Datacolor Launches SpyderExpress and Upgradeable Spyder Software Ecosystem

LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J., Sept. 9, 2025 /CNW/ -- Datacolor , a global leader in color management solutions, today announced the launch of SpyderExpress, its most affordable display calibration tool to date. Designed for creators who demand precise screen accuracy for photo editing, design work, and printing, SpyderExpress delivers professional-grade color calibration in just 90 seconds.

SpyderExpress supports Apple's latest XDR displays, including the MacBook Pro® M4 series with mini-LED technology, ensuring optimal performance for creatives working on the most advanced screens available. Supporting up to three displays per workstation, SpyderExpress offers a simple three-step workflow that enables fast, reliable screen optimization for trusted creative output.

Beginning October 2025, SpyderExpress will become software upgradable, unlocking advanced features previously exclusive to Spyder and SpyderPro users. This upgradeable ecosystem allows users to evolve their calibration capabilities as their creative needs grow.

"SpyderExpress gives creators the fastest way to ensure their screen reflects their vision," said Heath Barber, Director of Product Management, Consumer at Datacolor. "They can edit faster and share with confidence, knowing their work will appear exactly as intended. And when they're ready for more, Spyder's new upgradeable platform makes it easy to unlock powerful features with a simple software update. It's a smart investment that grows with your creativity."

Upgradeable features include:

Device Preview™

Soft proofing

Display matching

Video-centric tools

Expanded display support, including OLED and mini-LED

SpyderExpress is available now for $119 USD / $159 CAD through Datacolor.com, Amazon, and authorized retailers. For more information, visit: datacolor.com/spyderexpress

About Datacolor

Datacolor, a global leader in color management solutions, provides software, instruments, and services to ensure accurate color of materials, products, and images. The world's leading brands, manufacturers, and creative professionals have used Datacolor's innovative solutions to consistently achieve the right color for over 50 years. The company provides sales, service, and support to over 100 countries throughout Europe, the Americas, and Asia. For more information, visit datacolor.com .

