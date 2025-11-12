Datacolor® Adds A.S. Paterson Company as Authorized Agent in Canada

LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J., Nov. 12, 2025 /CNW/ -- Datacolor, a global leader in color management solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with A.S. Paterson Company Limited, a national chemical distributor with nearly 100 years of experience serving Canada's industrial and specialty chemicals markets. A.S. Paterson Company will act as Datacolor's official Agent in Canada for pigment-related applications and solutions.

Founded in 1928, A.S. Paterson Company is known for its technical chemical expertise and customer-first service approach. The company will now represent Datacolor's portfolio of precision color measurement instruments and software, helping Canadian pigments and coatings manufacturers optimize color quality, improve formulation efficiency, and meet increasing sustainability and compliance standards.

"We're proud to partner with A.S. Paterson Company, a company that shares our commitment to quality, innovation, and customer success," said Suleman Madha, director of sales and support, the Americas. "Their long-standing presence and deep knowledge of the Canadian market will ensure that more customers can benefit from reliable digital color management solutions."

Rod Paterson, president of A.S. Paterson Company agrees.

"This partnership is an exciting opportunity for A.S. Paterson Company and the Canadian market. Datacolor's colour management solutions are the benchmark for quality and innovation in the colour space. We are thrilled to be able to support our Canadian manufacturing partners with this type of technology."

With a strong focus on technical support and regulatory understanding, A.S. Paterson Company empowers customers to innovate and improve their workflow. By combining Datacolor's high-precision instruments with A.S. Paterson Company's expertise and service infrastructure, the partnership aims to improve color control and product consistency across a broad range of manufacturing applications.

To learn more about A.S. Paterson Company visit A.S. Paterson Company Limited

For more information on Datacolor visit www.datacolor.com.

About Datacolor

Datacolor, a global leader in color management solutions, provides software, instruments and services to assure accurate colors of materials, products and images. The world's leading brands, manufacturers and creative professionals have used Datacolor's innovative solutions to consistently achieve the right colors for more than 50 years. The company provides sales, service and support to over 100 countries throughout Europe, the Americas and Asia. Industries served include textile and apparel, paint and coatings, automotive, print and packaging, as well as photography, design and videography. For more information, visit: www.datacolor.com.

