senior Canadian and international business leaders and renowned subject matter experts.

See "The Davie Strategic Journey: Generation 2040" here.

Quotes

James Davies, President & CEO, Davie Shipbuilding

"The Strategic Journey outlines our vision and ambition to pursue a multitude of opportunities where we will deliver tangible, long-term value to our clients and our stakeholders. It is clear Davie is entering a defining period in its history."

Alex Vicefield, Founder & CEO, Inocea Group

"This Strategic Journey shows Davie is far more than just a business. It is a national security asset and a value generator for all Canadians, ensuring the country remains safe and prosperous for generations to come. Our future has never been so bright."

ABOUT DAVIE SHIPBUILDING

Based in Lévis, Québec, Davie is Canada's premier shipbuilder and a global leader in the delivery of specialist, mission-critical vessels to government and commercial customers. Founded in 1825, Davie is Canada's longest-established, largest and highest capacity shipbuilder. Our world-class workforce builds and sustains complex ships that enable our customers to protect national and economic security, or fulfill acute business needs. Find out more at davie.ca.

SOURCE Davie Shipbuilding

For further information: Frederik Boisvert, Vice President, Public Affairs, Chantier Davie, Cell phone: +1-418-455-2759, [email protected]

Related Links

www.davie.ca

