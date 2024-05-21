Datacolor® Announces Major Updates to Software Offerings, Plus New Software Maintenance Support Plan

LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J., May 21, 2024 /CNW/ -- Datacolor, a global leader in color management solutions, has released significant software portfolio updates, including the integration of Colibri® support and enhancements to its color matching and quality control (QC) tools.

"Since the acquisition of matchmycolor and its Colibri software solutions last May, our teams have worked tirelessly to align and enhance our state-of-the-art color formulation and management software and services. Our goal is to provide easy-to-use solutions using the latest technologies that can be fully integrated into the workflows of customers in a wide range of industries. The result is a number of software upgrades and new support services which we are committed to continuously evolve," said Albert Busch, Datacolor president and CEO.

The latest version of the Colibri workflow software (version 24.1), released today, includes many new features, including increased security, improved recipe correction and performance enhancements.

"We've also streamlined the upgrade process so that it requires no additional training and prevents data loss," said Yazid Tohme, CTO at Datacolor. "At the same time, we're expanding the use of cloud capabilities, analytics and integration services to further add value and improve ease of use."

Datacolor is also upgrading its Match Pigment, Match Textile and Tools QC software solutions, in efforts to improve speed, security and reliability.

All Datacolor applications will soon benefit from the same maintenance support plan as Colibri. It will provide easy access to software upgrades and dedicated support services, ensuring that customer systems remain up to date with the latest performance enhancements. Customers will be able to take advantage of this new offering starting in June.

For more information about the new software maintenance support plan, visit here.

About Datacolor

Datacolor, a global leader in color management solutions, provides software, instruments and services to assure accurate colors of materials, products and images. The world's leading brands, manufacturers and creative professionals have used Datacolor's innovative solutions to consistently achieve the right colors for more than 50 years. The company provides sales, service and support to over 100 countries throughout Europe, the Americas and Asia. Industries served include textile and apparel, paint and coatings, automotive and plastics, as well as photography, design and videography. For more information, visit: www.datacolor.com.

