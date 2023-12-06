MONTREAL, Dec. 6, 2023 /CNW/ - DAVIDsTEA Inc. (TSXV: DTEA) ("DAVIDsTEA" or the "Company"), a leading tea merchant in North America, announced today the Company is increasing its donation program efforts for the third consecutive year. Starting December 2023, DAVIDsTEA's community of customers will be able to shop with purpose. Every purchase made during this month at DAVIDsTEA stores and www.davidstea.com will equal one cup of tea donated to Canadian frontline heroes until the two million milestone is reached.

DAVIDsTEA Reaching Donation Goal: Two Million Cups (CNW Group/DAVIDsTEA)

During the pandemic, DAVIDsTEA began amplifying donation efforts as a way of supporting frontline heroes. Groups of essential workers, such as health care professionals, senior care communities, and education centers, were nominated by customers and employees alike to benefit from the program. Local Canadian communities from coast to coast that have benefited from the program thus far include BC's Mamas for Mamas, Montreal's Shriners Hospital for Children, and the Ottawa Regional Cancer Foundation, among many others.

Having reached its initial one million cups donation milestone in 2022, DAVIDsTEA has set a new goal of reaching two million cups by the end of 2023.

"At DAVIDsTEA we are humbled to continue supporting the hard-working frontline community and spreading joy through tea. We are thrilled to be so close to reaching our two million milestone and engaging our customers on this journey to help us reach this goal and continue offering comfort through tea, one cup at a time," said Sarah Segal, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Brand Officer, DAVIDsTEA. "Looking beyond the two million cup goal, DAVIDsTEA will expand its existing donation programs. In addition to an annual 500K cup donation goal within local communities in Canada, the Company will also sustain its Impact Fund, which supports local and global impact initiatives, such as the Nepal Clean Water project."

About DAVIDsTEA

