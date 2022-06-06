Datacolor Launches Upgrade Promotion: Legacy Spyder and X-Rite/Calibrite Users Can Upgrade to SpyderX Elite

LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J., June 6, 2022 /CNW/ -- Datacolor , the global leader in color management solutions, will be offering creatives who own a legacy Spyder or X-Rite/Calibrite monitor calibration device, the opportunity to upgrade to the SpyderX Elite - Datacolor's most comprehensive calibration tool.

This crossgrade campaign will be available in the USA and Canada and will allow users to upgrade to the SpyderX Elite, for a fraction of the regular price. Users simply need to follow this link and enter a valid serial number to qualify for the upgrade.