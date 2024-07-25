U.S. Lawns Selects LMN to Boost Productivity and Growth

ATLANTA, July 25, 2024 /CNW/ - Landscape Management Network (LMN), the leading provider of business management software for the landscape industry, is thrilled to announce today from the Lawn & Landscape Technology Conference, a strategic partnership with U.S. Lawns, one of North America's premier landscape management companies. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in LMN's mission to empower landscape businesses with cutting-edge technology and industry-specific solutions.

Enhancing Operational Excellence

With this partnership, U.S. Lawns will leverage LMN's comprehensive software suite to streamline operations, enhance team communication, and drive sustainable growth. By integrating LMN's advanced tools for budgeting, estimating, and time tracking, U.S. Lawns are set to achieve unprecedented levels of efficiency and client satisfaction.

"We are incredibly excited to welcome U.S. Lawns to the LMN family," said Mark Bradley, CEO. "Their commitment to excellence and innovation in the landscape industry aligns perfectly with our mission. Together, we will set new standards for operational efficiency and service quality."

"At U.S. Lawns, we are always looking for ways to enhance our operations and deliver exceptional service to our customers," said Michael Wood, Vice President. "Partnering with LMN allows us to leverage state-of-the-art technology in support of our franchisees and maintain our leadership position in the industry."

About U.S. Lawns

Established in 1986, U.S. Lawns is the largest and fastest-growing commercial landscape maintenance franchisor in the country, with over 200 locations across 37 states. U.S. Lawns provides a full range of commercial landscape and snow services, catering to various commercial properties including office parks, apartment complexes, industrial facilities, and more. www.uslawns.com

About LMN

Landscape Management Network (LMN) is the industry leader for landscape business software and crew training. Since its founding in 2009, LMN has provided landscapers across North America with the tools they need to build a successful business. Built for landscapers by landscapers, LMN offers a complete suite of software that covers everything from budgeting and job estimates to employee management and education.

LMN has helped tens of thousands of businesses ranging from design companies to national lawn maintenance providers create more than $51 billion worth of estimates, price out more than $25 billion in contracts, capture 78 million individual clock-ins, and manage more than 245,000 employees.

CEO and co-founder Mark Bradley built LMN based on a need he saw within his own landscape company, TBG Landscape, for powerful software that would help him manage the mountains of paperwork and administrative tasks the multi-million dollar company was regularly encountering. He brings decades of industry-leading experience to LMN, ensuring that it's a platform that drives businesses to further success. With a focus on education and community building, LMN is dedicated to helping landscape professionals thrive.

