KIRKLAND, QC, Aug. 30, 2024 /CNW/ - Merck Canada is pleased to announce the appointment of David D. Jones as President and Managing Director, effective September 1st, 2024. Mr. Jones is succeeding Marwan A. Akar, who has held the position since June 2021.

Mr. Akar has been appointed to a position within Merck's global organization. The Merck Canada team sincerely thanks him for his commitment to patients and focus on excellence. During his time in Canada, Mr. Akar successfully led the Canadian organization through post-COVID recovery and was instrumental in developing a dynamic, inclusive and highly collaborative work culture.

Prior to his appointment at Merck Canada, Mr. Jones was Vice President and Executive Officer, Primary Care, Specialty Medicines, Vaccines and Rare Disease for MSD Japan. Throughout his career at Merck, he held multiple U.S. and Global commercial leadership roles across Vaccines, Respiratory, Cardiovascular, Rare Diseases and Anti-Infective therapeutic areas, in addition to leading work to improve patient and business outcomes around the world through data and advanced analytics.

Mr. Jones holds an M.B.A. from the Robert H. Smith School of Business at the University of Maryland and a Bachelor of Science from the University of Maryland Baltimore County (UMBC). He is a graduate of the Merck/Harvard Business School Enterprise Leadership Program, the Executive Leadership Council's Strengthening the Pipeline program, the McKinsey Black Executive Leadership Program, and was named to the Philadelphia Business Journal's 40 under 40 Leaders in 2019.

