Darryl Bergman Appointed Chief Financial Officer of High Liner Foods

LUNENBURG, NS, May 31, 2024 /CNW/ - High Liner Foods Incorporated (TSX: HLF) ("High Liner Foods" or the "Company"), a leading North American value-added frozen seafood company, is pleased to announce, following an extensive global search, the appointment of Darryl Bergman as Chief Financial Officer, effective July 22, 2024.

Mr. Bergman joins High Liner Foods with more than 25 years of executive-level financial experience, most recently as Chief Financial Officer of Clearwater Seafoods. Mr. Bergman has extensive experience in growth organizations, previously as CFO for Exchange Income Corporation (TSX:EIF), a highly successful growth oriented diversified portfolio company with over $2.5 billion in revenues. Mr. Bergman also held key senior finance roles in helping transform Northland Power Inc. (NPI:TSX) from a small independent Canadian power operator to an internationally active renewable power company.

"We are very pleased to welcome Darryl to High Liner Foods. Darryl brings decades of global financial experience to the team, including as a public company CFO, which will be invaluable to us as we continue to execute on our strategy and pursue our purpose of Reimaging Seafood to Nourish Life," said Paul Jewer President and CEO of High Liner Foods. "Darryl's deep experience across all areas of the finance function, as well as in seafood and food manufacturing, will serve us very well as we continue to implement our ambitious growth agenda."

"I am honored to join High Liner Foods as their next Chief Financial Officer," said Mr. Bergman. "This is an exciting time for the company, and I look forward to working with Paul and the talented team here to build on the company's strong financial foundation, drive sustainable growth, and create long-term value for all our shareholders and stakeholders. Together, we will navigate the opportunities and challenges ahead with a focus on growth, innovation and operational excellence."

Mr. Jewer expressed his gratitude to Deepak Bhandari, who has been the Company's Interim CFO since January 2024. Mr. Jewer stated, "Deepak has demonstrated exceptional leadership at High Liner Foods during this interim period and on behalf of the entire organization, I extend my sincere thanks to him." Additionally, Mr. Jewer announced that Deepak will take on an additional role as Senior Vice President of Strategy and Corporate Development, while continuing his FP&A responsibilities.

About High Liner Foods Incorporated

High Liner Foods Incorporated is a leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. High Liner Foods' retail branded products are sold throughout the United States and Canada under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Mirabel, Sea Cuisine, and Catch of the Day labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores. The Company also sells branded products to restaurants and institutions under the High Liner, Mirabel, Icelandic Seafood and FPI labels and is a major supplier of private label value-added seafood products to North American food retailers and foodservice distributors. High Liner Foods is a publicly traded Canadian company, trading under the symbol HLF on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

www.highlinerfoods.com

Forward Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including, but not limited to, statements concerning Mr. Bergman's appointment as CFO, the business strategies, operational activities and future growth and prospects of High Liner Foods. Forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to the Company and management's estimates, expectations and assumptions, which we believe are reasonable as of the current date but may prove to be incorrect. These statements are also subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results or events may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Additional information about these assumptions, risks and uncertainties is included in the Company's securities regulatory filings, including under the headings "Risk Factors" and "Forward-Looking Information" in the Company's annual Management's Discussion & Analysis, which can be found under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Undue reliance should not be placed on this forward-looking information, which applies only as of the date hereof, and the Company does not undertake to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of any new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law.

