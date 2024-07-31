Daniella Bellaire, Jim Geurts, and James Lyman join LMN's Executive Team

Bellaire joins as Chief Revenue Officer, while Geurts as Senior Vice President of Engineering, and Lyman as Vice President of Data. These strategic hires underscore LMN's commitment to accelerating growth and enhancing its product offerings as the company positions Itself to lead tech adoption in the landscape industry.

"We're excited to welcome Daniella, Jim, and James to join us at such a pivotal time," said CEO Mark Bradley. "We know there is a real opportunity for LMN to play a major role in the growth stories of landscape businesses"

Prior to joining LMN, Bellaire held leadership roles at Diversio, Shopify, and 7shifts all leaders in their respective domains. In her most recent position she was Chief Revenue Officer at Diversio, where she successfully expanded the company's client base up-market and led through a notable acquisition. Bellaire also served as Head of Sales Craft and Head of Sales, Retail at Shopify leading global teams through major growth and transformation.

"I decided to join LMN because of the massive opportunity its products offer landscaping businesses. LMN is making it easier for entrepreneurs to start, operate, and grow profitable landscaping businesses. I'm passionate about supporting the hundreds of thousands of business owners in the industry. Together with this team's deep industry expertise, passion, and product, we have the potential to dramatically grow this company and the industry as a whole," said Daniella Bellaire.

Geurts is an entrepreneurial and experienced leader across multiple domains, with a consistent track record of delivering value to customers and prioritizing their needs. Joining LMN as the Senior Vice President of Engineering, Geurts will oversee the engineering function, focusing on cloud application infrastructure, architecture, development processes, and quality assurance.

Previously, Jim served as the Head of Engineering at Tempus AI, where he played a pivotal role in driving the technical direction of AI precision healthcare, delivering software products that identified patient care opportunities. His leadership contributed to Tempus AI's successful IPO, showcasing his ability to align business goals with engineering solutions.

"I am thrilled to join LMN because of the exceptional team and the incredible customers we serve. LMN's commitment to helping its customers build and run businesses that create opportunities for so many people is truly inspiring. Being part of an industry where people are enthusiastic about the results is incredibly motivating. In my previous roles in healthcare, we focused on saving lives. At LMN, we are dedicated to building futures. The opportunity to contribute to an organization that empowers businesses to thrive and positively impacts lives resonates deeply with both my professional and personal values," said Jim Geurts.

Lyman is a distinguished Senior Engineering Manager with over 13 years of experience spearheading engineering initiatives that drive growth and innovation. As Vice President of Data at LMN, Lyman oversees data governance, analytics, data architecture, and data science, while managing mobile application development.

In his recent role at Tempus AI, James led the integration of engineering processes post-acquisition and enhanced the Cardiac Intelligence platform to include Oncology Care Gap detection. James holds a B.S. in Computer Engineering from the Milwaukee School of Engineering. He is known for his ability to build and mentor diverse teams, delivering projects on time and within budget in fast-paced environments. His leadership style emphasizes innovation, accountability, and autonomy, contributing to high team retention and optimized resource utilization.

"I am thrilled to join LMN, a company that stands out for its groundbreaking product, unwavering dedication to customer satisfaction, and unrelenting passion for elevating the landscaping industry. The exceptional leadership and team have truly impressed me, and I am excited to be a part of a culture that prioritizes innovation, customer-centricity, and empowerment. I couldn't be more delighted to embark on this new chapter with LMN!" said James Lyman

About LMN Software

Landscape Management Network (LMN) is the industry leader for landscape business software and crew training. Since its founding in 2009, LMN has provided landscapers across North America with the tools they need to build a successful business. Built for landscapers by landscapers, LMN offers a complete suite of software that covers everything from budgeting and job estimates to employee management and education.

LMN has helped tens of thousands of businesses ranging from design companies to national lawn maintenance providers create more than $51 billion worth of estimates, price out more than $25 billion in contracts, capture 78 million individual clock-ins, and manage more than 245,000 employees.

CEO and co-founder Mark Bradley built LMN based on a need he saw within his own landscape company, TBG Landscape, for powerful software that would help him manage the mountains of paperwork and administrative tasks the multi-million dollar company was regularly encountering. He brings decades of industry-leading experience to LMN, ensuring that it's a platform that drives businesses to further success. With a focus on education and community building, LMN is dedicated to helping landscape professionals thrive.

For more information, visit golmn.com.

SOURCE Landscape Management Network

