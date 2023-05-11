DANS Welcomes Human Rights Remedy Report

Will continue to advocate for participants to have informed choice

BRIDGETOWN, NS, May 11, 2023 /CNW/ - Diverse Abilities NS (DANS) is welcoming a recent report calling for system-wide changes in the disabilities support sector and will continue to advocate to ensure participants' informed choice is central to their move to community.

The technical report, titled "Human Rights Review and Remedy for the Findings of Systemic Discrimination against Nova Scotians with Disabilities", was released to the public on April 26, 2023, outlining a path for the full closure of Adult Residential Centres and Regional Rehabilitation Centres (ARCS/RRCs) throughout Nova Scotia within five years.

"We inherited the current structure and policies and are proud of the service we have been able to provide under such conditions," said Joyce d'Entremont, CEO for Mountains and Meadows Care Group and DANS Chair. "We agree wholeheartedly with supported decision making for participants and the transition to community living. In fact, DANS members have already been transitioning some of their participants from large facilities to the community. We recognize the value in doing so."

DANS members have been strategic in how they have transitioned their participants to community and have done so only when they choose to move. Given the contents of the report, DANS members feel strongly that they can be valued partners in the transformed system and support a successful transition.

"The ARCS/RRCs have made great strides in reducing our participant populations in recent years," explained Julie Hoeg, CEO of The Sunset Community and DANS Vice-chair. "We bring forward innovative and creative solutions for serving our participants, but the current funding limitations have slowed progress. As the recommendations of the report are implemented, we hope increased investments, or even the removal of the funding limitations, will allow us to do so much more for our participants."

DANS will continue to work collaboratively with the Disability Support Program in the Department of Community Services and advocate for the appropriate supports to ensure participants successfully transition to a lifestyle of their choice. They look forward to learning more about the transition plan in the coming months.

