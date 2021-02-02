Davie Polar Icebreaker Program Confirms GE as Strategic Partner

Canada's Polar is the flagship of the National Icebreaker Centre

GE offers first-rate electrical propulsion and power systems

Davie is ready to begin work on Polar today and deliver ship early

LÉVIS, QC, Feb. 2, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Davie, Canada's premier builder of Polar and ice-capable ships, today welcomed GE as a strategic partner in its Polar Icebreaker program, which is the flagship of Canada's National Icebreaker Centre (NIC).

Launched in August 2020, the NIC is a centre of excellence for Polar technologies and Arctic expertise. It reflects Davie's role as Canada's icebreaking partner and builder of the new icebreaker fleet, under the National Shipbuilding Strategy (NSS). This will create thousands of good jobs, a vibrant world-class maritime cluster in Québec and drive exports of Canadian innovation.

Canada's current Polar Icebreakers are very old. CCGS Louis S. St-Laurent is deep into its sixth decade and CCGS Terry Fox is fast approaching 40 years in service. A new Polar class will enable Canada to maintain a continuous Arctic presence benefiting all Canadians, including the northern communities, enabling ice-choked trade, supporting Arctic sovereignty and protecting the Polar environment.

GE's Power Conversion business offer a full spectrum of best-in-class integrated electrical propulsion and power systems, including its SEAJETTM podded propulsion units. The ice-class range of SEAJETTM – a technology jointly developed with AETC Sapphire – is available for Polar Class notation, with a power range of 7.5 MW to 15 MW. In the SEAJETTM system the electric motor is housed in the hull mounted pod and directly connected to the propellor, freeing up cargo and operational space in the ship. Manoeuvrability and efficiency are greatly improved, and total fuel consumption and exhaust emissions are reduced. Customizable for different ship types, with simplified installation, SEAJETTM pods can enhance performance in an array of commercial, offshore marine, and ice-breaking ships.

Davie is fully capable and ready to begin work on the Polar today. Davie is Canada's only mega-yard with 50% of total capacity, able to build up to eight large, complex ships simultaneously. The 150-metre Polar will be easily accommodated in Davie's 351-metre Champlain Dry Dock. An integrated build schedule would ensure Polar would complement other Davie programs such as the six Program Icebreakers (PIBs) it is set to build under the NSS. In fact, it would facilitate a steep learning curve and economies of scale to significantly benefit both programs by mitigating cost, schedule and performance risks.

Moreover, a recent analysis conducted for Davie by Deloitte1, drawing on ISED and StatCan numbers, concluded that building Polar Icebreakers at Davie will generate up to 2,500 well-paid jobs, engage over 1,300 suppliers (with 900+ in Québec) and contribute up to $2.5 bn to the Canadian economy.

GE joins Vard and Serco as partner in Davie's Polar program. Davie expects to soon announce steel, critical systems and other service partners.

____________________________________________ 1 Davie Shipbuilding Economic and Social Contribution Study. © 2020 Deloitte LLP and affiliated entities. See Executive Summary here

Quotes

James Davies, President & CEO, Davie Shipbuilding

"We welcome GE to our Polar program. Their leading-edge propulsion system combined with decades of icebreaker experience and electric and power system capabilities are unsurpassed. Their inclusion also greatly strengthens Canada's National Icebreaker Centre. Together, we can ensure the Polar is stimulating the post-pandemic economy and protecting Canada's Arctic interests into the far future."

Philippe Piron, President & CEO, GE Power Conversion

"GE are ready to begin work with Davie Shipbuilding to deliver Canada's new generation of Polar Class ships. GE and Davie skills are complementary. GE are prepared to deliver the robust systems and equipment that are essential for the powerful Polar Class ships that Davie will build for Canada. We are excited to have the opportunity to strengthen Canada's National Icebreaker Centre under Davie's leadership, and we look forward to engaging broadly with Canada's marine industry."

Quick facts: Why Polar Can Only be Built at Davie

Canada's centre of excellence full service offering and strategic capability

full service offering and strategic capability Huge positive impact on jobs and the economy

and the economy Strategic partners secured are the best in the icebreaker business

are the best in the icebreaker business Canada's only mega-yard ready and able to begin Polar now

ready and able to begin Polar now Polar is design-ready and work can start immediately

and work can start immediately Early delivery ahead of government's schedule to serve all Canadians

ahead of government's schedule to serve all Canadians Davie builds multiple ships at once with zero program conflicts

For more information go to icebreakercentre.ca

ABOUT DAVIE SHIPBUILDING

Based in Lévis, Québec, Davie is Canada's premier shipbuilder and a global leader in the delivery of specialist, mission-critical vessels to government and commercial customers. Founded in 1825, Davie is Canada's longest-established, largest and highest capacity shipbuilder. Our world-class workforce builds and sustains complex ships that enable our customers to protect national and economic security, or fulfill acute business needs. Find out more at davie.ca.

ABOUT GE

About GE's Power Conversion business

GE's Power Conversion business applies the science and systems of power conversion to help drive the electric transformation of the world's energy infrastructure. Designing and delivering advanced motor, drive and control technologies that evolve today's industrial processes for a cleaner, more productive future, it serves specialized sectors such as energy, marine, industry and all related services. gepowerconversion.com

About GE

GE (NYSE:GE) drives the world forward by tackling its biggest challenges. By combining world-class engineering with software and analytics, GE helps the world work more efficiently, reliably, and safely. For more than 125 years, GE has invented the future of industry, and today it leads new paradigms in additive manufacturing, materials science, and data analytics. GE people are global, diverse and dedicated, operating with the highest integrity and passion to fulfill GE's mission and deliver for our customers. www.ge.com

SOURCE Davie Shipbuilding

For further information: Kate Inglis, GE Power Conversion, +44 (0) 7766 991040, [email protected]

Related Links

www.davie.ca

