DAVID SHARPE, File No. 2021-26 and BRIDGING FINANCE INC., DAVID SHARPE, BRIDGING INCOME FUND LP, BRIDGING MID-MARKET DEBT FUND LP, BRIDGING INCOME RSP FUND, BRIDGING MID-MARKET DEBT RSP FUND, BRIDGING PRIVATE DEBT INSTITUTIONAL LP, BRIDGING REAL ESTATE LENDING FUND LP, BRIDGING SMA 1 LP, BRIDGING INFRASTRUCTURE FUND LP, AND BRIDGING INDIGENOUS IMPACT FUND, File No. 2021-15
Ontario Securities Commission
Jul 06, 2022, 15:35 ET
TORONTO, July 6, 2022 /CNW/ - The Tribunal issued its Reasons for Decision in the above named matters.
A copy of the Reasons and Decision and the Order dated July 5, 2022 are available at capitalmarketstribunal.ca
Ontario Securities Commission
