Datacolor Launches New SpyderPro Software: A Leap Forward in Display Calibration

LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J., Nov. 6, 2025 /CNW/ -- Datacolor is redefining what a calibration tool can be with the all-new SpyderPro software. More than just flawless color accuracy in under 90 seconds, SpyderPro redefines display calibration with groundbreaking workflow tools that transform how creators work.

SpyderPro now supports ultra-bright displays up to 12,000 nits (OLED, QD-OLED, mini-LED, Apple Liquid Retina XDR and more) and includes powerful new features:

3D LUT (.cube) Export: Delivers precise calibration for compatible video monitors, ideal for professional video and cinema workflows, at an unmatched price point.

Delivers precise calibration for compatible video monitors, ideal for professional video and cinema workflows, at an unmatched price point. Device Preview™ Plus : Simulate content across devices and print using side-by-side comparison, pixel sampling, batch conversion, and image processing tools with advanced export functionality.

: Simulate content across devices and print using side-by-side comparison, pixel sampling, batch conversion, and image processing tools with advanced export functionality. Light Meter Integration : Sync with Datacolor's LightColor Meter and other lux-capable devices to adapt calibration to ambient lighting, ensuring consistent accuracy in any environment.

: Sync with Datacolor's LightColor Meter and other lux-capable devices to adapt calibration to ambient lighting, ensuring consistent accuracy in any environment. Content Credentials (C2PA): Embed authorship, edit history, and provenance into digital files to protect creative integrity and build trust in an AI-driven world.

"SpyderPro is more than a calibration tool, it's a workflow revolution," said Heath Barber, Director of Product Management. "It helps creators work smarter and share with confidence."

The upgrade is free for current SpyderPro users. Owners of Spyder, SpyderExpress, SpyderX, and Spyder X2 can upgrade at a discounted price. SpyderPro with the latest software release, is available now for $269 USD/$379 CAD at Datacolor.com, Amazon, and authorized retailers. For more information, visit: datacolor.com/spyderpro

About Datacolor

Datacolor, a global leader in color management solutions, provides software, instruments, and services to ensure accurate color of materials, products, and images. The world's leading brands, manufacturers, and creative professionals have used Datacolor's innovative solutions to consistently achieve the right color for over 50 years. The company provides sales, service, and support to over 100 countries throughout Europe, the Americas, and Asia. For more information, visit datacolor.com .

SOURCE Datacolor

Bolt Public Relations, [email protected]