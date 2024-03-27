MONTRÉAL, March 27, 2024 /CNW/ - For the third time in La Belle Province, Afrobeats fans are set to welcome the international Nigerian sensation, Davido with special guests French singer Tay C and Haiti's Tony Mix, on Friday, April 19 at Laval's Place Bell. His world tour titled Timeless, is to stop at the phenomenal Madison Square Garden in New York and then in Orlando, Florida.

Davido, the "King of Afrobeats," has been pivotal in globalizing the genre, blending his Nigerian roots with universally appealing sounds. He will be accompanied by the opening acts, Tay C, the singer-songwriter who is enjoying a spectacular rise among French R&B and Afrobeats artists, and the Haitian DJ/singer Tony Mix whose electrifying songs have quickly become anthems within the Caribbean and Afrobeats music lovers.

His latest hit with R&B singer Chris Brown featuring Lojay, Sensational, has garnered more than 100 million streams on YouTube and Spotify alone. Davido's musical career includes many international collaborations to be proud of with the likes of Angélique Kidjo, Lil Baby, and Popcaan, only to name a few. His catchy songs like Unavailable, and classics like the track Fall have made him a household name and generations of fans.

The string of sold-out Afrobeats concerts in Montreal confirms the city's strong cultural pulse and appetite for this genre. The enthusiasm for Afrobeats in Montreal showcases a thriving community eager to embrace and celebrate the rich cultural narratives that this music brings.

Tickets for Davido's Timeless Show on Friday, April 19th are available at ticketmaster.ca and for more information on the artist and the tour, visit iamdavido.com

ABOUT DAVIDO

Davido is an American-born, Nigerian-raised Afrobeats artist with over 2 billion streams. He led FIFA's 2022 World Cup Soundtrack and has sold out London's O2 Arena twice. His third album, "A Better Time," has over 560 million streams, featuring hits like "High" and "Shopping Spree." Davido's influence spans the US and Africa, bridging cultural gaps through music. He founded DMW label in 2016, nurturing talents like Mayorkun and Peruzzi, and is known as the 'King of Afrobeats'.

