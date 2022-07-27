Daniel Carcillo, CHL Abuse Survivor, Releases Statement on Hockey Canada House of Commons Testimony

TORONTO, July 27, 2022 /CNW/ - I am one of the lead plaintiffs in a class action against the Canadian Hockey League. I have shared my stories of abuse as a child playing in this league, as have dozens of others. I lead this class action on behalf of scores of children and young people who were abused while playing in the CHL, just like my teammates and I were.

I heard the testimony that Dan MacKenzie, David Branch, Gilles Courteau and Ron Robison, the leaders of junior hockey in Canada, gave before a House of Commons Committee this afternoon. These individuals used their appearances before that committee as an opportunity to litigate my class action in public, in circumstances where I lacked any opportunity to respond.

Their testimony today denied the existence of systemic and ongoing problems in junior hockey. I disagree. I believe that there is a culture of hazing and abuse in the CHL. I believe that there is, and has long been, system-wide knowledge of this culture. Systemic failures continue to occur in protecting the children and young people who play in the CHL. I believe the evidence will show this. I look forward to proving as much in Court, beginning with the certification hearing in my class action in the Ontario Superior Court of Justice this November.

SOURCE Koskie Minsky LLP

For further information: Sue Tan - 416-595-2117 or [email protected]