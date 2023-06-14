MONTREAL, June 14, 2023 /CNW/ - DAVIDsTEA Inc. (TSXV: DTEA) ("DAVIDsTEA" or the "Company), a leading tea merchant in North America, is pleased to announce the opening of its first in-store Tea Bar outside of the Quebec market on June 16th with a location in their Toronto Eaton Centre store. Responding to consumer demand, the specialty tea retailer first soft launched the Tea Bar concept in its home province of Quebec within the existing store in CF Carrefour Laval in late 2022 and in the Les Galeries de la Capitale store in early 2023. The Toronto Eaton Centre location was intentionally selected as the third location to formally launch the Tea Bar to bring the concept to an even larger Canadian consumer audience, thus initiating the national rollout that will continue throughout the year. By the end of 2023, over 30% of DAVIDsTEA retail locations coast to coast will feature the new Tea Bar, with additional locations opening in Ottawa's Rideau Centre and in Vancouver's Pacific Centre.

"We are eager for this next step in our journey and cannot wait to see how a new focus on tea beverages can open up a world of tea lifestyle and interest for our customers. Crafted, premium, amazing-tasting sparkling tea and tea lattes are a great way to explore our flavours and discover how many ways there are to enjoy loose leaf tea!", shares DAVIDsTEA's Chief Executive Officer and Chief Brand Officer, Sarah Segal.

By leveraging new proprietary technologies, DAVIDsTEA offers a curated menu that accelerates the beverage preparation experience without diluting the specialty component. The Tea Bars offer an exclusively curated, and seasonally changing, menu that showcases the wide variety of beverages at DAVIDsTEA. Consumers can expect to discover hot and iced tea lattes, matcha, along with TeaPop™ and TeaPop™ lemonade. The vegan-friendly menu exclusively features oat milk to amplify the flavour experience and to cater to a wider audience. Through these innovative, handcrafted, to-go beverages, DAVIDsTEA addresses the void in the specialty take-out tea market.

The Tea Bar concept was developed to complement the existing shopping experience and embrace consumer values. As an impact-driven retailer with a strong commitment to sustainability, DAVIDsTEA offers consumers a 10% discount when they bring their own vessel for beverages.

DAVIDsTEA offers a specialty branded selection of high-quality proprietary loose-leaf teas, pre-packaged teas, tea sachets, tea-related accessories and gifts through its e-commerce platform at www.davidstea.com and the Amazon Marketplace, its wholesale customers which include over 3,800 grocery stores and pharmacies, and 18 company-owned stores across Canada. The Company offers primarily proprietary tea blends that are exclusive to the Company, as well as traditional single-origin teas and herbs. Our passion for and knowledge of tea permeates our culture and is rooted in an excitement to explore the taste, health and lifestyle elements of tea. With a focus on innovative flavours, wellness-driven ingredients and organic tea, the Company launches seasonally driven "collections" with a mission of making tea fun and accessible to all. The Company is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.

