Dan Koenig Appointed New CEO of EQAO

With more than three decades of public service in education, Mr. Koenig is a highly respected and passionate educator, having been a key member of the TCDSB's Senior Leadership Team for several years.

At EQAO, a top priority for Mr. Koenig will be to lead the continuous digitalization and modernization of the agency's assessment program, to ensure that EQAO can continue to fulfil its mandate and generate reliable data about Ontario's public education system to support student learning in the digital age.

Quick Facts

Mr. Koenig has served in the former Metropolitan Separate School Board and the TCDSB in a number of roles including as a Teacher, Principal, Superintendent of Curriculum and Accountability, Superintendent of Schools, Superintendent of Human Resources and Labour Relations, and most recently as Chief Operating Officer.

While serving as Principal of St. Brendan Catholic School in 2007, Mr. Koenig was selected one of Canada's Outstanding Principals.

Outstanding Principals. Dr. Laurie McNelles , EQAO's former Director, Data and Reporting, has been acting as EQAO's Interim Chief Operating Officer since the departure of CEO Norah Marsh in November 2019 .

, EQAO's former Director, Data and Reporting, has been acting as EQAO's Interim Chief Operating Officer since the departure of CEO in . EQAO is an agency of the Government of Ontario that contributes to the quality and accountability of Ontario's publicly funded education system for K-12 and postsecondary institutions. EQAO is focused on empowering educators, parents, guardians, stakeholders and the public at large with the insights and information needed to support student learning and improve student outcomes. Throughout its work, EQAO is committed to anti-racism, diversity, equity and inclusion.

Quotes

"On behalf of the Board of Directors, I am pleased to introduce Dan Koenig as EQAO's new Chief Executive Officer. Dan is a dedicated and knowledgeable leader in our education community and I know his appointment today will be welcomed by educators across the province. Dan's innovative leadership skills and his passion for public education with a student-centric focus makes him a perfect addition to the agency. I want to thank Dr. Laurie McNelles for acting as Interim COO. Laurie has provided steady leadership during this transition period and we very much appreciate her hard work and commitment to public education in Ontario."

—Dr. Cameron Montgomery, Chair, EQAO

"It is my great pleasure to assume the position of Chief Executive Officer for EQAO. The agency plays a critical role in supporting student learning and achievement in Ontario and its research and assessment programs are recognized worldwide for their role in large-scale student assessment. EQAO's recent and ongoing modernization initiative is reflective of the innovation and creativity of the agency's professional staff. I look forward to working with our various stakeholders to help support student success throughout the province of Ontario."

—Dan Koenig, Chief Executive Officer, EQAO

Link

Aussi disponible en français

SOURCE Education Quality and Accountability Office

For further information: Sophie Auclair, Communications Officer, [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.eqao.com/

