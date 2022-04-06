/CNW Telbec/ - Davie Shipbuilding (Davie) today announced that 86% of its production workers, members of the Syndicat des travailleurs du chantier naval de Lauzon inc. (STCNL) affiliated with the Fédération de l'industrie manufacturière de la Confédération des syndicats nationaux (FIM-CSN), have voted in favor of a groundbreaking new long-term collective agreement.

LÉVIS, QC, April 6, 2022 This new collective agreement will run until June 30, 2030. It will provide stability and predictability as Davie continues on its growth path and implements a comprehensive remodelling of its working environment. The company will offer a forward looking, more flexible and diverse workplace valuing competencies, development through apprenticeships and long-term careers for its workers.

This agreement is the result of colossal joint efforts by the members of the negotiating teams of both STCNL (CSN) and Davie. It will be a driving force supporting Davie's entry into Canada's National Shipbuilding Strategy (NSS).

"We are delighted the negotiated agreement has been strongly supported. It gives Davie and our workers stability and predictability to look forward to a new era of prosperity under the NSS. Together, we can look forward to building Canada a new fleet of seven much-needed icebreakers, including a Polar Class.This new agreement sends a strong signal that "Davie est prêt!"" said James Davies, President and Chief Executive Officer, Davie.

"This groundbreaking deal makes significant adjustments to wages and further strengthens Davie's position as an employer of choice offering rewarding careers and the brightest of futures," concluded Mr Davies.



About Davie Shipbuilding

Based in Lévis, Québec, Davie is Canada's premier shipbuilder and a global leader in the delivery of specialist, mission-critical vessels to government and commercial customers. Founded in 1825, Davie is Canada's longest-established, largest and highest capacity shipbuilder. Our world-class workforce builds and sustains complex ships that enable our customers to protect national and economic security, or fulfill acute business needs. Find out more at davie.ca.

