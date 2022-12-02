Damon D'Oliveira takes home CMPA Indiescreen Award

Sara Blake, Magali Gillon-Krizaj and Tyler Hagan (SSMT Productions) were awarded the Kevin Tierney Emerging Producer Award, which includes a $10,000 prize. The trio were lauded for their impressive filmmaking achievements, delivering important and artistically groundbreaking films, and for the remarkable synergy evident in their collective project, Until Branches Bend. The film screened at several film festivals including its official premiere at TIFF 2022, and was also selected at Calgary International Film Festival (CIFF), Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival (PÖFF), and the Vancouver International Film Festival (VIFF) where it won Best BC Film.

"The Indiescreen Awards are an opportunity to reflect on the remarkable talent, creativity, and spirit found in our domestic production sector and to celebrate the hardworking producers who bring Canadian stories to the screen," said the CMPA's President and CEO Reynolds Mastin. "Congratulations to the winners, who continue to exemplify the excellence of Canada's feature film producers."

To be eligible for this year's awards, the nominees must have held the role of lead producer on a Canadian feature film that premiered in the 2022 calendar year. The Indiescreen Awards returns to its in-person format for the first time since 2019, following two years of virtual ceremonies due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The award winners were selected by two national juries that also determined the nominee shortlist announced in November. The Established and Emerging juries were chaired by last year's CMPA Indiescreen Award winners, Anand Ramayya, Kate Kroll, and Rylan Friday. The CMPA thanks the 2022 jury members for their time and commitment.

Established Producer Award Jury:

Anand Ramayya – (Jury Chair and 2021 Established Producer Award winner)

Andrew Murphy

Tina Keeper

Michael Fukushima

Tara Woodbury

Kevin Tierney Emerging Producer Award Jury:

Kate Kroll & Rylan Friday – (Jury Chairs and 2021 Established Producer Award winners)

Sharon McGowan

Eric Bizzarri

Kelly McCormack

Baljit Sangra

More information about the CMPA Indiescreen Awards can be found here .

